VBR Life 2023: Education

Botetourt County Public Schools
Botetourt County
Elementary Schools
- Breckinridge Elementary School
- Buchanan Elementary School
- Cloverdale Elementary School
- Colonial Elementary School
- Eagle Rock Elementary School
- Greenfield Elementary School
- Troutville Elementary School
Middle Schools
- Central Academy Middle School
- Read Mountain Middle School
High Schools
- Botetourt Technical Education Center
- James River High School
- Lord Botetourt High School
Botetourt County remains one of the most beautiful places to live, work and learn. Fully accredited by the Virginia Board of Education, Botetourt County Public Schools educate approximately 4,500 students across 11 schools, a virtual academy and a technical education center. In addition to fine arts and athletic programming, the division is known for consistent, high academic achievement. Botetourt County Public Schools ranked 4th in mathematics, 7th in reading, and 6th overall among Virginia school divisions following the 2021-2022 state assessment administration. Botetourt is also home to the Region VI teacher of the year, one of eight educators being considered for the Virginia teacher of the year award. These accomplishments are a tribute to the entire community and its dedication to education.
The division is implementing a strategic direction that affirms its commitment to preparing every student for life after graduation, supporting every employee in their personal and professional growth and investing in every learning environment to deliver authentic and meaningful educational experiences.
Franklin County
Elementary Schools
- Boones Mill Elementary
- Burnt Chimney Elementary
- Callaway Elementary
- Dudley Elementary
- Ferrum Elementary
- Glade Hill Elementary
- Henry Elementary
- Lee M. Waid Elementary
- Rocky Mount Elementary
- Snow Creek Elementary
- Sontag Elementary
- Windy Gap Elementary
Middle Schools:
- Benjamin Franklin Middle School
High Schools:
- Franklin County High School
Additional programs:
- The Gereau Center/CEED
- Franklin County Adult Ed Center
Higher education
- Ferrum College
INTRODUCING VISION 25:
Franklin County Public Schools are excited to implement VISION 25 - Empowering All Learners for the 2022-23 school year, helping their 5,770 students to better prepare for their futures. The learner-centric model is built upon: Foundation of Excellence, Community Invested, Profile of a Learner, Prepared for Progress and Socially Responsive. This program provides a pathway for students to master essential skills, knowledge, attributes and dispositions to positively impact their world.
“We want all students in our division to take responsibility for their learning, as well as empower them, and we have different drivers at every level for every grade that we want students to try to achieve,” says FCPS Director of Curriculum and Instruction Brenda Muse. “We want students to advocate for themselves, to understand setting and reaching goals, but mastered at their own pace.”
Muse adds that the staff will focus on social and emotional learning, as well as cultural competency, which allows students to investigate and make meaning in their work in order to become more engaged. “We have to go beyond the surface of learning,” Muse says. “We have to allow students to unify and communicate, and to collaborate with each other and think critically at a higher level, to ask those key questions that inspire them to want to know more.”
Award-Winning Faculty
FCHS administrator Mr. Robbie Dooley received the Virginia Trade and Industrial Educator (VATIE) Dr. Lee Ross Outstanding Career & Technical Educator Award in 2022. The award, named after Dr. Lee Ross, a former teacher and SkillsUSA State Director who recently completed his 40th year of service in the field, is based on outstanding service in the field of Trade and Industrial education, recognizing the highest meritorious contribution to those educators in Virginia. “This is a prestigious award for Mr. Dooley and we are very proud of him!” says Muse.
FCHS Science Department Chair Completes Biotechnology Course
Amy Chattin, Department Chair for the Franklin County High School’s Science Department recently completed the STAT 22 program with Virginia Western Community College. This program was designed to advance instructors’ knowledge of biotechnology so they can then incorporate biotechnology into their STEM curriculum and introduce elementary and secondary students to biotechnology and career opportunities.
Chattin has been implementing biotechnology into the department’s classroom curriculum for over ten years and this partnership with VWCC has given her the opportunity to introduce more advanced equipment for her Bio 2 students, which is an elective class for FCHS students. This year students will work with digital micropipets to transfer solutions to an assay plate, a task that you would see commonly performed by technicians in the biomedical field. The biotechnology curriculum will help students gain exposure into the fields of healthcare, forensics, agriculture science and biomedical. With these newfound skills and interests, students will be able to take these foundational experiences with them to secondary education or gain additional certificates to enter the workforce in skilled positions.
