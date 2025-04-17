Day Trippin'

Discover the treasures just outside Roanoke! Experience historic charm, Appalachian vibes and Southern hospitality through local dining, cultural landmarks and scenic spots in these nearby spots for a quick getaway.

Christiansburg

27 miles – about a 30-minute drive – southwest of Roanoke on I-81

Explore local attractions like The Farmhouse Restaurant, a historic dining spot since 1963 on the Ridinger Estate, featuring a train caboose and a rustic lounge—a perfect setting for date nights and celebrations. Enjoy the town’s relaxed atmosphere and explore nearby natural beauty or local shopping spots, an ideal destination for a day trip just outside of Roanoke.

Blacksburg

40 miles – about a 45-minute drive – southwest of Roanoke on U.S. 460

The vibrant college town offers local treasures like the Hahn Horticulture Garden, showcasing native plants and sustainable gardening practices, and Smithfield Plantation, offering a look at early American life. Catch a show at the historic Lyric Theatre or delve into local history at the Blacksburg Museum & Cultural Foundation. Savor craft beer and American classics at Bull & Bones Brewhaus & Grill or indulge in fine dining at The Cellar Restaurant. (And go Hokies!)

Floyd

41 miles – about an hour’s drive – southwest of Roanoke on U.S. 221

Indulge in hand-crafted wood-fired pizza and local craft beer at Dogtown Roadhouse, enjoy hearty soups and local treats at The Soup Shop or take in stunning vistas during a wine tasting at scenic Chateau Morrisette Winery. Explore the vibrant music scene and local crafts at The Floyd Country Store and step back in time at Mabry Mill along the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Giles County

50 miles – about an hour’s drive – west of Roanoke on U.S. 460.

Explore the natural beauty and outdoor adventures of Giles County, where you’ll enjoy serene landscapes, hiking trails and the New River. Nobody puts you in a corner at The Dirty Dancing Days Summer Festival at Mountain Lake Lodge, where themed events and live entertainment bring the iconic movie’s magic to life.

Lynchburg

51 miles northeast of Roanoke – about an hour’s drive – via US-460 E and US-221 N

Whether you’re commuting for work or exploring on weekends, discover local cuisine, historic sites like the Appomattox Court House National Historical Park and family-friendly attractions such as Amazement Square. Enjoy outdoor adventures on the Blackwater Creek Trail or simply soak in Lynchburg’s excellent eats, relaxed atmosphere and friendly community vibes.

Danville

Approximately 75 miles southeast of Roanoke – about a 1.5-hour drive – via US-29 S and US-58 E

Located south of Lynchburg, explore local cuisine, historic landmarks like the Danville Museum of Fine Arts & History and family-friendly attractions such as the Danville Science Center.

Want to Go a Little Further?

Nestled midway between New York and Atlanta along Interstate 81, Roanoke lies 168 miles west of Virginia’s state capital, Richmond, and serves as a key hub for transportation, finance and industry in southwestern Virginia.

Charlotte, North Carolina: 196 miles

Washington, D.C.: 240 miles

Nashville, Tennessee: 432 miles

Cleveland, Ohio: 437 miles

New York City, New York: 465 miles

St. Louis, Missouri: 692 miles

Chicago, Illinois: 716 miles

Atlanta, Georgia: 444 miles

