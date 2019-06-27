The Perfect Pairing for Salem Couple

The story below is from our July/August 2019 issue. For the full issue Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

A new marriage paired with a new house provides the ultimate fresh start.

Building a house is a stressful endeavor for any road-tested couple, but Amy Hovis and her husband of five years, Jason Haga, did it while they were in the midst of planning their wedding. “I’d broken ground on this house already and was planning to live here myself,” says Hovis. “And then Jason and I finished the house together.” Five years ago, her now-husband had a home in Roanoke County and two children who were nearly out of the house. When they decided to make a go of marriage, the three-bedroom patio home, tucked in a new development behind Roanoke College, seemed like the right fit. “We got married on April 5th, and moved in on April 7th,” Hovis recalls of the busy time.

Hovis and Haga decided not to live together before tying the knot, so this is the first home they’ve shared, blending their styles and belongings. “We had a hodgepodge of things...his style was masculine, with black leather and oak furniture,” Hovis says. “As for my style, I knew what I liked but I didn’t necessarily know how to make it happen in this space,” she says. While the materials Hovis chose for the kitchen and bathrooms were neutral and classic, she wanted help in creating a cohesive look, especially in the one-level, open floor plan of her new home. She had made purchases in the past from Magnolia, a furniture and accessories store in Roanoke, and decided to work with owner Jessica Durham to create the transitional, neutral-with-a-punch vibe she craved.

Durham and Hovis got to work, and became excellent partners on the project, says Durham. “Amy has a great sense of style and we have similar tastes—I decorate my own home with a lot of neutrals. I tend to stick with pattern on pillows and accessories that can be changed out easily,” Durham notes. “That’s what we did here.”

Creating cohesive design in an open floor plan

The cool, cozy vibe is evident as soon as you cross the threshold. An open floor plan in this house means that the dining room, living area, kitchen and casual eating zone are are visible from the front door. The openness makes the house appear larger than its footprint, which clocks in around 1,800 square feet. The same flooring throughout, which is a dark, hand scraped hardwood, aids in making the space appear larger. The walls are a light gray (Benjamin Moore’s Worldy Gray), and the dining room is covered in a Thibaut grasscloth wallcovering that blends seamlessly with the paint color, giving texture to the space.

Durham came into the project shortly after the couple moved in, and one of the first things she and Hovis did was change out the builder-basic light fixtures. This is common designer starting point, since lighting can lend personality to a new build. The dining room light fixture is a Currey & Company chandelier outfitted with round bulbs for a more modern look. The table is a Restoration Hardware find that Hovis purchased before working with Durham. The chairs surrounding it are upholstered in a neutral fabric, with a bench on one side to break up the seating. A sisal rug, overlaid with a cowhide, grounds the table. Abstract art by Carson Overstreet, a Richmond-based artist, commands attention on the far wall. Hovis is an art lover and partial to abstract art—she’s collected several pieces from Overstreet and local artist Katrina Bell, which hang throughout the house. “When I first met Jessica (Durham) she advised me to start with art in a room—to buy pieces I love and go from there,” Hovis recalls.

Straight ahead from the small foyer is a large living area with a Cisco Brothers sectional sofa and two chairs by Lee Industries. These chairs can swivel to the couch for conversation, or to the TV over the fireplace to watch a favorite show. “We often wind up in the chairs, because they are so comfortable, and closest to the TV,” says Hovis. A large ottoman in the center rounds out the grouping, and this versatile piece can be a footrest, seat, or can be topped with a tray to hold drinks or remotes. All furniture is from Magnolia, along with the Fibreworks sisal rug that anchors the space. Chair rail height built-in bookcases flank the fireplace, and the bookcases are topped by windows that bathe the room in natural light, along with the glass door that leads to the screened-in porch.

