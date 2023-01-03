VBR Life 2023: Education

Learn more about award-winning education throughout Virginia's Blue Ridge, including Botetourt, Franklin and Roanoke counties, Roanoke City and Salem.

× Expand Botetourt County Public Schools Botetourt County Public Schools classroom.

Botetourt County

Elementary Schools

Breckinridge Elementary School

Buchanan Elementary School

Cloverdale Elementary School

Colonial Elementary School

Eagle Rock Elementary School

Greenfield Elementary School

Troutville Elementary School

Middle Schools

Central Academy Middle School

Read Mountain Middle School

High Schools

Botetourt Technical Education Center

James River High School

Lord Botetourt High School

Botetourt County remains one of the most beautiful places to live, work and learn. Fully accredited by the Virginia Board of Education, Botetourt County Public Schools educate approximately 4,500 students across 11 schools, a virtual academy and a technical education center. In addition to fine arts and athletic programming, the division is known for consistent, high academic achievement. Botetourt County Public Schools ranked 4th in mathematics, 7th in reading, and 6th overall among Virginia school divisions following the 2021-2022 state assessment administration. Botetourt is also home to the Region VI teacher of the year, one of eight educators being considered for the Virginia teacher of the year award. These accomplishments are a tribute to the entire community and its dedication to education.

The division is implementing a strategic direction that affirms its commitment to preparing every student for life after graduation, supporting every employee in their personal and professional growth and investing in every learning environment to deliver authentic and meaningful educational experiences.

× Expand Courtesy of Franklin County Public Schools

Franklin County

Elementary Schools

Boones Mill Elementary

Burnt Chimney Elementary

Callaway Elementary

Dudley Elementary

Ferrum Elementary

Glade Hill Elementary

Henry Elementary

Lee M. Waid Elementary

Rocky Mount Elementary

Snow Creek Elementary

Sontag Elementary

Windy Gap Elementary

Middle Schools:

Benjamin Franklin Middle School

High Schools:

Franklin County High School

Additional programs:

The Gereau Center/CEED

Franklin County Adult Ed Center

Higher education

Ferrum College

INTRODUCING VISION 25:

Franklin County Public Schools are excited to implement VISION 25 - Empowering All Learners for the 2022-23 school year, helping their 5,770 students to better prepare for their futures. The learner-centric model is built upon: Foundation of Excellence, Community Invested, Profile of a Learner, Prepared for Progress and Socially Responsive. This program provides a pathway for students to master essential skills, knowledge, attributes and dispositions to positively impact their world.

“We want all students in our division to take responsibility for their learning, as well as empower them, and we have different drivers at every level for every grade that we want students to try to achieve,” says FCPS Director of Curriculum and Instruction Brenda Muse. “We want students to advocate for themselves, to understand setting and reaching goals, but mastered at their own pace.”

Muse adds that the staff will focus on social and emotional learning, as well as cultural competency, which allows students to investigate and make meaning in their work in order to become more engaged. “We have to go beyond the surface of learning,” Muse says. “We have to allow students to unify and communicate, and to collaborate with each other and think critically at a higher level, to ask those key questions that inspire them to want to know more.”

Award-Winning Faculty

FCHS administrator Mr. Robbie Dooley received the Virginia Trade and Industrial Educator (VATIE) Dr. Lee Ross Outstanding Career & Technical Educator Award in 2022. The award, named after Dr. Lee Ross, a former teacher and SkillsUSA State Director who recently completed his 40th year of service in the field, is based on outstanding service in the field of Trade and Industrial education, recognizing the highest meritorious contribution to those educators in Virginia. “This is a prestigious award for Mr. Dooley and we are very proud of him!” says Muse.

FCHS Science Department Chair Completes Biotechnology Course

Amy Chattin, Department Chair for the Franklin County High School’s Science Department recently completed the STAT 22 program with Virginia Western Community College. This program was designed to advance instructors’ knowledge of biotechnology so they can then incorporate biotechnology into their STEM curriculum and introduce elementary and secondary students to biotechnology and career opportunities.

Chattin has been implementing biotechnology into the department’s classroom curriculum for over ten years and this partnership with VWCC has given her the opportunity to introduce more advanced equipment for her Bio 2 students, which is an elective class for FCHS students. This year students will work with digital micropipets to transfer solutions to an assay plate, a task that you would see commonly performed by technicians in the biomedical field. The biotechnology curriculum will help students gain exposure into the fields of healthcare, forensics, agriculture science and biomedical. With these newfound skills and interests, students will be able to take these foundational experiences with them to secondary education or gain additional certificates to enter the workforce in skilled positions.

Sports Achievements

FCPS sponsors 25 Varsity Sports at FCHS and had 943 students participate at BFMS and FCHS during the 2021-2022 school year.

Volleyball-District Champions, Region Runner-Ups, State Qualified

Boys and Girls Cross Country Team-District Champions

Baseball-District Champions

Nathan Atchue- State Champion in three Track and Field Events (Indoor Track- 1600M and Outdoor Track- 1600M and 3200M)

× Expand Courtesy of Roanoke City Public Schools

Roanoke City

Elementary Schools

Crystal Spring Elementary School

Fairview Elementary School

Fallon Park Elementary School

Fishburn Park Elementary School

Garden City Elementary School

Grandin Court Elementary School

Highland Park Elementary School

Hurt Park Elementary School

Lincoln Terrace Elementary School

Monterey Elementary School

Morningside Elementary School

Preston Park Elementary School

Roanoke Academy for Math and Science

Round Hill Elementary School

Virginia Heights Elementary School

Wasena Elementary School

Westside Elementary School

Middle Schools

James Breckinridge Middle School

James Madison Middle School

John P. Fishwick Middle School

Lucy Addison Middle School

Woodrow Wilson Middle School

High Schools

Patrick Henry High School

William Fleming High School

Additional Programs

Forest Park Academy and iAccelerate

Noel C. Taylor Academy

Roanoke Technical Education Center

Roanoke Valley Governor’s School

Roanoke City Public Schools (RCPS) is an urban school division in Roanoke, Virginia, serving a pre-K through 12th grade population of approximately 14,000 students. RCPS provides an inclusive and equitable, student-centered culture that empowers lifelong learning. Through meaningful, relevant and engaging learning opportunities, the school division empowers all students to dream, excel and meet their full potential to benefit the city and its citizens. RCPS has a lot to celebrate, awarded numerous special recognitions, employing award-winning staff and boasting a number of excellent programs available to their students.