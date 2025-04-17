Co-Working Your Way to the Top

Elevate your work experience with top-notch co-working spaces in the region, each designed to ignite creativity and build community.
Courtesy of The Quarters
The Quarters
The Collective
- 601 11th St. NW, Roanoke
- thecollectiveroa.com
- @thecollectiveroanoke
- Features: Free parking, 24-hour access, printer/copier, retail space, gym studio, creation station, outdoor patio, podcast studio, student rates, daily rates, event rentals.
Courtesy of The Collective
The Collective
The Quarters
- 351 Campbell Ave. SW, Suite 100, Roanoke
- thequarters-coworking.com
- @thequarters_coworking
- Features: 24/7 access, work lounge, conference rooms, high-speed internet, printing services, premium local coffee, curated member events, private offices, video conference mini-spaces.
CoLab Roanoke
- 1327 Grandin Rd. SW, Roanoke
- colabroanoke.com
- @colabroanoke
- Features: 24/7 access, library, parking, coffee and kombucha, high-speed wifi, printing/copying services, shower, kitchen, conference rooms, recording studio, event hosting, student rates.
The Williamson
- 5301 1-B Williamson Rd., Roanoke
- williamsonroad.org/the-williamson
- Features: Affordable, practical and convenient spaces, daily/weekly/monthly/yearly rates, desk hotels, private offices, conference rooms.
FoKus Executive Private Offices
- 26 Church Ave SW, Roanoke
- fokusoffices@gmail.com
- Features: Large private offices, furnished conference room with large TV, eat-in kitchen with full-size refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave, two bathrooms, alarm system, keypad doors, daily coffee, weekly food and pastries included.
Courtesy of CoLab
CoLab Roanoke
@It Offices
- Vinton and Cave Spring
- altoffices.com
- Features: Dedicated desks, collaboration opportunities, storage for personal items, network expansion.
Venture Studio Hub
- 100 Wirtz Rd., Wirtz
- venturestudiohub.com
- Features: Private offices, micro-offices, flex space, conference room, rentable event space.