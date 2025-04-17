Co-Working Your Way to the Top

by

Elevate your work experience with top-notch co-working spaces in the region, each designed to ignite creativity and build community.

Discover vibrant and inspiring co-working spaces throughout the region designed to foster creativity, community and connectivity.

The Collective

  • 601 11th St. NW, Roanoke
  • thecollectiveroa.com
  • @thecollectiveroanoke
  • Features: Free parking, 24-hour access, printer/copier, retail space, gym studio, creation station, outdoor patio, podcast studio, student rates, daily rates, event rentals.

The Quarters

  • 351 Campbell Ave. SW, Suite 100, Roanoke
  • thequarters-coworking.com
  • @thequarters_coworking
  • Features: 24/7 access, work lounge, conference rooms, high-speed internet, printing services, premium local coffee, curated member events, private offices, video conference mini-spaces.

CoLab Roanoke

  • 1327 Grandin Rd. SW, Roanoke
  • colabroanoke.com
  • @colabroanoke
  • Features: 24/7 access, library, parking, coffee and kombucha, high-speed wifi, printing/copying services, shower, kitchen, conference rooms, recording studio, event hosting, student rates.

The Williamson

  • 5301 1-B Williamson Rd., Roanoke
  • williamsonroad.org/the-williamson
  • Features: Affordable, practical and convenient spaces, daily/weekly/monthly/yearly rates, desk hotels, private offices, conference rooms.

FoKus Executive Private Offices

  • 26 Church Ave SW, Roanoke
  • fokusoffices@gmail.com
  • Features: Large private offices, furnished conference room with large TV, eat-in kitchen with full-size refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave, two bathrooms, alarm system, keypad doors, daily coffee, weekly food and pastries included.

@It Offices

  • Vinton and Cave Spring
  • altoffices.com
  • Features: Dedicated desks, collaboration opportunities, storage for personal items, network expansion.

Venture Studio Hub

  • 100 Wirtz Rd., Wirtz
  • venturestudiohub.com
  • Features: Private offices, micro-offices, flex space, conference room, rentable event space. 