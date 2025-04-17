VBR Life 2025: Recreation

Learn more about the exciting recreation opportunities throughout Virginia's Blue Ridge, including Botetourt, Franklin and Roanoke counties, Roanoke City and Salem.
Botetourt County
Courtesy of Botetourt County
Botetourt County hikes are plentiful — and beautiful!
Take a Hike
- Trek the popular Hay Rock trail, offering stunning views of the Roanoke Valley.
- Discover picturesque waterfalls and scenic trails perfect for a day hike at Roaring Run.
- Drive or hike along the famous Blue Ridge Parkway, offering breathtaking mountain views.
- Relax at a serene spot for fishing, picnicking and connecting with nature at Jennings Creek.
- Explore Mills Gap, a scenic hiking area with trails suitable for all skill levels.
- Find peaceful hikes and beautiful vistas at the hidden gem of Blue Ridge Gap.
- Hike to the stunning Apple Orchard Falls, a perfect destination for nature lovers.
Sam Dean, Virginia Tourism Corporation
Carvins Cove
- Enjoy hiking and exploring the beautiful area of Arcadia, with varied trails and natural beauty.
- Wander along the Blue Ridge Trail for stunning views and a tranquil escape.
- Experience the beauty of cherry blossoms in bloom along the scenic Botetourt County Cherry Blossom Trail.
- Challenge yourself on the rugged Hoop Hole trail, featuring scenic vistas and peaceful streams.
- Explore vast forests, wildlife and numerous hiking trails in the national treasure of Jefferson National Forest.
- Take on the challenge of Tinker Cliffs and be rewarded with panoramic views from the cliffs.
Outdoor Trails
- Ride the exciting Silver Mountain Biking Trails at Carvins Cove, with varied terrains for every skill level.
- Cycle along the renowned TransAmerica Bicycle Trail that passes through Botetourt County.
- Play a fun round of disc golf in the beautiful park setting of Greenfield Disc Golf Course.
Water Adventures
- Paddle along the scenic Upper James River Water Trail, ideal for canoeing and kayaking enthusiasts.
Franklin County
Hannah Armstrong, Virginia Tourism Corporation
Blue Ridge Parkway
Adventures Abound
- Smith Mountain Lake has endless water-based activities like boating, fishing and swimming, perfect for a day of fun on the water.
- Explore the natural beauty of Smith Mountain Lake State Park with its scenic trails, picnic spots and opportunities for wildlife viewing.
- The tranquil Smith Mountain Lake Community Park is ideal for family outings with its picnic areas, playgrounds and fishing piers.
- Philpott Lake provides a peaceful retreat with opportunities for boating, fishing, hiking and camping in a beautiful setting.
- Waid Park features extensive trails for hiking, biking and horseback riding, along with picnic areas and sports facilities for outdoor enthusiasts.
Stephen Catalano, Virginia Tourism Corporation
Smith Mountain Lake
- Discover the unique flora and fauna at The Grassy Hill Natural Area Preserve while exploring its hiking trails and scenic vistas.
Outdoor Events
- The Youth Cross Country Mountain Bike Race & Bicycle Rodeo in May is a free event for kids ages 5-15, featuring a timed race and a fully marked course with finisher prizes for all participants.
- Kids Fishing Day in April invites children 15 and under to compete in a youth-only trout fishing event at Woody Lake, with trophies for the largest and smallest fish of the day.
- Franklin County Speedway offers thrilling racing action and a lively atmosphere, making it a must-visit for motorsport enthusiasts.
- River of Lights shares a unique experience every Friday and Saturday night in June with picturesque tubing at Waid Park under thousands of overhead string lights.
- Ramble Weekend is Franklin County Parks & Rec’s signature annual event filled with disc golf, Pigg River floats, camping, live music and surprise popups—an outdoor extravaganza not to be missed.
- Movies on The Move brings PG movies to various locations around Franklin County, offering lawn games, snacks and outdoor movies under the stars for the whole family to enjoy.
