VBR Life 2025: Arts and Culture

Learn more about the phenomenal arts and culture throughout Virginia's Blue Ridge, including Botetourt, Franklin and Roanoke counties, Roanoke City and Salem.

Botetourt County

× Expand Courtesy of Botetourt County Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival

Regional Highlights

Fresh, local produce and artisanal goods await you every Saturday at the vibrant Botetourt Farmers Market in Daleville (Saturdays, 8:30 a.m.-noon, May through October).

in Daleville (Saturdays, 8:30 a.m.-noon, May through October). Spend the day at Daleville Town Center , a bustling community hub with shops, dining and events perfect for a fun day out.

, a bustling community hub with shops, dining and events perfect for a fun day out. Explore Bailey Wick Farm , a charming destination offering unique experiences and scenic views.

, a charming destination offering unique experiences and scenic views. Engage in a variety of community activities and enriching programs at your local Botetourt Library.

Fun for the Whole Family

Expand Courtesy of Botetourt County BOCO Wild

Marvel at the beauty of sunflower fields while enjoying family-friendly activities at the Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival .

. New Freedom Farm , a safe haven for veterans and first responders receiving therapeutic benefits through work with wild mustangs, invites you to “Freedom Fest,” featuring over 70 vendors, food trucks, live entertainment, kids’ activities, raffle baskets and more.

, a safe haven for veterans and first responders receiving therapeutic benefits through work with wild mustangs, invites you to featuring over 70 vendors, food trucks, live entertainment, kids’ activities, raffle baskets and more. Celebrate the harvest with fresh tomatoes (including tastings and themed activities), local vendors and family fun at the Botetourt Tomato Festival at Buchanan Town Park.

at Buchanan Town Park. “Fall” for fun with timeless autumnal activities like hayrides, corn mazes and pumpkin picking at the charming Jeter Farm Fall Festival .

. Experience classic fair attractions, including livestock shows, crafts and delicious fair food at the Botetourt County Fair.

Community Events

Honor and remember fellow Americans at the poignant annual 9/11 Memorial Walk (Sirens & Salutes) in Buchanan.

in Buchanan. Join in for exciting events that highlight the wild and wonderful aspects of Botetourt County at BOCO Wild , with a diverse array of outdoor interests like wildlife education, hunting safety, hiking, river activities, boating education and more.

, with a diverse array of outdoor interests like wildlife education, hunting safety, hiking, river activities, boating education and more. Get a traditional carnival experience with rides, games and tasty treats for all ages at the Buchanan Carnival .

. Attend festive and community-focused events like the festive holiday Tinsel Trail in Fincastle.

in Fincastle. Buzz with joy during National Honey Bee Day with local beekeepers and sweet treats at the Botetourt Honey Festival, including complimentary tastings and a hive of bee-themed, family-friendly activities.

Franklin County

× Expand Courtesy of Franklin County Concerts by Canoe

Family-friendly Festivals

The Blue Ridge Folklife Festival is a vibrant celebration of regional heritage featuring live music, crafts and food that truly captures the essence of the Blue Ridge.

is a vibrant celebration of regional heritage featuring live music, crafts and food that truly captures the essence of the Blue Ridge. The Boones Mill Apple Festival is a charming event where you can enjoy apple-themed activities and local crafts, making it a perfect fall outing for all ages.

is a charming event where you can enjoy apple-themed activities and local crafts, making it a perfect fall outing for all ages. The Franklin County Agricultural Fair offers the classic fun of a traditional fair with rides, games and agricultural exhibits.

Expand Courtesy of Franklin County Agricultural Fair Franklin County Agricultural Fair

Rocky Mount’s Warren Street Festival celebrates the vibrant past of a historic Black business district with community, culture and the spirit of its founders.

celebrates the vibrant past of a historic Black business district with community, culture and the spirit of its founders. Franklin County Court Days revives a historic tradition in Rocky Mount with a community gathering for buying, selling, trading and socializing, celebrating the spirit of old-fashioned commerce.

revives a historic tradition in Rocky Mount with a community gathering for buying, selling, trading and socializing, celebrating the spirit of old-fashioned commerce. The Franklin County Mullet Contest , part of the Rotary Independence Festival on June 28, 2024, invites participants to show off their best mullets for a chance to win unique prizes and enjoy a fun, nostalgic competition.

, part of the Rotary Independence Festival on June 28, 2024, invites participants to show off their best mullets for a chance to win unique prizes and enjoy a fun, nostalgic competition. Smith Mountain Lake Pirate Days brings swashbuckling fun for all ages with pirate-themed activities, boat parades and more, making it an adventurous outing for the family.

brings swashbuckling fun for all ages with pirate-themed activities, boat parades and more, making it an adventurous outing for the family. Smith Mountain Lake Chili Festival is a family-friendly event where you can enjoy delicious chili tastings, live music and fun activities for everyone.

Grown-up Gatherings

At the Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival , you can spend a weekend tasting fine wines and exploring local vendors in a picturesque lakeside setting, perfect for a sophisticated outing.

, you can spend a weekend tasting fine wines and exploring local vendors in a picturesque lakeside setting, perfect for a sophisticated outing. The Smith Mountain Lake Antique and Classic Boat Show is a must-visit for enthusiasts, showcasing beautifully restored boats and providing a glimpse into nautical history.

is a must-visit for enthusiasts, showcasing beautifully restored boats and providing a glimpse into nautical history. The Smith Mountain Lake Charity Home Tour shares an exclusive look at some of the most stunning homes around the lake, with proceeds benefiting local charities.

Stage & Spotlight

The Harvester Performance Center has a diverse lineup of live performances in a beautifully restored venue that brings high-quality entertainment to the community.

has a diverse lineup of live performances in a beautifully restored venue that brings high-quality entertainment to the community. Concerts by Canoe at Philpott Lake presents a free summer concert series with bands performing on a floating stage, where attendees can paddle up in their canoes, kayaks or tubes for a unique musical show.

Legacy Landmarks

The Blue Ridge Institute & Museum provides an engaging look at the rich history and culture of the Blue Ridge region through its thoughtfully curated exhibits.

provides an engaging look at the rich history and culture of the Blue Ridge region through its thoughtfully curated exhibits. At the Booker T. Washington National Monument, you can learn about the life and legacy of Booker T. Washington, gaining insight into his significant contributions.

Roanoke City

× Expand Aaron Spicer Daisy Art Parade

All Ages Welcome

Families can enjoy a day of fun and learning at Mill Mountain Zoo , where exotic wildlife meets stunning views of the Roanoke Valley.

, where exotic wildlife meets stunning views of the Roanoke Valley. Hop aboard history at the Virginia Museum of Transportation , where families can explore vintage trains, planes and automobiles.

, where families can explore vintage trains, planes and automobiles. The Historical Society of Western Virginia transports visitors back in time with exhibits and tours that highlight the region’s rich history.

transports visitors back in time with exhibits and tours that highlight the region’s rich history. The O. Winston Link Museum invites families to discover the fascinating world of photography and the history of the Norfolk & Western Railway through captivating exhibits.

Expand Aaron Spicer Virginia Museum of Transportation

At the Taubman Museum of Art , families can engage with a diverse range of artworks and participate in interactive programs designed to inspire creativity in visitors of all ages.

, families can engage with a diverse range of artworks and participate in interactive programs designed to inspire creativity in visitors of all ages. Bounce, jump and play at Sky Zone Roanoke, a family-friendly trampoline park where fun meets safety.

