VBR Life 2025: Education

Botetourt County
BCPS at a Glance
Located in “one of the most beautiful places to live, work and learn,” Botetourt County Public Schools is a school division that is fully accredited by the Virginia Board of Education and serves roughly 4,500 students across:
- Seven elementary schools
- Two middle schools
- Two high schools
- A virtual academy
- Botetourt Technical Education Center (BTEC)
Commitment to Success
- BCPS is dedicated to equipping every student with the skills and knowledge needed for life after graduation.
- The division strives to support each and every employee’s professional and personal growth.
- Investing in all of its learning environments allows BCPS to continue providing “authentic and meaningful educational experiences.”
Academic Excellence
- Along with stellar athletic and fine arts programs, Botetourt County Public Schools has a track record of “consistent, high academic achievement.”
- Over the last several years, BCPS’ mathematics and reading instruction has shined brightly, putting them in the top seven among all Virginia public school divisions for these subjects.
Shaping Futures at BTEC
- Programs taught at Botetourt Technical Education Center (BTEC), which include engineering, cosmetology, computer systems technology and cybersecurity, among others, are designed to prepare students for post-graduation employment. Year after year, an increasing number of students who have obtained licenses, specialized training, credentials and more throughout their time at BTEC have seamlessly transitioned into the workforce.
- One of the best K-12 welding programs in the country is taught at BTEC. Thanks to “a recent cooperative grant effort,” says Mike Moser, the division’s communications specialist, the center’s number of welding booths will soon double, allowing more students to participate in the esteemed program.
Elementary Schools
- Breckinridge Elementary School
- Buchanan Elementary School
- Cloverdale Elementary School
- Colonial Elementary School
- Eagle Rock Elementary School
- Greenfield Elementary School
- Troutville Elementary School
Middle Schools
- Central Academy Middle School
- Read Mountain Middle School
High Schools
- Botetourt Technical Education Center
- James River High School
- Lord Botetourt High School
Franklin County
Courtesy of Franklin County Public Schools
FCPS at a Glance
Franklin County Public Schools educates more than 7,000 students across 10 elementary schools, a middle school and a high school, as well as The Gereau Center/CEED and Franklin County Adult Education Center.
Academic Achievements
The 2023-24 school year was an exceptional one for FCPS. Brenda Muse, the division’s director of curriculum and instruction, is ecstatic to report that “all schools [have been] designated as fully accredited” and that eight of them “[met] the highest bar for every SOL test in all measured subgroups.” These impressive achievements showcase FCPS’ commitment to helping students achieve educational excellence.
Apprenticeships & Internships
The division’s Career and Technical Education program is a great option for high schoolers looking to gain hands-on, real-world experience and develop skills needed for success in the industries they hope to work in following graduation. Those participating in the CTE program can take advantage of unique internships as well as apprenticeships in fields like electronics and masonry.
Middle Schoolers Explore Ag & Tech
A new program is now being offered to students who attend Benjamin Franklin Middle School. “Agriscience & Technology” immerses participants in the fields of agriculture, food and natural resources (AFNR) through both hands-on lab work and traditional classroom instruction. A variety of topics are covered, including emerging technologies, agricultural mechanics, plant and animal systems, global agriculture and environmental services. The program also helps students develop strong career and leadership skills through “participation in co-curricular career and technical student organization (CTSO) activities.” Collaborations with organizations and businesses in the area will allow these young learners to engage in “high-quality work-based learning,” giving them the opportunity to explore their career-related goals and interests.
Washburn Receives Prestigious Award
Dr. Morgan Washburn, Franklin County High School’s agriculture teacher, was named the Virginia Association for Career and Technical Education’s 2024 Teacher of the Year.
Elementary Schools
- Boones Mill Elementary School
- Callaway Elementary School
- Dudley Elementary School
- Ferrum Elementary School
- Glade Hill Elementary School
- Lee M. Waid Elementary School
- Rocky Mount Elementary School
- Snow Creek Elementary School
- Sontag Elementary School
- Windy Gap Elementary School
Middle School
- Benjamin Franklin Middle School
High School
- Franklin County High School
Additional Programs
- The Gereau Center/CEED
- Franklin County Adult Ed Center
- The Franklin Center
Higher Education
- Ferrum College
Roanoke City
Courtesy of Roanoke City Public Schools
RCPS celebrates a new building with a ribbon cutting.
CTE on the Rise
Roanoke City Public Schools offers close to two dozen pathways in Career and Technical Education, all of which give students the chance to earn industry certifications. Most courses also allow students to obtain dual enrollment through Virginia Western Community College. The district’s CTE seat capacity doubled in 2024 with the opening of Charles W. Day Technical Education Center (DAYTEC), located adjacent to William Fleming High School. Roanoke Technical Education Center (ROTEC) near Patrick Henry High School continues to be a hub of CTE programming.
Local Jobs for Students
The RCPS Works Job Fair connects over 200 students annually with organizations and businesses located throughout the Roanoke area. This event is the perfect place for students to find jobs for the summer and even after graduation.
