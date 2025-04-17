VBR Life 2025: Dining and Retail

Learn more about the incredible food and shopping experiences you'll have throughout Virginia's Blue Ridge, including Botetourt, Franklin and Roanoke counties, Roanoke City and Salem.

Botetourt County

Pub Grub

Try a great selection of beers and delicious burgers at the popular Town Center Tap House in Daleville.

in Daleville. Relax with friends over hearty pub fare and refreshing drinks at Top Dawgs Pub & Deli in Cloverdale.

Wineries & Vineyards

Savor local wines in a stunning vineyard setting at Blue Ridge Vineyard in Eagle Rock.

in Eagle Rock. Delight in exquisite wines and beautiful views at the charming Stoney Brook Vineyard in Troutville.

in Troutville. Experience delightful wines and scenic vistas at the lovely Virginia Mountain Vineyards in Fincastle.

Comfort Classics

Enjoy fine dining with panoramic views from the rooftop at 1772 Rooftop on Main in Fincastle.

in Fincastle. At The North Star Restaurant in Buchanan, you can dine on classic comfort food in a cozy, welcoming atmosphere.

in Buchanan, you can dine on classic comfort food in a cozy, welcoming atmosphere. Savor homemade meals and friendly service at Tammie’s Place, a local gem in Buchanan.

Delight in delicious dishes in a charming, rustic setting at Foot of the Mountain Café in Buchanan.

in Buchanan. Delight in classic diner fare and a warm, inviting atmosphere at Angelle’s Diner in Troutville.

in Troutville. Experience homestyle cooking and friendly service at Greenwood Restaurant, a local favorite in Troutville.

Casual Eats

Indulge in wood-fired pizzas and Italian-inspired dishes at Tizzone Wood Fired Kitchen & Bar in Daleville.

in Daleville. Feast on mouthwatering BBQ in a laid-back, friendly environment at Three Li’l Pigs BBQ in Daleville.

in Daleville. Savor southern BBQ and seafood at The Fishin’ Pig Daleville , featuring a stunning view and a family-friendly atmosphere.

, featuring a stunning view and a family-friendly atmosphere. Savor traditional Italian cuisine made with love and fresh ingredients at Lentini’s in Daleville.

in Daleville. Start your day with freshly baked bagels and delicious coffee at Donnie D’s Bagels , located in Daleville (and Roanoke!).

, located in Daleville (and Roanoke!). Taste authentic Italian dishes made with passion at Bella Pizza Italian Restaurant in Troutville.

in Troutville. Dine on delicious meals with a riverside view at the unique Iron & Oar Grill in Eagle Rock.

in Eagle Rock. Crooked Shoreline serves up delicious surf and turf, weekly specials and live music for a fun dining experience.

Coffee & Treats

Sip on expertly brewed coffee in a cozy café setting at First XI Coffee Buchanan .

. Delight in refreshing iced drinks and tasty snacks at James River Drip in Buchanan.

in Buchanan. Step back in time at the nostalgic Buchanan Fountain & Grille .

. Sip on specialty coffee drinks and a welcoming ambiance at One Love Coffee House in Cloverdale and Troutville.

in Cloverdale and Troutville. Sip on locally sourced coffee and fresh smoothies at Little Green Hive in Daleville Town Center.

in Daleville Town Center. Creamy, delicious ice cream awaits at the family-friendly Mimi’s Ice Cream in Daleville.

in Daleville. Treat yourself to delectable pies and baked goods made from scratch at The Pie Shoppe in Fincastle.

Boutiques & Specialty Shops

Shop for beautiful jewelry and unique gifts at Penelope , a beloved local boutique.

, a beloved local boutique. Find stunning floral arrangements and gifts at Sharin’ Flowers in Buchanan.

in Buchanan. Unearth eclectic treasures and great deals at Kelly’s Real Deals .

. Rooted Boutique & Hair Salon offers the perfect blend of apparel, accessories, gifts and personalized hair services in one inspiring, affordable stop!

offers the perfect blend of apparel, accessories, gifts and personalized hair services in one inspiring, affordable stop! Saddles ‘N Stuff specializes in equestrian gear and supplies, offering everything from quality saddles and tack to unique gifts for horse lovers.

Fresh Produce

Taste plenty of fresh produce and homemade goods at Bryant Orchards Farm Market .

. Stock up on local fruits, baked goods, and charming gifts at Ikenberry Orchards & Country Store.

Shop for fresh, locally sourced produce and artisanal products at Heritage Family Market.

Outdoor & Sporting Goods

Find everything you need for hiking and outdoor activities at Outdoor Trails in Daleville.

in Daleville. Prepare for your fishing trips with gear and tackle from Honey Hole Bait & Tackle.

Unique Lodging

Stay in the charming Anchorage House Bed & Breakfast offering cozy rooms and a warm welcome.

offering cozy rooms and a warm welcome. Experience historic charm and modern comforts at the delightful B&B on Main in Fincastle.

in Fincastle. Try a unique glamping experience with scenic river views at Twin River Outfitters in Buchanan (and gear up for your next outdoor adventure with their supplies and equipment).

Franklin County

Cozy Comforts

The Old Oak Cafe features a cozy atmosphere where you can enjoy hearty, home-cooked meals that feel like a warm hug from a local favorite.

features a cozy atmosphere where you can enjoy hearty, home-cooked meals that feel like a warm hug from a local favorite. At Holly Jo’s Creekside Grill , you can relish Southern comfort food while taking in picturesque creekside views.

, you can relish Southern comfort food while taking in picturesque creekside views. The Blackwater Café provides a welcoming spot for casual dining where you can savor local flavors in a relaxed setting.

The Hub Restaurant , Rocky Mount’s oldest eatery, is renowned for its famous homemade pies and classic comfort food that has been delighting locals for years.

, Rocky Mount’s oldest eatery, is renowned for its famous homemade pies and classic comfort food that has been delighting locals for years. At Mama Sarah’s Kitchen, you’ll find a homey atmosphere and down-to-earth cooking that makes you feel like part of the family.

Must-Try Spots

The Porch , a new restaurant from Center Stage Catering , offers a menu highlighting fresh, local ingredients, with dishes created in an outdoor kitchen with woodfire smoker and pizza oven.

, a new restaurant from , offers a menu highlighting fresh, local ingredients, with dishes created in an outdoor kitchen with woodfire smoker and pizza oven. Grab breakfast or brunch at Crooked Road & Company , a friendly environment whose name celebrates the rich musical heritage of the region.

, a friendly environment whose name celebrates the rich musical heritage of the region. The Landing Restaurant has a diverse menu of favorites in a friendly, relaxed setting that’s perfect for a casual meal out.

has a diverse menu of favorites in a friendly, relaxed setting that’s perfect for a casual meal out. Daylight Donuts serves up fresh, handcrafted donuts, pastries and breakfast treats, offering the perfect sweet spot for satisfying morning cravings.

serves up fresh, handcrafted donuts, pastries and breakfast treats, offering the perfect sweet spot for satisfying morning cravings. Homestead Creamery is the go-to spot for indulging in fresh, homemade ice cream and dairy products that have become a local favorite.

Brews and Spirits

