Class Acts

by

From tech-savvy programs to liberal arts gems, find the perfect academic adventure in the heart of Virginia’s Blue Ridge.

Roanoke and Virginia’s Blue Ridge area have a diverse range of nearby higher education institutions, each offering unique programs and opportunities.

Ferrum College

  • Focus: Liberal arts education.
  • Strengths: Strong emphasis on experiential learning, small class sizes and a scenic rural campus.

Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC (FBRI)

  • Focus: Biomedical research and graduate education.
  • Strengths: Cutting-edge research facilities, collaboration with Virginia Tech and Carilion Clinic and opportunities for students in medical and life sciences fields.

The Franklin Center for Advanced Learning & Enterprise

  • Focus: Workforce development and professional training.
  • Strengths: Specialized programs tailored to regional business needs, innovative training approaches and community collaboration.

Hollins University

  • Focus: Liberal arts education, with a strong emphasis on women’s education (undergraduate programs are women-only, graduate programs are co-ed).
  • Strengths: Strong programs in creative writing, performing arts and equestrian studies, along with a supportive and empowering campus environment.

Radford University

  • Focus: Comprehensive public university offering a wide range of undergraduate and graduate programs.
  • Strengths: Strong programs in education, business, nursing and the arts, with a commitment to community engagement and experiential learning.

Radford University Carilion

  • Focus: Health sciences and medical education.
  • Strengths: Integrates Radford University’s resources with Carilion Clinic’s clinical and research expertise, emphasizing practical, patient-centered learning and community health.

Roanoke Higher Education Center

  • Focus: Collaborative higher education and workforce training.
  • Strengths: Offers programs from multiple partner institutions, providing flexibility and access to a variety of degree and certification programs.

Roanoke College

  • Focus: Private liberal arts college.
  • Strengths: Strong emphasis on undergraduate education, with notable programs in business, psychology and the sciences. Offers a close-knit campus community and opportunities for research and internships.

Virginia Tech (VT)

  • Focus: Major public research university.
  • Strengths: Extensive range of programs in engineering, sciences, business and more. Known for its research opportunities, strong alumni network and vibrant campus life.

VT Carilion School of Medicine

  • Focus: Medical education and research.
  • Strengths: Integration of medical education with research through the partnership with Carilion Clinic and the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute. Emphasis on patient-centered learning.

Virginia Western Community College (VWCC)

  • Focus: Two-year public community college.
  • Strengths: Affordable tuition, transfer agreements with four-year institutions and a variety of associate degree and certification programs. Strong emphasis on workforce development and community partnerships.

These institutions collectively provide a rich array of educational opportunities catering to a wide range of academic and professional interests. Whether students are looking for a traditional liberal arts education, career-focused training, advanced research opportunities or continuing education, they can find suitable programs in this region. 