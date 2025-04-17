VBR Life 2025: Recreation

Learn more about the exciting recreation opportunities throughout Virginia's Blue Ridge, including Botetourt, Franklin and Roanoke counties, Roanoke City and Salem.

We could literally talk about this all day — there’s always more to discover when it comes to the region’s outdoor adventures, events and community fun!

Visit RoanokeOutside.com to find everything you need to plan your next adventure and explore the area’s vibrant outdoor lifestyle.

Roanoke County + Vinton

Outdoor Family Adventures

An iconic photo spot, McAfee Knob offers breathtaking overlooks and challenging trails along this section of the Appalachian Trail.

For picnicking, sports and relaxation, Green Hill Park is a great space to enjoy a day outdoors.

Beautifully landscaped Happy Hollow Gardens is ideal for a peaceful day out with loved ones.

Cool off and have fun at Splash Valley Water Park, with features like water slides, a sprayground and a current river.

A variety of activities, including hiking and mountain biking, and Treetop Quest’s zip lines and aerial obstacles, can be enjoyed at Explore Park.

Providing a range of camping experiences and outdoor activities, Camp Roanoke is perfect for families and groups.

Scenic Trails & Nature Spots

Explore the breathtaking underground wonders of Dixie Caverns, where guided tours reveal stunning rock formations and natural beauty for a memorable family adventure.

Hikers and nature lovers will appreciate the scenic views and peaceful surroundings of Read Mountain Nature Preserve.

Serene waters and natural beauty define Glade Creek, a perfect spot for enjoying nature.

For leisurely walks or bike rides, the Wolf Creek Greenway offers a scenic path.

The Gladetown Trail Loop takes you through beautiful landscapes on a scenic hike.

Paddling and enjoying the natural surroundings is a great experience at Tinker Creek Canoe Launch.

Advanced Outdoor Activities

Carvins Cove is a mountain biking paradise with nearly 60 miles of trails and a 630-acre reservoir for paddling.

Golf enthusiasts will find a challenging and scenic course at Hanging Rock Golf Club.

Star City Glamping brings luxury to the great outdoors with beautifully styled, fully-equipped glamping setups delivered to your chosen location, offering a high-end camping experience without sacrificing comfort.

Indoor Fitness Finds

Fit Studio offers a variety of fitness strategies, including H.I.I.T., “DAWG Squad” sessions and an open-gym experience with personalized attention and goal-focused training.

Pure Barre provides a full-body workout that blends yoga, Pilates and ballet in musically driven classes designed to strengthen, tone and improve flexibility.

The 79,000-square-foot Carilion Wellness facility features cardio theater, group classes, heated pools and extensive amenities, with memberships including free childcare and youth services.

Green Ridge Recreation Center boasts over 10,000 square feet of fitness space, an indoor track, a variety of strength and cardio equipment and group exercise classes like yoga and cycle.

Salem

Hands-On Fun

Hanging Rock Golf Club offers a scenic and challenging course for golf enthusiasts.

Salem Golf Course provides a welcoming environment for players of all skill levels.

Hidden Valley Country Club offers exceptional golf experiences, with no membership needed to enjoy their premier course.

Shrewd Outdoors features an indoor archery range for lessons, tournaments and league nights, in addition to gear for archery, hiking, trail running and other outdoor-oriented activities.

Thunder Valley delivers family fun with an indoor and outdoor go-kart track, kiddie karts, laser tag, mini-golf, batting cages, arcade games and Thunder Bowl!

Walk, Bike, Paddle

Salem's Roanoke River Greenway and Mason Creek Greenway provide approximately 7.3 miles of scenic trails perfect for walking and biking throughout the city.

The Roanoke River Blueway offers urban, front country and backcountry recreation opportunities throughout the area, including canoeing, kayaking, fishing and wildlife viewing.

Don't forget your gear and safety lessons! Roanoke Outfitting & Adventures offers top-notch equipment, classes and personalized guidance for all your river and paddling needs.

Parks & Rec Playtime