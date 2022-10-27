The Best in Health Care in Virginia's Blue Ridge

Content provided by LewisGale Regional Health System, Carilion Clinic and the Salem VA Medical Center.

LewisGale Medical Center

Creating Healthier Tomorrows Across Virginia

LewisGale Medical Center, located in Salem, Virginia, is part of HCA Virginia Health System, the Commonwealth’s most comprehensive provider network with 14 hospitals, 27 outpatient centers, six freestanding emergency rooms, 4,640 nurses, 488 employed physicians, 210 Graduate Medical Education residents, and 4.6k colleagues. Through our comprehensive network of healthcare providers and facilities, HCA Virginia Health System has delivered 2.5 million patient encounters, including 523,941 ER visits, 41,523 behavioral health visits, and 13,584 newborn deliveries.

Since the start of the COVID pandemic, LewisGale has invested $133 million in capital projects across southwest Virginia. Our vision has remained consistent: to provide quality, compassionate care for our patients well into the future.

In October 2022, LewisGale Medical Center began construction on a new Level II Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), also called a special care nursery. The state-of-the-art 3,000 square-foot NICU will have six bassinets with the space to expand as needed. The NICU will treat medically-fragile, premature infants and full-term newborns with infections, birth defects, breathing difficulties, growth restrictions, and maternal health concerns.

Advanced Medical Technology Improves Outcomes, Reduces Pain, Shortens Patient Stays

LewisGale offers a wide range of inpatient and outpatient surgical procedures performed by highly trained surgeons and staff. With access to the latest technologies, surgeons perform laparoscopic and robotic-assisted surgery, resulting in less pain, reduced scarring, and faster recovery.

Last year, LewisGale Medical Center was the first hospital in the Roanoke Valley to offer robotic-arm assisted partial knee replacement, total hip replacement, and total knee replacement procedures. The robotic-arm assisted technology provides surgeons with a personalized surgical plan based on the patient’s unique anatomy before entering the operating room.

As a regional heart care leader, LewisGale Medical Center continues to add new procedures. The hospital recently announced it successfully performed a permanent heart implants in patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation to reduce stroke risk. The procedure uses technology to close off an area of the heart called the left atrial appendage, which will prevent harmful blood clots from entering the bloodstream and potentially causing a stroke. This procedure can reduce the risk of stroke and, over time, patients may be able to stop taking blood thinners.

Delivering High-Quality Health Outcomes is a Top Priority

LewisGale Medical Center has consistently been recognized for patient safety and health outcomes. Among recent national recognitions is the Healthgrades Orthopedic Surgery Excellence Award, which the hospital has received for seven consecutive years. LewisGale has also received Healthgrades Spine Surgery Excellence Award for five consecutive years. These recognitions place the hospital among the top 5 percent in the nation for overall orthopedic services and spine surgery.

As an accredited chest pain center and primary stroke center, the hospital demonstrates its continuous commitment to providing evidence-based processes that are proven to result in the best outcomes possible.

Partnering with Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute to Bring World-Class Cancer Care Close to Home

LewisGale Medical Center’s partnership with Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute expands its comprehensive cancer services in southwest Virginia. Patients treated for cancer at all HCA Virginia facilities have access to even more advanced and evidence-based care — from screenings, diagnostics, and surgery, to radiation, chemotherapy, and advanced clinical trials — eliminating the need to travel far from home. Partnering with Sarah Cannon, LewisGale Medical Center has introduced technologies and therapies such as the robotic bronchoscope.

Quick, Convenient Access to Emergency, Life-Saving Care

With six ERs located throughout southwest Virginia in Roanoke, Salem, Blacksburg, Pulaski, and Low Moor, patients have access to emergency, life-saving care, close to home.

LewisGale Hospital Blue Hills freestanding ER on West Ruritan Road opened in July 2022. This strategic location, which provides the same services that a hospital-based emergency room would, provides faster, more convenient emergency care to residents who live near this busy Route 460 corridor.

Training Tomorrow’s Healthcare Leaders

Looking to the future, LewisGale Medical Center is helping train tomorrow’s exceptional physicians through its graduate medical education program in internal medicine, family medicine, psychiatry, and emergency medicine. LewisGale Medical Center also partners with local schools and colleges to help build relationships that foster the growth and professional development of future nurses. Through these partnerships, several nursing programs hold their clinicals at the hospital. Some of LewisGale’s staff members serve as students’ clinical instructors, and other nursing staff members sit on the advisory board at Virginia Western Community College and the University of Lynchburg.

Carilion Clinic

Deck

Copy

Salem VA Medical Center

The VA Salem Healthcare system teams are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of Veterans, their families and caregivers.

Some of the country’s bravest men and women call Virginia’s Blue Ridge home, and local veterans trust the professionals at Salem VA Medical Center (Salem VAMC) for all of their health care-related needs, including long-term care, primary care, a women’s health program and more.

The medical center specializes in providing outpatient care and rehabilitation services to patients who are experiencing complications associated with combat, stroke, amputation, spinal cord injuries, surgery, chronic illnesses and much more.

Caregivers also play a key role in nursing patients back to health. Through the facility’s caregiver support program, loved ones are reassured that they are not alone in the process. The medical center is there to assist with tools and emotional encouragement.

For veterans whose medical treatment plans require a prescription, the medical center makes getting pharmaceuticals as simple as possible. The Salem VAMC pharmacy processes more than 1,800 prescriptions on a daily basis. Veterans can refill their prescriptions online or via phone or mail.

In an effort to be at the forefront of emerging medical breakthroughs, the medical center also features a research and development program that explores numerous areas of study including cardiology, mental health, pulmonology, endocrinology and nephrology. Patients have the opportunity to participate in studies as well.

When veterans walk into the doors of the Salem VAMC, they can rest easy knowing that all of their needs will be met with compassion and experience.