Sports Achievements
- FCPS sponsors 25 Varsity Sports at FCHS and had 943 students participate at BFMS and FCHS during the 2021-2022 school year.
- Volleyball-District Champions, Region Runner-Ups, State Qualified
- Boys and Girls Cross Country Team-District Champions
- Baseball-District Champions
- Nathan Atchue- State Champion in three Track and Field Events (Indoor Track- 1600M and Outdoor Track- 1600M and 3200M)
Roanoke City
Elementary Schools
- Crystal Spring Elementary School
- Fairview Elementary School
- Fallon Park Elementary School
- Fishburn Park Elementary School
- Garden City Elementary School
- Grandin Court Elementary School
- Highland Park Elementary School
- Hurt Park Elementary School
- Lincoln Terrace Elementary School
- Monterey Elementary School
- Morningside Elementary School
- Preston Park Elementary School
- Roanoke Academy for Math and Science
- Round Hill Elementary School
- Virginia Heights Elementary School
- Wasena Elementary School
- Westside Elementary School
Middle Schools
- James Breckinridge Middle School
- James Madison Middle School
- John P. Fishwick Middle School
- Lucy Addison Middle School
- Woodrow Wilson Middle School
High Schools
- Patrick Henry High School
- William Fleming High School
Additional Programs
- Forest Park Academy and iAccelerate
- Noel C. Taylor Academy
- Roanoke Technical Education Center
- Roanoke Valley Governor’s School
Roanoke City Public Schools (RCPS) is an urban school division in Roanoke, Virginia, serving a pre-K through 12th grade population of approximately 14,000 students. RCPS provides an inclusive and equitable, student-centered culture that empowers lifelong learning. Through meaningful, relevant and engaging learning opportunities, the school division empowers all students to dream, excel and meet their full potential to benefit the city and its citizens. RCPS has a lot to celebrate, awarded numerous special recognitions, employing award-winning staff and boasting a number of excellent programs available to their students.
Notable Achievements
Award-Winning Staff & Schools
- Quiana Fields of James Breckinridge Middle School was named Best Educator – Platinum by Roanoker Magazine.
- Fishburn Park Elementary was named Best Public School – Platinum and Patrick Henry High School was named Best Public School – Silver by Roanoker Magazine.
- Four coaches from William Fleming High School were selected as their sports’ Blue Ridge District coach or co-coach of the year
- Patrick Henry High School earned the title of Blue Ribbon School for the Arts from the Virginia Music Education Association.
- William Fleming High School is a Special Olympics National Unified Champion School.
- Crystal Spring Elementary was ranked #5 in Virginia Elementary Schools by US News.
Great Programs
- For the 10th consecutive year, the NAMM Foundation named RCPS one of the Best Communities for Music Education.
- Spanish and coding are offered at every elementary school, and an honors program is available at all five middle schools.
- High school students can earn certifications, gain hands-on learning experience and complete apprenticeships and externships through Career & Technical Education classes at the Roanoke Technical Education Center, which boasts a 100% graduation rate.
- All students have access to musical instruments, thanks to a partnership with Save the Music Foundation. Middle and high schools have string orchestras, bands and choral programs.
- RCPS has Pre-AP/Honors Programs at all five middle schools.
- The Community College Access Program (CCAP) allows graduating seniors to attend Virginia Western Community College tuition-free for up to three years.
Incredible Students
- Roanoke City Public Schools boasts a diverse student population, with students from more than 70 countries who speak more than 70 languages.
- The 2022 Roanoke City Public Schools’ graduating class has 17 student athletes who have been recruited and will play at the collegiate level for sports including lacrosse, track, soccer, football and basketball.
- Across both high schools, individual athletes and teams won six state championships and 14 regional championships during the 2021-22 school year.
- Seven students from Patrick Henry High School were named Commended Students in the National Merit Scholarship Program.
- Two high school students, one from Patrick Henry and one from William Fleming, were selected for the South Central Senior Regional Orchestra.
- A Patrick Henry High School senior received a competitive three-year Army ROTC scholarship to attend Wake Forest University, a first for RCPS.
