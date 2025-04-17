Class Acts

From tech-savvy programs to liberal arts gems, find the perfect academic adventure in the heart of Virginia’s Blue Ridge.

Roanoke and Virginia’s Blue Ridge area have a diverse range of nearby higher education institutions, each offering unique programs and opportunities.

Ferrum College

Focus: Liberal arts education.

Strengths: Strong emphasis on experiential learning, small class sizes and a scenic rural campus.

Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC (FBRI)

Focus: Biomedical research and graduate education.

Strengths: Cutting-edge research facilities, collaboration with Virginia Tech and Carilion Clinic and opportunities for students in medical and life sciences fields.

The Franklin Center for Advanced Learning & Enterprise

Focus: Workforce development and professional training.

Strengths: Specialized programs tailored to regional business needs, innovative training approaches and community collaboration.

Hollins University

Focus: Liberal arts education, with a strong emphasis on women’s education (undergraduate programs are women-only, graduate programs are co-ed).

Strengths: Strong programs in creative writing, performing arts and equestrian studies, along with a supportive and empowering campus environment.

Radford University

Focus: Comprehensive public university offering a wide range of undergraduate and graduate programs.

Strengths: Strong programs in education, business, nursing and the arts, with a commitment to community engagement and experiential learning.

Radford University Carilion

Focus: Health sciences and medical education.

Strengths: Integrates Radford University’s resources with Carilion Clinic’s clinical and research expertise, emphasizing practical, patient-centered learning and community health.

Roanoke Higher Education Center

Focus: Collaborative higher education and workforce training.

Strengths: Offers programs from multiple partner institutions, providing flexibility and access to a variety of degree and certification programs.

Roanoke College

Focus: Private liberal arts college.

Strengths: Strong emphasis on undergraduate education, with notable programs in business, psychology and the sciences. Offers a close-knit campus community and opportunities for research and internships.

Virginia Tech (VT)

Focus: Major public research university.

Strengths: Extensive range of programs in engineering, sciences, business and more. Known for its research opportunities, strong alumni network and vibrant campus life.

VT Carilion School of Medicine

Focus: Medical education and research.

Strengths: Integration of medical education with research through the partnership with Carilion Clinic and the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute. Emphasis on patient-centered learning.

Virginia Western Community College (VWCC)

Focus: Two-year public community college.

Strengths: Affordable tuition, transfer agreements with four-year institutions and a variety of associate degree and certification programs. Strong emphasis on workforce development and community partnerships.

These institutions collectively provide a rich array of educational opportunities catering to a wide range of academic and professional interests. Whether students are looking for a traditional liberal arts education, career-focused training, advanced research opportunities or continuing education, they can find suitable programs in this region.