Roanoke City
Courtesy of Blue Ridge Axe Throwing
Blue Ridge Axe Throwing
Hands-On Experiences
- Challenge yourself and friends at Blue Ridge Axe Throwing, perfect for group outings, unique date nights and team-building activities.
- Experience realistic shooting simulations and receive expert tactical training at Safeside Tactical, known for its state-of-the-art facilities.
Courtesy of Noke Van Co.
Noke Van Co.
- Embark on a journey beyond Roanoke in custom-designed camper vans from Noke Van Co., offering comfort and style for your outdoor adventures.
- Equip yourself for outdoor exploration with a wide selection of gear and personalized advice from RunAbout Sports, catering to all skill levels.
- Explore Roanoke Angler, a full-service fly shop where beginners and experienced anglers alike can book guide trips, find streamside essentials and engage with friendly staff passionate about fishing.
- River Rock Climbing offers a top-notch climbing experience with diverse walls, bouldering areas and a focus on community and personal growth for all skill levels.
Workout Buddies
- Transform your fitness routine with reformer-based Pilates classes at Club Pilates, designed to improve strength, flexibility and overall well-being.
- Achieve your fitness goals with 24/7 access to infrared sauna workouts at Hotworx Roanoke, combining heat, infrared energy and exercise for maximum benefits.
- Stay active and engaged with a diverse range of fitness programs, sports leagues and community events at the YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge.
- Find tranquility and balance through a variety of yoga classes and wellness programs at YogaSix Roanoke, catering to all levels and preferences.
- Hustle/Haven provides a sanctuary from your daily grind, offering hot yoga, indoor cycling, combo classes, adaptogen-based drinks at the “Potion Bar” and wellness-focused community events.
- Brickhouse Health & Fitness offers personalized training with expert coaches who foster a motivating community atmosphere, ensuring every member’s fitness journey is both effective and supportive.
- Uttara Yoga Studio offers classes designed to enhance flexibility, strength and mindfulness through a variety of styles and skilled instructors.
Hannah Armstrong, Virginia Tourism Corporation
Mill Mountain Overlook
Easy Family Fun
- Enjoy the 30-mile trail with scenic views by biking or walking the Roanoke River Greenway, perfect for a family outing, with bike rentals available for convenience.
- Take a family-friendly hike to the iconic Roanoke Star Trail at Mill Mountain Park and enjoy panoramic views of the Roanoke Valley.
Aaron Spicer
Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon
Outdoor Adventurers
- Tee off amidst lush greenery and rolling hills at Roanoke Country Club, offering premier golf courses and outdoor recreational activities.
- Roanoke Mountain Adventures provides exciting outdoor experiences with expert guides and top-notch equipment for hiking, mountain biking and rock climbing, designed to connect you with nature and challenge your adventurous spirit.
- The Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon is not just a race but an epic challenge set against stunning mountain vistas, followed by a vibrant music festival, a Slow-K Recovery Fun Run and more, making it an ideal weekend adventure for runners (and their cheerleaders!).
- The Appalachian Trail, one of the world’s most iconic hikes, features access points in Roanoke, offering stunning views and challenging adventures—perfect for outdoor enthusiasts seeking their next adventure.
- Held in October, the Roanoke GO Outside Festival is a partnership between the Roanoke Outside Foundation and Roanoke Parks and Recreation, offering biking, camping, climbing, equipment demos and exciting events like the Air Dogs show, lumberjack show, ProTown BMX bike show and live music.
Autonomous Flight Technologies, Virginia Tourism Corporation
Roanoke River Greenway
We could literally talk about this all day — there’s always more to discover when it comes to the region’s outdoor adventures, events and community fun!
Visit RoanokeOutside.com to find everything you need to plan your next adventure and explore the area’s vibrant outdoor lifestyle.