K-12 PRIVATE SCHOOLS
- Alleghany Highlands Christian School, K-5
- Christian Heritage Academy, K-12
- Community School, ages 3-14
- Community High School, 9-12
- Faith Christian School, PK-12
- First Wesleyan Christian School, PK-5
- Life Academy, PK-12
- North Cross School, PK-12
- Roanoke Adventist Christian School, PK-8
- Roanoke Catholic, PK-12
- Roanoke Valley Christian Schools, K-12
- Smith Mountain Lake Christian School, K-9
- Special Education & Montessori Schools
- The Achievement Center
- Preston Oaks Montessori School
- Roanoke Valley Montessori School
- Salem Montessori School
- New Vista Montessori School, ages 3-6
- Shenandoah Autism Center
TALENTED & GIFTED PROGRAMS
- Jackson River Governor’s School
- Alleghany County and Clifton Forge
- Roanoke Valley Governor’s School for Science and Technology
- Burton Center for Arts and Technology
- Botetourt County STEM-H Academy
- Gereau Center for Applied Technology and Career Exploration, Rocky Mount
- International Baccalaureate Program, Salem High School
HIGHER EDUCATION
- American National University
- Averett University
- Bluefield College
- Central Virginia Community College
- ECPI University
- Ferrum College
- Florida Institute of Technology
- Hollins University
- James Madison University
- Liberty University
- University of Lynchburg
- Mary Baldwin College, Roanoke Center
- Mountain Gateway Community College
- New River Valley Community College
- Old Dominion University
- Patrick & Henry Community College
- Radford University
- Radford University Carilion
- Randolph College
- Roanoke College
- Roanoke Higher Education Center
- Southern Virginia University
- Sweet Briar College
- Virginia Military Institute
- Virginia Tech
- Virginia University of Lynchburg
- Washington & Lee University
- TAP/This Valley Works
- University of Virginia, Roanoke Center
- Virginia Commonwealth University
- Virginia Tech, Roanoke Center
- Virginia Western Community College
MEDICAL SCHOOLS
- Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC
- Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine
CAREER BUILDING COLLEGES
- American National University
- Roanoke Higher Education Center
- Skyline College
Roanoke County (and Vinton)
Elementary Schools:
- Back Creek Elementary School
- Bonsack Elementary School
- Burlington Elementary School
- Cave Spring Elementary School
- Clearbrook Elementary School
- Fort Lewis Elementary School
- Glen Cove Elementary School
- Glenvar Elementary School
- Green Valley Elementary School
- Herman L. Horn Elementary School
- Masons Cove Elementary School
- Mount Pleasant Elementary School
- Mountain View Elementary School
- Oak Grove Elementary School
- Penn Forest Elementary School
- W.E. Cundiff Elementary School
Middle Schools:
- Cave Spring Middle School
- Glenvar Middle School
- Hidden Valley Middle School
- Northside Middle School
- William Byrd Middle School
High Schools:
- Cave Spring High School
- Glenvar High School
- Hidden Valley High School
- Northside High School
- William Byrd High School
Additional Programs:
- Burton Center for Arts & Technology
- Governor’s STEM Academy at BCAT
Ready for Opportunity
In 2021, Roanoke County Public Schools was among the first school districts in the Commonwealth to earn the “School Division of Innovation” distinction by the Virginia Department of Education. The district is in the process of embedding existing curriculum with exemplar deeper learning experiences that are mapped to key skills of citizenship, collaboration, communication, creativity and critical thinking. By the time students graduate, their normal progress through the curriculum will take them through engaging curated lessons designed to push the limits of their creativity and critical thinking. At graduation, they will have a portfolio of their work which will demonstrate that they are “Opportunity Ready,” prepared to take advantage of whatever opportunity comes their way.
“We have conducted extensive related professional development, developed learning communities related to supporting these changes and built a large system of supporting programs to help give teachers resources to foster and encourage deeper learning so our students will become opportunity ready,” says Dr. Ken Nicely, superintendent of Roanoke County Public Schools.
This year, the district is piloting a new “Opportunity Ready” certification that, when fully implemented, students may earn along with their high school diploma. This certification verifies that a student has developed the key skills of citizenship, collaboration, communication, creativity and critical thinking as described in our Profile of a Graduate. When businesses or colleges see an applicant with the Opportunity Ready certification from Roanoke County Public Schools, they can be assured that this is a graduate that will be a valuable employee or college student and should receive additional consideration. The school district is putting its reputation behind this certification and asking for businesses and colleges to support this effort.
