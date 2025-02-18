VBR Life 2025: Neighborhoods

Learn more about the vibrant neighborhoods throughout Virginia's Blue Ridge, including Botetourt, Franklin and Roanoke counties, Roanoke City and Salem.

Botetourt County

× Expand Courtesy of Botetourt County

Founded in 1770, Botetourt County is a hidden gem nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains. With its breathtaking natural scenery and diverse outdoor activities, the county seamlessly combines historical charm with scenic towns and a vibrant community spirit. This harmonious mix offers an inviting escape into both history and nature.

Established in 1770

546 square miles

33,866 residents (2021 Census)

Per capita income: $37,525

Cost of living index: 94.7

Average home price: $355,000

Who Should Live in Botetourt County?

Outdoor Advocates

Botetourt County offers captivating natural beauty and a plethora of outdoor recreational opportunities such as hiking, biking, fishing and kayaking. It’s ideal for those who love exploring nature and seeking adventure in the great outdoors.

Time Travelers

Expand Courtesy of Botetourt County

With a rich history dating back to 1770, Botetourt County is perfect for those who appreciate historical sites and cultural heritage. Historic Fincastle, the Botetourt Historical Society and landmarks like the Buchanan Swinging Bridge provide a deep dive into the county’s storied past.

Families Seeking Friends

Botetourt County boasts a thriving community with a small-town feel, ideal for families looking for a safe and welcoming environment, as well as a close-knit community atmosphere with modern amenities and essential services.

Balanced Lifestyle

With a mix of rural tranquility and modern amenities, Botetourt County provides a balanced lifestyle. Daleville and Troutville offer convenient access to Interstate 81, essential services and outdoor recreation, making it suitable for those who want the best of both worlds.

Retirees Seeking Peaceful Surroundings

The serene landscapes and tranquil environment of Botetourt County make it an ideal destination for retirees. The county’s charming towns, scenic vistas and peaceful retreats like Buchanan offer a perfect setting for a relaxed retirement.

Franklin County

× Expand Hannah Armstrong, Virginia Tourism Corporation Cahas Mountain Overlook

Known as the “Moonshine Capital of the World,” Franklin County’s historic towns and rural landscapes tell a rich story. Smith Mountain Lake offers vibrant water activities and events. As the eastern gateway to The Crooked Road: Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail, Franklin County blends heritage and lakeside charm for a truly memorable experience.

Expand Courtesy of Franklin County Philpott Lake

Established in 1785

712 square miles

54,074 residents (2021 Census)

Per capita income: $33,739

Cost of living index: 94.1

Average home price: $321,042

Who Should Live in Franklin County?

Lake Lovers

Smith Mountain Lake is an ideal spot for those who love water activities such as boating, fishing and swimming.

Country Living Seekers

Offering vast open spaces and farmland, it’s perfect for those seeking a peaceful, country living lifestyle.

Wine and Spirits Connoisseurs

The region is known for its wineries and distilleries, providing a delightful experience for those who sip local wine and spirits.

× Expand Courtesy of Blue Ridge Folklife Festival Blue Ridge Folklife Festival

Outdoor Enthusiasts

The county offers numerous outdoor activities, including hiking trails, parks and scenic drives, appealing to nature lovers and adventurers.

Arts and Culture Seekers

With venues like the Harvester Performance Center and various local art galleries, there are plentiful rich cultural opportunities for art enthusiasts.

Roanoke City

× Expand Neil Fox, MNF Productions Downtown Roanoke

Roanoke City, a historic gem in western Virginia, has transformed from a bustling Norfolk and Western Railway hub into a vibrant modern community. Its legacy is seen in landmarks like the Roanoke Star and lively cultural spots. Today, residents thrive amid diverse neighborhoods and a rich history that adds depth to their daily lives.

Established in 1884

43 square miles

97,847 residents (2021 Census)

Per capita income: $30,379

Cost of living index: 89.3

Average home price: $285,000

Who Should Live in Roanoke City?

Urban Enthusiasts

A vibrant downtown area offers a variety of restaurants, shops and entertainment options. It’s perfect for those who thrive in a dynamic, city environment.

