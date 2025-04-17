Co-Working Your Way to the Top

Elevate your work experience with top-notch co-working spaces in the region, each designed to ignite creativity and build community.

× Expand Courtesy of The Quarters The Quarters

Discover vibrant and inspiring co-working spaces throughout the region designed to foster creativity, community and connectivity.

The Collective

601 11th St. NW, Roanoke

thecollectiveroa.com

@thecollectiveroanoke

Features: Free parking, 24-hour access, printer/copier, retail space, gym studio, creation station, outdoor patio, podcast studio, student rates, daily rates, event rentals.

Expand Courtesy of The Collective The Collective

The Quarters

351 Campbell Ave. SW, Suite 100, Roanoke

thequarters-coworking.com

@thequarters_coworking

Features: 24/7 access, work lounge, conference rooms, high-speed internet, printing services, premium local coffee, curated member events, private offices, video conference mini-spaces.

CoLab Roanoke

1327 Grandin Rd. SW, Roanoke

colabroanoke.com

@colabroanoke

Features: 24/7 access, library, parking, coffee and kombucha, high-speed wifi, printing/copying services, shower, kitchen, conference rooms, recording studio, event hosting, student rates.

The Williamson

5301 1-B Williamson Rd., Roanoke

williamsonroad.org/the-williamson

Features: Affordable, practical and convenient spaces, daily/weekly/monthly/yearly rates, desk hotels, private offices, conference rooms.

FoKus Executive Private Offices

26 Church Ave SW, Roanoke

fokusoffices@gmail.com

Features: Large private offices, furnished conference room with large TV, eat-in kitchen with full-size refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave, two bathrooms, alarm system, keypad doors, daily coffee, weekly food and pastries included.

× Expand Courtesy of CoLab CoLab Roanoke

@It Offices

Vinton and Cave Spring

altoffices.com

Features: Dedicated desks, collaboration opportunities, storage for personal items, network expansion.

Venture Studio Hub