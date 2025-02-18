VBR Life 2025: Arts and Culture

Learn more about the phenomenal arts and culture throughout Virginia's Blue Ridge, including Botetourt, Franklin and Roanoke counties, Roanoke City and Salem.
Botetourt County
Courtesy of Botetourt County
Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival
Regional Highlights
- Fresh, local produce and artisanal goods await you every Saturday at the vibrant Botetourt Farmers Market in Daleville (Saturdays, 8:30 a.m.-noon, May through October).
- Spend the day at Daleville Town Center, a bustling community hub with shops, dining and events perfect for a fun day out.
- Explore Bailey Wick Farm, a charming destination offering unique experiences and scenic views.
- Engage in a variety of community activities and enriching programs at your local Botetourt Library.
Fun for the Whole Family
Courtesy of Botetourt County
BOCO Wild
- Marvel at the beauty of sunflower fields while enjoying family-friendly activities at the Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival.
- New Freedom Farm, a safe haven for veterans and first responders receiving therapeutic benefits through work with wild mustangs, invites you to “Freedom Fest,” featuring over 70 vendors, food trucks, live entertainment, kids’ activities, raffle baskets and more.
- Celebrate the harvest with fresh tomatoes (including tastings and themed activities), local vendors and family fun at the Botetourt Tomato Festival at Buchanan Town Park.
- “Fall” for fun with timeless autumnal activities like hayrides, corn mazes and pumpkin picking at the charming Jeter Farm Fall Festival.
- Experience classic fair attractions, including livestock shows, crafts and delicious fair food at the Botetourt County Fair.
Community Events
- Honor and remember fellow Americans at the poignant annual 9/11 Memorial Walk (Sirens & Salutes) in Buchanan.
- Join in for exciting events that highlight the wild and wonderful aspects of Botetourt County at BOCO Wild, with a diverse array of outdoor interests like wildlife education, hunting safety, hiking, river activities, boating education and more.
- Get a traditional carnival experience with rides, games and tasty treats for all ages at the Buchanan Carnival.
- Attend festive and community-focused events like the festive holiday Tinsel Trail in Fincastle.
- Buzz with joy during National Honey Bee Day with local beekeepers and sweet treats at the Botetourt Honey Festival, including complimentary tastings and a hive of bee-themed, family-friendly activities.
Franklin County
Courtesy of Franklin County
Concerts by Canoe
Family-friendly Festivals
- The Blue Ridge Folklife Festival is a vibrant celebration of regional heritage featuring live music, crafts and food that truly captures the essence of the Blue Ridge.
- The Boones Mill Apple Festival is a charming event where you can enjoy apple-themed activities and local crafts, making it a perfect fall outing for all ages.
- The Franklin County Agricultural Fair offers the classic fun of a traditional fair with rides, games and agricultural exhibits.
Courtesy of Franklin County Agricultural Fair
Franklin County Agricultural Fair
- Rocky Mount’s Warren Street Festival celebrates the vibrant past of a historic Black business district with community, culture and the spirit of its founders.
- Franklin County Court Days revives a historic tradition in Rocky Mount with a community gathering for buying, selling, trading and socializing, celebrating the spirit of old-fashioned commerce.
- The Franklin County Mullet Contest, part of the Rotary Independence Festival on June 28, 2024, invites participants to show off their best mullets for a chance to win unique prizes and enjoy a fun, nostalgic competition.
- Smith Mountain Lake Pirate Days brings swashbuckling fun for all ages with pirate-themed activities, boat parades and more, making it an adventurous outing for the family.
- Smith Mountain Lake Chili Festival is a family-friendly event where you can enjoy delicious chili tastings, live music and fun activities for everyone.
Grown-up Gatherings
- At the Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival, you can spend a weekend tasting fine wines and exploring local vendors in a picturesque lakeside setting, perfect for a sophisticated outing.
- The Smith Mountain Lake Antique and Classic Boat Show is a must-visit for enthusiasts, showcasing beautifully restored boats and providing a glimpse into nautical history.
- The Smith Mountain Lake Charity Home Tour shares an exclusive look at some of the most stunning homes around the lake, with proceeds benefiting local charities.
Stage & Spotlight
- The Harvester Performance Center has a diverse lineup of live performances in a beautifully restored venue that brings high-quality entertainment to the community.
- Concerts by Canoe at Philpott Lake presents a free summer concert series with bands performing on a floating stage, where attendees can paddle up in their canoes, kayaks or tubes for a unique musical show.
Legacy Landmarks
- The Blue Ridge Institute & Museum provides an engaging look at the rich history and culture of the Blue Ridge region through its thoughtfully curated exhibits.