Expand Courtesy of Taubman Museum of Art Taubman Museum of Art

Art and Culture Aficionados

With attractions like the Taubman Museum of Art, the Jefferson Center and the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra, the area is ideal for those who appreciate arts and cultural experiences.

Young Professionals

Our growing economy and business opportunities make it a great place for young professionals looking to advance their careers while enjoying city life.

Food and Drink Connoisseurs

The city boasts a diverse culinary scene with numerous restaurants, breweries and coffee shops, making it a haven for food and drink enthusiasts.

History Experts

With historical sites such as the Virginia Museum of Transportation, Harrison Museum of African American Culture and the Historic Roanoke City Market, history enthusiasts will find plenty to explore and appreciate.

Outdoor Adventurers

Despite its urban setting, there is easy access to outdoor activities like hiking on Mill Mountain, running or cycling on the Roanoke Valley Greenways.

Roanoke County + Vinton

× Expand Courtesy of Roanoke County A beautiful view of Roanoke County near Hollins University.

Roanoke County blends outdoor adventure with cultural charm and scenic beauty. From its expansive parks and trails to its mix of casual eateries and fine dining, the county offers a perfect harmony of contemporary living and natural splendor. Residents and visitors alike enjoy activities and experiences that highlight both modern amenities and the allure of the great outdoors.

Expand Courtesy of Roanoke County South County Library

Established in 1838

251 square miles

96,914 residents (2021 Census)

Per capita income: $39,999

Cost of living index: 89.3

Average home price: $295,000

Who Should Live in Roanoke County and Vinton?

Suburban Dwellers

A suburban lifestyle with close proximity to the amenities of city life is ideal for families and individuals seeking a quieter environment.

Nature Enthusiasts

The area is known for its beautiful parks and outdoor spaces, including Explore Park and the Blue Ridge Parkway, perfect for those who love nature and outdoor activities.

Families of All Ages

With excellent schools, safe neighborhoods and family-friendly activities, Roanoke County and Vinton are ideal for families looking for a supportive community.

× Expand Courtesy of Town of Vinton Vinton War Memorial

Relaxed Retirees

Offering a slower pace of life, scenic beauty and access to healthcare services, this area is attractive to retirees seeking a peaceful yet connected lifestyle.

Community volunteers

With numerous community events, festivals and a strong sense of local pride, newcomers can easily integrate and get involved in community activities.

Salem

× Expand Taylor Reschka Roanoke College

Salem, Virginia, known as “Virginia’s Championship City,” blends historic charm with modern vibrancy. A dynamic downtown offers historical landmarks and contemporary developments, a diverse food and drink scene and rich cultural amenities. Renowned for its top-tier sporting events, Salem offers a lively and engaging destination for both residents and visitors.

Expand Caroline Martin Bookbinder, Virginia Tourism Corporation Salem Memorial Ballpark

Established in 1802

14.63 square miles

25,523 residents (2021 Census)

Per capita income: $36,244

Cost of living index: 92.8

Average home price: $272,513

Who Should Live in Salem?

Sports Fans

Home to the Salem Red Sox, the James E. Taliaferro Sports & Entertainment Complex offers sports enthusiasts a chance to enjoy thrilling events at the 7,157-seat Salem Football Stadium and the 7,000-seat Salem Civic Center.

Education Seekers

With institutions like Roanoke College, Salem is a great place for students and academics seeking a vibrant college town atmosphere.

Small-Town Charm Lovers

The small-town feel with a friendly community, historic downtown and local shops are ideal for those who value charm and character.

× Expand Courtesy of Olde Salem Brewing Company Olde Salem Days

Festival Enthusiasts

Numerous festivals and events can be found in Salem throughout the year, such as the Salem Fair and Olde Salem Days, catering to those who enjoy community celebrations.

History Buffs

Salem’s rich history and well-preserved historical sites, including the Salem Museum, attract those who appreciate heritage and historical exploration.

Nature Enthusiasts

The area offers access to natural attractions like the Roanoke River and Hanging Rock Battlefield Trail, appealing to those who love outdoor activities.