Roanoke County + Vinton
McAfee Knob
Outdoor Family Adventures
- An iconic photo spot, McAfee Knob offers breathtaking overlooks and challenging trails along this section of the Appalachian Trail.
- For picnicking, sports and relaxation, Green Hill Park is a great space to enjoy a day outdoors.
- Beautifully landscaped Happy Hollow Gardens is ideal for a peaceful day out with loved ones.
- Cool off and have fun at Splash Valley Water Park, with features like water slides, a sprayground and a current river.
- A variety of activities, including hiking and mountain biking, and Treetop Quest’s zip lines and aerial obstacles, can be enjoyed at Explore Park.
- Providing a range of camping experiences and outdoor activities, Camp Roanoke is perfect for families and groups.
Scenic Trails & Nature Spots
- Explore the breathtaking underground wonders of Dixie Caverns, where guided tours reveal stunning rock formations and natural beauty for a memorable family adventure.
- Hikers and nature lovers will appreciate the scenic views and peaceful surroundings of Read Mountain Nature Preserve.
- Serene waters and natural beauty define Glade Creek, a perfect spot for enjoying nature.
- For leisurely walks or bike rides, the Wolf Creek Greenway offers a scenic path.
- The Gladetown Trail Loop takes you through beautiful landscapes on a scenic hike.
- Paddling and enjoying the natural surroundings is a great experience at Tinker Creek Canoe Launch.
Advanced Outdoor Activities
- Carvins Cove is a mountain biking paradise with nearly 60 miles of trails and a 630-acre reservoir for paddling.
- Golf enthusiasts will find a challenging and scenic course at Hanging Rock Golf Club.
- Star City Glamping brings luxury to the great outdoors with beautifully styled, fully-equipped glamping setups delivered to your chosen location, offering a high-end camping experience without sacrificing comfort.
Indoor Fitness Finds
- Fit Studio offers a variety of fitness strategies, including H.I.I.T., “DAWG Squad” sessions and an open-gym experience with personalized attention and goal-focused training.
- Pure Barre provides a full-body workout that blends yoga, Pilates and ballet in musically driven classes designed to strengthen, tone and improve flexibility.
- The 79,000-square-foot Carilion Wellness facility features cardio theater, group classes, heated pools and extensive amenities, with memberships including free childcare and youth services.
- Green Ridge Recreation Center boasts over 10,000 square feet of fitness space, an indoor track, a variety of strength and cardio equipment and group exercise classes like yoga and cycle.
Salem
Vikki Branscome, Virginia Tourism Corporation
James I. Moyer Sports Complex
Hands-On Fun
- Hanging Rock Golf Club offers a scenic and challenging course for golf enthusiasts.
- Salem Golf Course provides a welcoming environment for players of all skill levels.
- Hidden Valley Country Club offers exceptional golf experiences, with no membership needed to enjoy their premier course.
- Shrewd Outdoors features an indoor archery range for lessons, tournaments and league nights, in addition to gear for archery, hiking, trail running and other outdoor-oriented activities.
- Thunder Valley delivers family fun with an indoor and outdoor go-kart track, kiddie karts, laser tag, mini-golf, batting cages, arcade games and Thunder Bowl!
Courtesy of Salem, VA
Lake Spring Park
Walk, Bike, Paddle
- Salem’s Roanoke River Greenway and Mason Creek Greenway provide approximately 7.3 miles of scenic trails perfect for walking and biking throughout the city.
- The Roanoke River Blueway offers urban, front country and backcountry recreation opportunities throughout the area, including canoeing, kayaking, fishing and wildlife viewing.
- Don’t forget your gear and safety lessons! Roanoke Outfitting & Adventures offers top-notch equipment, classes and personalized guidance for all your river and paddling needs.
Parks & Rec Playtime
- Lake Spring Park is a historic spot that’s popular for photos and relaxation.
- Longwood Park features shelters and an amphitheater for community events and concerts.
- Rotary Dog Park offers a spacious, off-leash area where dogs can run and play freely.