- At the Booker T. Washington National Monument, you can learn about the life and legacy of Booker T. Washington, gaining insight into his significant contributions.
Roanoke City
Aaron Spicer
Daisy Art Parade
All Ages Welcome
- Families can enjoy a day of fun and learning at Mill Mountain Zoo, where exotic wildlife meets stunning views of the Roanoke Valley.
- Hop aboard history at the Virginia Museum of Transportation, where families can explore vintage trains, planes and automobiles.
- The Historical Society of Western Virginia transports visitors back in time with exhibits and tours that highlight the region’s rich history.
- The O. Winston Link Museum invites families to discover the fascinating world of photography and the history of the Norfolk & Western Railway through captivating exhibits.
Aaron Spicer
Virginia Museum of Transportation
- At the Taubman Museum of Art, families can engage with a diverse range of artworks and participate in interactive programs designed to inspire creativity in visitors of all ages.
- Bounce, jump and play at Sky Zone Roanoke, a family-friendly trampoline park where fun meets safety.
Under One Roof
- A cultural and entertainment hub in downtown Roanoke, Center in the Square brings together a mix of museums, theaters and interactive attractions under one roof. It’s a go-to destination for exploring science, history, the arts and family-friendly activities.
- At the Science Museum of Western Virginia, visitors of all ages can dive into engaging, hands-on exhibits that explore the fascinating worlds of science, technology and nature.
- The Roanoke Pinball Museum offers a playful journey through pinball history, featuring over 50 machines that include vintage classics and modern favorites, ensuring fun for both kids and adults.
- Roanoke STARcade combines retro and contemporary video games, creating a nostalgic yet thrilling arcade experience for gamers of all ages.
- Dedicated to preserving the rich history and culture of African Americans in Southwest Virginia, the Harrison Museum of African American Culture showcases compelling exhibits and programs that celebrate this heritage.
Melodies + Motion
Courtesy of Opera Roanoke
Opera Roanoke
- Opera Roanoke captivates audiences with its world-class operatic performances that showcase powerful voices and dramatic storytelling in both classic and contemporary works.
- With exquisite choreography, Southwest Virginia Ballet enchants viewers by highlighting the talent of local dancers in performances that range from beloved fairy tales to modern interpretations.
- The Roanoke Symphony Orchestra enchants audiences with a varied program that includes classical masterpieces and engaging pop-infused performances that appeal to diverse tastes.
- The Roanoke Valley Choral Society invites community members to join their ranks and perform a diverse repertoire that includes everything from traditional choral works to contemporary favorites, uniting voices across the valley.
- Nurturing young talent, the Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir provides exceptional music education and performance opportunities while allowing children to showcase their abilities to local audiences.
- The Roanoke Baroque Chamber Orchestra delights listeners with beautifully
Cloud Bobby Photography
Jefferson Center
- executed Baroque music, featuring skilled musicians who bring historical compositions to life in intimate concert settings.
- Roanoke Ballet Theatre presents a dynamic mix of classical ballet and contemporary dance, offering polished performances that appeal to audiences of all ages and backgrounds.
- Star City Sounds Chorus performs a wide range of a cappella music, creating a harmonious atmosphere that fosters community connection and showcases the joy of group singing.
Live + Unplugged
- At the Berglund Center, you can catch everything from concerts by major artists to family-friendly shows, offering something for everyone in the community.
- Roanoke’s own 5 Points Music Sanctuary is known for its intimate live concerts that promote local musicians and sound-based community initiatives, making it a vibrant hub for music lovers.
- Jefferson Center regularly hosts an eclectic array of live performances, featuring genres from smooth jazz to folk and rock in a welcoming venue that emphasizes the arts and culture of Roanoke.
- Dr Pepper Park at The Bridges provides an outdoor concert experience with a festive atmosphere that hosts a diverse lineup of musical acts engaging local audiences and fostering community spirit.
- With a lively atmosphere, Dog Bowl at Black Dog Salvage combines live music and good food, making it the perfect destination for enjoying local performances with friends.
- The Spot on Kirk is an intimate venue, offering an inviting atmosphere for live music and community engagement through a variety of performances and events.
Courtesy of First Fridays
First Fridays
Curtain Call
- Mill Mountain Theatre presents a dynamic array of year-round productions, from musicals to dramas, highlighting local talent and providing entertainment for everyone in the community.
- For those who enjoy the dramatic arts, Virginia Children’s Theatre offers vibrant shows crafted especially for young audiences and their families.
