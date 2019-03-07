The Storage Room That Ran Wild

The story below is from our March/April 2019 issue. For the full issue Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

How one man’s dream of a place to store lawn equipment turned into a new outdoor living space.

× Expand Bob Sowder Photography

Tucker Holdren needed a place to store his lawn equipment. Not wanting an outdoor storage building in the backyard, and wanting the space to blend into the style of home and neighborhood, he thought a small addition to the basement would suffice. Ronnie Booth, project manager with Construction Marketing, helped him develop a plan.

“I knew what I wanted,” Holdren says. “Or so I thought. But Ronnie pointed out that my idea would be too small to actually use. He showed me how we could remove the double exterior door and insert a single one, making room for a bigger space.”

While Holdren’s making plans with the folks at Construction Marketing for his lawn equipment storage, his wife Jackie’s wheels are turning.

“The original deck needed replacing,” she says, “and we wanted more outdoor living space. So, why not take this opportunity to do it?”

And, so they did.

The Holdren’s original deck was a plain, square affair off the family room. It provided only enough room for a grill but without access from the kitchen. Enlarging the deck to span the entire back of the home, and adding kitchen access, provided an outdoor space for entertaining friends or hosting family gatherings with their three grown kids and four grandchildren.

Their new deck includes a living area, complete with stone fireplace, a dining area off the kitchen and ample room for grilling with stairs to the lower level. The lower level houses the hot tub on a brick patio. Having the living space over the new storage room accomplishes what Holdren worried about the most.

“I didn’t want it to look like an addition,” he says. “I wanted the space for the lawnmower to look original to the house.”

Integral to meeting this challenge was matching the brickwork. The Holdren’s home, like others in their Plantation Grove subdivision, is sided with a variegated, sand-colored brick. The addition had to match the construction of this 17-year-old home. Fortunately, they knew the right person.

“We called Brian,” Holdren says. “He did our front walk three years ago and we were so happy we called him back.”

Brian Tunstall, of Tunstall Masonry, is an artist with block and stone. His work on the Holdren home doesn’t just match; it looks original to the structure, down to the details in the grout. And when the question came up of what to do for the patio floor under the deck, where the hot tub sits, Brian had the answer.

“He said, ‘let’s match the front walk,’” Holdren says. And that was the perfect solution.

“They really guided us through the whole process,” Jackie says, “and I’m so glad they did.”

