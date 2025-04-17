VBR Life 2025: Education

Learn more about top-notch education throughout Virginia's Blue Ridge, including Botetourt, Franklin and Roanoke counties, Roanoke City and Salem.

Botetourt County

BCPS at a Glance

Located in “one of the most beautiful places to live, work and learn,” Botetourt County Public Schools is a school division that is fully accredited by the Virginia Board of Education and serves roughly 4,500 students across:

Seven elementary schools

Two middle schools

Two high schools

A virtual academy

Botetourt Technical Education Center (BTEC)

Commitment to Success

BCPS is dedicated to equipping every student with the skills and knowledge needed for life after graduation.

The division strives to support each and every employee’s professional and personal growth.

Investing in all of its learning environments allows BCPS to continue providing “authentic and meaningful educational experiences.”

Academic Excellence

Along with stellar athletic and fine arts programs, Botetourt County Public Schools has a track record of “consistent, high academic achievement.”

Over the last several years, BCPS’ mathematics and reading instruction has shined brightly, putting them in the top seven among all Virginia public school divisions for these subjects.

Shaping Futures at BTEC

Programs taught at Botetourt Technical Education Center (BTEC), which include engineering, cosmetology, computer systems technology and cybersecurity, among others, are designed to prepare students for post-graduation employment. Year after year, an increasing number of students who have obtained licenses, specialized training, credentials and more throughout their time at BTEC have seamlessly transitioned into the workforce.

One of the best K-12 welding programs in the country is taught at BTEC. Thanks to “a recent cooperative grant effort,” says Mike Moser, the division’s communications specialist, the center’s number of welding booths will soon double, allowing more students to participate in the esteemed program.

Elementary Schools

Breckinridge Elementary School

Buchanan Elementary School

Cloverdale Elementary School

Colonial Elementary School

Eagle Rock Elementary School

Greenfield Elementary School

Troutville Elementary School

Middle Schools

Central Academy Middle School

Read Mountain Middle School

High Schools

Botetourt Technical Education Center

James River High School

Lord Botetourt High School

Franklin County

FCPS at a Glance

Franklin County Public Schools educates more than 7,000 students across 10 elementary schools, a middle school and a high school, as well as The Gereau Center/CEED and Franklin County Adult Education Center.

Academic Achievements

The 2023-24 school year was an exceptional one for FCPS. Brenda Muse, the division’s director of curriculum and instruction, is ecstatic to report that “all schools [have been] designated as fully accredited” and that eight of them “[met] the highest bar for every SOL test in all measured subgroups.” These impressive achievements showcase FCPS’ commitment to helping students achieve educational excellence.

Apprenticeships & Internships

The division’s Career and Technical Education program is a great option for high schoolers looking to gain hands-on, real-world experience and develop skills needed for success in the industries they hope to work in following graduation. Those participating in the CTE program can take advantage of unique internships as well as apprenticeships in fields like electronics and masonry.

Middle Schoolers Explore Ag & Tech

A new program is now being offered to students who attend Benjamin Franklin Middle School. “Agriscience & Technology” immerses participants in the fields of agriculture, food and natural resources (AFNR) through both hands-on lab work and traditional classroom instruction. A variety of topics are covered, including emerging technologies, agricultural mechanics, plant and animal systems, global agriculture and environmental services. The program also helps students develop strong career and leadership skills through “participation in co-curricular career and technical student organization (CTSO) activities.” Collaborations with organizations and businesses in the area will allow these young learners to engage in “high-quality work-based learning,” giving them the opportunity to explore their career-related goals and interests.

Washburn Receives Prestigious Award

Dr. Morgan Washburn, Franklin County High School’s agriculture teacher, was named the Virginia Association for Career and Technical Education’s 2024 Teacher of the Year.

Elementary Schools

Boones Mill Elementary School

Callaway Elementary School

Dudley Elementary School

Ferrum Elementary School

Glade Hill Elementary School

Lee M. Waid Elementary School

Rocky Mount Elementary School

Snow Creek Elementary School

Sontag Elementary School

Windy Gap Elementary School

Middle School

Benjamin Franklin Middle School

High School

Franklin County High School

Additional Programs

The Gereau Center/CEED

Franklin County Adult Ed Center

The Franklin Center

Higher Education

Ferrum College

Roanoke City

CTE on the Rise

Roanoke City Public Schools offers close to two dozen pathways in Career and Technical Education, all of which give students the chance to earn industry certifications. Most courses also allow students to obtain dual enrollment through Virginia Western Community College. The district’s CTE seat capacity doubled in 2024 with the opening of Charles W. Day Technical Education Center (DAYTEC), located adjacent to William Fleming High School. Roanoke Technical Education Center (ROTEC) near Patrick Henry High School continues to be a hub of CTE programming.

Local Jobs for Students

The RCPS Works Job Fair connects over 200 students annually with organizations and businesses located throughout the Roanoke area. This event is the perfect place for students to find jobs for the summer and even after graduation.

Other Schools in Roanoke City

Educational Enrichment Opportunities