- Roanoke’s own Showtimers Theatre showcases local talent with an intimate community theater experience, producing a wide range of plays and musicals.
- Known for its bold, contemporary performances, Exit, Pursued by a Bear brings a fresh and unique approach to theater in the region, challenging traditional boundaries with innovative productions.
- Enjoy hilarious stand-up performances from local and touring comedians at Star City Comedy Club, making it a go-to spot for a night of laughs and good food.
Courtesy of Let’s Party Creatively
Let’s Party Creatively
- Star City Mystery Dinner Theater offers a unique dining experience where you can enjoy a delicious meal while engaging in a captivating whodunit performance, immersing yourself in the fun of solving a mystery.
Signature Celebrations
- November’s Stocked Market, organized by the Junior League of Roanoke Valley, is a bustling holiday shopping tradition filled with local crafts and unique finds.
- Celebrate the start of summer with the Strawberry Festival in Elmwood Park, offering delicious treats and family-friendly activities.
- Roanoke GO Outside Fest, held every October, showcases biking, camping, climbing, equipment demos and exciting events like the Air Dogs show, Lumberjack show, ProTown BMX bike show and live music.
- A lively celebration of Roanoke’s African American culture, the Henry Street Heritage Festival brings the community together with music, food and art.
- Pride in the Park creates a colorful celebration for the LGBTQ+ community, with live performances, entertainment and advocacy efforts.
- Every spring, downtown Roanoke comes alive with the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, where green floats, music and celebrations fill the streets.
- The holiday season shines during Dickens of a Christmas, transforming the streets into a festive Victorian wonderland with carriage rides and live performances.
- An annual celebration of flavor and fun that also gives back as a fundraiser, Huddle Up Moms’ Taco Fest invites the whole family to enjoy a variety of delicious tacos and community spirit.
- Local vendors and lively streets define Downtown Roanoke’s Annual Sidewalk Sale, the perfect opportunity to shop, stroll and experience the heart of the city.
- For live music, food trucks and after-work relaxation, First Fridays offer the perfect way to unwind in a laid-back, festive downtown atmosphere.
- The Daisy Art Parade celebrates creativity and community, inviting participants to showcase their artistic talents through a colorful and imaginative parade experience.
Artsy Adventures
Hannah Armstrong, Virginia Tourism Corporation
The Loft Gallery at Black Dog Salvage
- The Roanoke Arts Commission plays a vital role in supporting the arts in Roanoke through advocacy, funding and community engagement, ensuring the arts remain vibrant in the city.
- At Alexander/Heath Contemporary LLC, discover cutting-edge artworks from emerging and established artists— a must-visit for modern art lovers.
- For a unique twist, Art by Bike lets you explore Roanoke’s art scene on guided bike tours that showcase public art and local installations.
- Roanoke Art By Night transforms the city into an art gallery after dark, inviting visitors to experience local art through evening exhibitions and artist-led tours.
- Through the initiative Art in Roanoke - The Natural City, public art installations highlight the beauty of Roanoke’s landscape and inspire a connection with nature.
- At the Blue Ridge Potters Guild, local ceramic artists display their craftsmanship, allowing you to view stunning pottery and purchase unique pieces.
- commUNITY ARTSreach makes art accessible to everyone, promoting community engagement through diverse programs, workshops and events for all ages.
- Challenge conventional art norms at Left of Center Art Space, featuring innovative works that spark conversation and encourage new perspectives.
- With a fun atmosphere, Let’s Party Creatively offers interactive workshops where you can unleash your creativity while enjoying time with friends.
- Hosting various events and exhibitions, LinDor Arts fosters a sense of community through shared artistic experiences.
- The Market Gallery downtown showcases local artists’ works, providing a platform for creativity and community connection.
- During Open Studios Tour of Roanoke, experience the artistic process firsthand as local artists open their studios to the public.
- Focusing on developing talents, The Studio School offers art classes for all skill levels, fostering a love for the arts.
- Promoting creativity in various forms, The HeARTworks Company encourages artistic expression through workshops and collaborative projects.
- The Little Gallery features local art and crafts, perfect for unique gifts or a quiet moment surrounded by creativity.
- Celebrating the intersection of art and salvage, The Loft Gallery at Black Dog Salvage showcases eclectic works from local artists in a repurposed space.
- Wilson Hughes Gallery offers a rotating selection of contemporary art, fostering dialogue between artists and the community through engaging exhibitions.
- At 2nd Helpings Gallery & Resale Shop, a unique blend of art and thrift lets you explore works from local artists while supporting charitable causes.
- Committed to diverse artistic expressions, Alternative Arts Inc supports innovative projects and events that push the boundaries of traditional art.
