Medical Profiles 2019

2019 Medical Professional Profiles

The Roanoke Valley's reputation for fine health care and providers continues to flourish and expand. The medical professionals whose practices are presented in the following pages are an important part of that phenomenon, and are pleased to have the readers of The Roanoker get to know them better.

Profiles are listed in alphabetical order by business.

DENTISTRY:

× Expand (left to right) Alicia Toppins, RDh, Priya Acharya, DMD, Dawn Graham Thompson, Alyssa Doss

Acharya Periodontics & Dental Implants

Education: Dr. Priya Acharya attended the University of Virginia for undergrad, Boston University for Dental School and the University of Pittsburgh for her three-year Periodontics residency. She became board-certified after completing her residency in 2011.

What Sets Them Apart: Dr. Acharya believes the best part of her practice is her staff. While they all have different jobs, they all work towards the same goal every day: providing the best patient care. Furthermore, they all love the field of Periodontics and see what good it can do for patients and how it can really improve a patient’s quality of life. Dr. Acharya feels very fortunate to have been able to get the right combination of people who really just "get it."

Improving Patients' Health: The whole reason Dr. Acharya chose Periodontics was to have the opportunity to educate patients on preventive dental care. Education is one of the most of important components of improving health in general. There is always new research which shows how periodontal disease is associated with several other inflammatory conditions. Therefore, treating inflammation may not only help manage periodontal diseases but may also help with the management of other chronic inflammatory conditions. Dr. Acharya loves the variety of ways in which they can help patients and being able to follow up up with them on a regular basis is key.

What she loves about Roanoke: Originally from Pulaski, Dr. Acharya was so happy to move to Roanoke. For her, the best part of Roanoke is that it's the "perfect size place with a great combination of small town and big city." She is very happy that she gets to raise her two girls in such a great place!

Acharya Periodontics & Dental Implants

2651 Brambleton Ave, Roanoke VA 24015

(p) 540-283-0959

www.acharyaperiodontics.com

PLASTIC SURGERY:

Aesthetic Surgery of Virginia

Education: College: Princeton University; Medical School: New York Medical College; Internship: University of Miami (general surgery); Residency: University of Massachusetts (general surgery); Plastic Surgery Residency: University of Pittsburgh; Fellowships: Akron Children's Hospital (pediatric plastic surgery) and University of Alabama (hand and microsurgery).

Certification: American Board of Plastic Surgery

Specialty Services: In Office: Botox, fillers, minor surgical procedures under local anesthesia, Cool sculpting, FemTouch vaginal rejuvenation, labiaplasty, IPL, fraxel laser resurfacing, ultherapy skin tightening, micro-needling, NovaLash lashes, and permanent makeup.

Surgical Services: Full range of cosmetic surgical procedures with emphasis on breast augmentation, mini-facelift, abdominoplasty and gynecomastia.

Unique Features: I am the longest-practicing plastic surgeon in Roanoke (since 1985) and have consistently strived to be the first to offer cutting-edge, proven technologies to my patients. I was the first to use Botox for facial wrinkles (1995) and inject close to 1,000 patients a year. All injections and reconstitution are done by me. Other firsts include the use of Juvederm, Latisse, Keller funnels for breast augmentation, IPL and Fraxel.

Improving My Patients' Health: I take three to four weeks a year to attend professional meetings to keep up with the latest innovations, especially patient safety issues (something the American Society of Plastic Surgeons has been on the forefront of advocating). I pay attention to small details such as taking my patients’ blood pressure EVERY time they come in for Botox or fillers. If I notice a concerning pattern (consistently high readings), I will share this with my patient and even call to make an appointment for them.

Enrique A. Silberblatt, M.D., FACS is a member of American Society of Plastic Surgery, American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, American College of Surgeons, Virginia Medical Society, Roanoke Valley Academy of Medicine. Board Certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery. Member: American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery.

Enrique A. Silberblatt, M.D., FACS

3505 Brambleton Avenue SW

Roanoke VA 24018

(p) 540-776-1600

www.silberblatt.com

PHYSICAL THERAPY:

Lucas Therapies

Education: Wendy Lucas attended the University of Richmond on the Scholar’s program, and received her PT degree from the Medical College of Virginia. We have been practicing physical therapy for over 30 years in Southwest and central Virginia. Wendy was inspired to become a physical therapist by watching her father receive care during his unsuccessful battle with ALS.

Specialties/Services: Outpatient physical and occupational therapy services, industrial and sports medicine rehab, EMG and nerve conduction studies, as well as manual therapy and TMJ. We are now delivering physical therapy services to the workplace through our two mobile clinics.

Awards: A consistent Top Docs award winner, Lucas Therapies has received Platinum designation as best in physical therapy every year it has been awarded, Top Google reviews, multiple Chamber Small Business of the Year nominee and section winner.

What she loves about Roanoke: What is there not to love? Beautiful mountains, outdoor activities, great events and arts, farmers market, Smith Mountain Lake and an overall terrific quality of life!

Lucas Therapies

4533 Brambleton Ave

Roanoke, VA 24018

(p) 540-772-8022

www.lucastherapies.com

FAMILY MEDICINE:

Roanoke Partners in Health, PC - Dr. Nina K. Sweeney

Specialties/Services Offered: Comprehensive care from ages 0-100+ with special interests in adolescent and geriatric medicine and dermatology.

What Sets Them Apart: Through our Privia network, we offer a patient portal to improve communication between physicians and patients. We also have the ability to do virtual visits when appropriate. Our newest partner Dr. Brian Dickens is able to perform osteopathic manipulations in the office.

Improving Patients' Health: By focusing on the doctor/patient relationship and taking time to understand out patients’ needs, we hope to create a true partnership where patients are inspired to achieve better health and wellness.

What she loves about Roanoke: The Roanoke Valley naturally lends itself to healthier living. Roanoke’s strong sense of community helps us all to realize that it is through service to others that we become our best selves.

Roanoke Partners in Health P.C.

3239 Electric Rd

Roanoke VA 24018

(p) 540-904-7912

www.roanokepih.com