Other Schools in Roanoke City
- Roanoke Catholic is a college preparatory school located downtown.
- Ivybrook Academy offers a progressive, half-day preschool program blending Montessori and Reggio Emilia methods to inspire young learners.
- Earn credentials and obtain training for careers in the construction industry can do so at Build Smart Institute.
- Community High School offers a dynamic, student-centered education with small class sizes, fostering creativity, critical thinking and a lifelong love of learning.
- Riverwalk at Carilion is one of many HoneyTree Early Learning Centers’ school locations in the region providing top-notch childcare.
Educational Enrichment Opportunities
- West End Center for Youth offers high-quality summer and after-school care to children for low-income families.
- Through partnerships with other local organizations, United Way of Virginia’s Blue Ridge is able to provide children with the resources and assistance they need to flourish academically and beyond.
- Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia equips local youth with work readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy skills.
- Kiddos ages 5 to 18 can participate in Boys and Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia’s engaging after-school and summer programs.
Elementary Schools
- Crystal Spring Elementary School
- Fairview Elementary School
- Fallon Park Elementary School
- Fishburn Park Elementary School
- Garden City Elementary School
- Grandin Court Elementary School
- Highland Park Elementary School
- Hurt Park Elementary School
- Lincoln Terrace Elementary School
- Monterey Elementary School
- Morningside Elementary School
- Preston Park Elementary School
- Roanoke Academy for Math and Science
- Round Hill Elementary School
- Virginia Heights Elementary School
- Wasena Elementary School
- Westside Elementary School
- Middle Schools
- James Breckinridge Middle School
- James Madison Middle School
- John P. Fishwick Middle School
- Lucy Addison Middle School
- Woodrow Wilson Middle School
High Schools
- Patrick Henry High School
- William Fleming High School
Additional Programs
- Charles W. Day Technical Education Center
- Community High School
- Forest Park Academy and iAccelerate
- Noel C. Taylor Academy
- Roanoke Technical Education Center
- Roanoke Valley Governor’s School
Courtesy of Roanoke City Public Schools
K-12 Private Schools
- Alleghany Highlands Christian School, K-5
- Christian Heritage Academy, K-12
- Community School, ages 3-14
- Community High School, 9-12
- Faith Christian School, PK-12
- First Wesleyan Christian School, PK-5
- Ivybrook Academy Roanoke
- Life Academy, PK-12
- North Cross School, PK-12
- Roanoke Adventist Preparatory, PK-8
- Roanoke Catholic, PK-12
- Roanoke Valley Christian Schools, K-12
- Smith Mountain Lake Christian School, K-9
- Special Education & Montessori Schools
- The Achievement Center
- Preston Oaks Montessori School
- Roanoke Valley Montessori School
- Salem Montessori School
- New Vista Montessori School, ages 3-6
- Shenandoah Autism Center
- Talented & Gifted Programs
- Jackson River Governor’s School, Alleghany County and Covington
- Roanoke Valley Governor’s School for Science and Technology
- Burton Center for Arts and Technology
- Botetourt County STEM-H Academy
- Gereau Center for Applied Technology and Career Exploration, Rocky Mount
- International Baccalaureate Program, Salem High School
Higher Education
- American National University
- Averett University
- Bluefield University
- Central Virginia Community College
- Dabney S. Lancaster Community College
- ECPI University
- Ferrum College
- Hollins University
- James Madison University
- Liberty University
- Mary Baldwin College, Roanoke Center
- New River Valley Community College
- Old Dominion University
- Patrick & Henry Community College
- Radford University
- Radford University Carilion
- Randolph College
- Roanoke College
- Roanoke Higher Education Center
- Southern Virginia University
- Sweet Briar College
- Virginia Military Institute
- Virginia Tech
- Virginia University of Lynchburg
- Washington & Lee University
- TAP/This Valley Works
- University of Lynchburg
- University of Virginia, Roanoke Center
- Virginia Commonwealth University
- Virginia Tech, Roanoke Center
- Virginia Western Community College
Medical Schools
- Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC
- Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine
Roanoke County + Vinton
Courtesy of Roanoke County Public Schools
Students learn skills through Career and Technical Education (CTE) courses.
Overview of Roanoke County Public Schools
- Number of students: 13,378 (2023-24 school year)
- On-time graduation rate: 95.7% (class of 2023)
- One of the first in the state to have been named a School Division of Innovation by the Virginia Board of Education
New Career & Tech Center Takes Shape
This past September, RCPS broke ground on one part of the district’s largest construction program to date: Roanoke County Career and Technology Center (RCCTC). The state-of-the-art, 123,000-plus-square-foot building will replace the Burton Center for Arts & Technology and is expected to be completed come the late fall of 2026 or early winter of 2027. “Career and Technical Education is a critical part of the economic development of Roanoke County,” says Jason Suhr, RCPS’ director of career and technical education. “CTE plays a significant role in developing a skilled workforce and centers like the one we’re [building] go a long way toward expanding a skilled workforce to attract new businesses and to fill jobs left vacant by those who have retired.”