- Celebrating both the written word and visual art, Verses provides a platform for local poets and artists to collaborate and share their talents.
Roanoke County + Vinton
Courtesy of Roanoke County
Explore Park Tavern Series
Make Family Memories
- Experience the holiday cheer of Illuminights with a walk through its enchanting light displays and magical nighttime ambiance.
- At Teaberry Alpaca Farms in Catawba, you can interact with alpacas and enjoy the tranquil rural setting.
- Explore a variety of vehicles and engage with interactive displays at the Touch-A-Truck event held at Green Hill Park.
- Enjoy outdoor activities and experiences designed for families at the Adventure Saturday Series hosted by Explore Park.
- Celebrate the holiday season with festive activities and entertainment at the Roanoke County Christmas Tree Lighting at South County Library.
- Indulge in music and barbecue at Smokin’ Strings, a flavorful and fun event for all ages.
- Spend a night under the stars with activities and campfire fun during the Great American Campout.
Festivals with Flair
- The Vinton Dogwood Festival offers a vibrant celebration of spring with live entertainment, arts and crafts, and local food vendors.
- Discover community events and cultural programs at the Vinton War Memorial, a historic venue.
- Experience the beauty of colorful kites at the Blue Ridge Kite Festival, set against the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains.
- Local artisans showcase their handmade goods at the Brambleton Craft Show held at Brambleton Recreation Center.
- Eco-conscious fun awaits at Explore Park’s Eco-Fest, featuring interactive exhibits and educational activities.
- Explore the world of insects at Insect Fest, an event filled with fun and educational displays.
- Enjoy local crafts, food and entertainment at the Bent Mountain Fall Festival, celebrating the season.
Community Experiences
- Visit the Eleanor D. Wilson Museum at Hollins University for rotating exhibitions and cultural events.
- Local talent shines through theatrical performances at Showtimers Community Theater.
- Enjoy dining and live entertainment in a bustling atmosphere at Rosie’s Gaming Emporium.
- Mingle at the Market in Vinton creates a vibrant social scene with local vendors and entertainment.
Market Magic
- The South County Farmers Market offers a delightful array of fresh produce and unique crafts, paired with vibrant community events from April to December.
- At the Catawba Valley Farmers Market, you’ll find an assortment of local goods and seasonal produce in a charming setting.
- Enjoy the diverse selection of fresh produce and artisanal crafts at the Vinton Farmers’ Market, where community spirit thrives.
Salem
Sam Dean, Virginia Tourism Corporation
CIAA Football Championships
Popular Seasonal Events
(Check ahead for dates, times, locations and weather updates, as these may vary.)
Spring
- Visit the Salem Farmers Market for fresh produce and local goods each season.
- Cheer on the home team at the Salem Red Sox season opener (and attend games throughout the summer!) at the Carilion Clinic Field at Salem Memorial Ballpark.
- Join in on the fishing fun for all ages in April at the Ernest “Pig” Robertson Fishing Rodeo.
- Cheer on competitive softball while supporting a good cause at the Chance Crawford Benefit Softball Championship.
- Root for top collegiate athletes at the NCAA Women’s Lacrosse & Softball Championships in May.
Summer
Courtesy of Salem, VA
Christmas Parade
- Enjoy a series of outdoor concerts with live music and community fun at Salem After Five.
- Experience live jazz performances and vibrant community events during Jazz in July.
- Watch summer music competitions and performances at the Summer Music Games of Southwest Virginia.
- Have classic family fun with rides, games and food at the Salem Fair.
- In July, catch the excitement of top teams competing at the USA Softball Championships.
Fall
- Celebrate local history and crafts at Olde Salem Days, held downtown on the second Saturday in September.
- Participate in or cheer on runners in October’s popular LewisGale Salem Half Marathon.
- Browse stunning gemstones and jewelry at the Roanoke Gem Show every November.
- Cheer on your team at the CIAA Football Championship Game, also in November.
Winter
- Kick off the holiday season with the festive Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting.
- Shop for unique holiday gifts and crafts at Salem Crafty Christmas, a festive event brimming with creative vendors and seasonal cheer.
- You’ll love creative gingerbread creations and holiday cheer at the Gingerbread Festival at the Salem Public Library.
- Grab your cowboy boots in January for thrilling rodeo events and family-friendly fun at the Salem Stampede Championship Rodeo.
- Shake off the wintry weather blues in February with a fun, beach-themed Winterfest Beach Bash.
- Catch the excitement of the ODAC NCAA Basketball Championships in February, showcasing top collegiate basketball talent.