A New Chapter for Career and Technical Education
In August 2022, Roanoke County Public Schools announced the location for the new career and technical education center to replace the aging and outgrown Burton Center for Arts & Technology. This new center, to be located along Peters Creek Road, will allow the district to expand existing programs and add new programs. The district is now developing concepts and plans and hopes to have the new center open within the next several years. The district also is continuing the successful Student Registered Apprenticeship program in partnership with Roanoke City Public Schools and Salem City Schools. Through this apprenticeship program, students can get a head-start on good paying careers while also helping area businesses meet their workforce development needs.
A Culture of Kindness and Respect
Climate and learning culture play key roles in supporting student learning, and include the values of kindness, respect and responsibility. Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports, or PBIS, is an evidence-based framework that supports the academic, social, emotional and behavioral competence of all students by setting clear expectations.
There are three main keys of the PBIS program – Be Safe, Be Respectful and Be Responsible. RCPS is using this program to focus on social and emotional learning, school safety, trauma and equity of opportunity. Through PBIS the district also is working to prevent substance abuse and bullying by setting and teaching positive expectations and accountability. The ultimate goal is creating a great environment for learning for all students – and that leads to academic success.
Salem
Elementary Schools:
- East Salem Elementary School
- G.W. Carver Elementary School
- South Salem Elementary School
- West Salem Elementary School
Middle Schools:
- Andrew Lewis Middle School
High Schools:
- Salem High School
Higher education:
- Roanoke College
An Outstanding Principal
Salem City Public Schools’ principal Jamie Garst was named the 2022 Outstanding Middle School Principal of Virginia by a panel of principals and superintendents representing the Principal Awards Committee of the Virginia Association of Secondary School Principals (VASSP). Mr. Garst has served as principal at Andrew Lewis Middle School since 2017. VASSP recognizes exemplary performance among middle and high school principals from the Commonwealth’s 132 school divisions; nominations are based upon exemplary performance and outstanding leadership and school principals are nominated and chosen by their peers. He was also selected from the two winning principals as the Principal of the Year and will represent Virginia in Washington, DC and be considered in the selection of the National Principal of the Year.
Hitting the Jackpot
The Virginia Lottery’s Thank a Teacher campaign last year included thank-you notes to thousands of Virginia educators, but it was G.W. Carver Elementary School’s librarian, Terri Vangelos, who received an extra surprise. Drawn from the prize drawing of nearly 6,000 entries, Vangelos won a Virginia-themed vacation valued at $2,500 and a gift card courtesy of the Virginia Lottery; she also received $2,500 in supplies from The Supply Room. Superintendent Curtis Hicks, Senator David Suetterlein, Delegate Joe McNamara and Virginia Lottery representatives surprised Vangelos at her school with the amazing news, as did the Carver students who gathered together for the announcement.
An Award-Winning Streak
The Salem Spartans won their 16th straight Virginia High School League team State Title last year, with a 35-14 victory over second-place Handley High School. Their success not only kept Salem’s current streak alive but set a new WHSL mark for consecutive Forensics titles. Blacksburg High School set the previous record from 1989-2003. Julia Vaughan, brothers Nash and Kade Lakin, Graham Roudebush, Taylor Berenbaum, Ben Hathaway and Connor Smythers aided with key wins for the overall score. Salem Forensics has now won 88 individual event titles since 2004 and a 2023 victory would allow them to tie for longest streak of team titles in any VHSL-sanctioned championship.
Fun Facts
The extensive renovation of Salem High School is the biggest project that will culminate this year. In addition, the athletic field house is being renovated and a significant addition is being built onto the existing structure to benefit student-athletes in all sports. The $35 million project, now in the final stages of its three-year construction window, was built by Salem-based G&H Contracting.
The school division recently gravitated to a 10-point grading scale for all grades. This will be applicable whenever a mathematical average is used to determine a grade.
Salem High School is transitioning from the International Baccalaureate Program to more of an Advanced Placement Program for college level coursework. This will allow more students to participate because AP offers more of an a la carte approach than the previous program-based IB initiative.
ESSER funding is being used to provide additional support to students who fell behind during the pandemic. This includes tutors, academic coaches and instructional assistants.
The district participates in the Comprehensive Instruction Program, a consortium of public schools from around the state working collaboratively to create and share resources to address student achievement. They’re focusing on meeting the academic and emotional needs of students, teachers and staff as the return to normal continues.