In addition to current offerings which include game design, nursing, mechatronics and culinary arts, to name a few, the division is excited to take full advantage of the expansive space by adding more programs like dental assistant, HVAC and collision repair, among others.
Next Level Work-based Learning
The Roanoke region’s student registered apprenticeship program — the largest in the state — is a partnership between local businesses and school divisions, including Roanoke County Public Schools, Roanoke City Public Schools and Salem City Schools. This initiative allows juniors and seniors to gain valuable skills through hands-on learning opportunities in fields they hope to find employment in following graduation. Students in the program are employed part time by area businesses while they earn a credential related to their selected industry with the ultimate goals of being hired on full time and career advancement within the company. Prospective students and their families are invited to attend the annual sponsor showcase held in January at Green Ridge Recreation Center, where they can connect with various entities looking to hire apprentices for the upcoming school year.
Major High School Transformation Completed
Last September, three years of extensive construction work came to a close at William Byrd High School. The $30.7 million project resulted in more than 100,000 square feet of existing space —science labs, a media center, counseling offices, a weight room, the main gym front lobby and the library — being upgraded. In excess of 13,500 square feet was added to make room for a brand-new wrestling area, a portico at the school’s front entrance, art rooms, additional science classrooms, a choir room — something William Byrd has never had before — and more.
Elementary Upgrades
Courtesy of Roanoke County Public Schools
W.E. Cundiff Elementary School groundbreaking
Vinton’s W.E. Cundiff and Roanoke’s Glen Cove elementary schools celebrated groundbreakings late last year to kick off long-awaited renovations. The open-concept design of these decades-old schools will soon be eliminated, allowing for more effective learning to take place. W.E. Cundiff will also be outfitted with a new cafeteria and several new classrooms. These makeovers are expected to be completed within the next couple of years. RCPS also hopes to renovate or completely replace playgrounds at all elementary schools with a focus on creating spaces that are easily accessible to special-needs students.
Other Roanoke County Schools
- North Cross School is a nonsectarian college preparatory school educating students in pre-K through 12th grade.
- With schools located throughout Roanoke County and beyond, HoneyTree Early Learning Centers provide high-quality childcare for ages 6 weeks to 12 years old.
- Community School offers a dynamic, hands-on education from preschool through middle school, integrating STEM, the arts and service learning to nurture creativity and critical thinking.
Elementary Schools
- Back Creek Elementary School
- Bonsack Elementary School
- Burlington Elementary School
- Cave Spring Elementary School
- Clearbrook Elementary School
- Fort Lewis Elementary School
- Glen Cove Elementary School
- Glenvar Elementary School
- Green Valley Elementary School
- Herman L. Horn Elementary School
- Masons Cove Elementary School
- Mount Pleasant Elementary School
- Mountain View Elementary School
- Oak Grove Elementary School
- Penn Forest Elementary School
- W.E. Cundiff Elementary School
Middle Schools
- Cave Spring Middle School
- Glenvar Middle School
- Hidden Valley Middle School
- Northside Middle School
- William Byrd Middle School
High Schools
- Cave Spring High School
- Glenvar High School
- Hidden Valley High School
- Northside High School
- William Byrd High School
Additional Programs
- Burton Center for Arts & Technology
- Governor’s STEM Academy at BCAT
Salem
Courtesy of Salem High School
Salem High School
Salem City Schools Snapshot
- The number of students enrolled for the 2023-2024 school year exceeded 3,700.
- All six schools are fully accredited.
- The Salem High School class of 2024 on-time graduation rate was 96.4% with 54.4% of graduates having earned an advanced studies diploma.
Jumpstarting Degrees with Explore@RC
Thanks to a $3.5 million startup grant, Roanoke College launched a new lab school in the fall of 2024. Developed in collaboration with Salem City Schools, Explore@RC is a dual enrollment program allowing Virginia high school students in grades 10-12 to take up to 12 college-level classes at no cost. All participants spend the first part of the day on campus, taking “career pathway courses” taught by Roanoke College professors related to fields like education, communications and health care, among others, then return to their home districts for the last half of the school day. Additional classes will be added for the 2025-2026 academic year, and while free transportation is currently only provided for Salem High School students, this perk could be extended to other districts in the future.
Advanced Placement Expansion
Salem High School offered 22 Advanced Placement (AP) courses during the 2023-2024 school year. AP Seminar joined the lineup for 2024-2025, and AP Research will debut for the 2025-2026 academic year. These additions are critical, as they will enable students to pursue AP Capstone Diplomas — a distinction that can help recipients stand out from other college applicants.
Elementary Schools
- East Salem Elementary School
- G. W. Carver Elementary School
- South Salem Elementary School
- West Salem Elementary School
Middle School
- Andrew Lewis Middle School
High School
- Salem High School
Higher Education
- Roanoke College