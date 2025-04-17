VBR Life 2025: Dining and Retail

Learn more about the incredible food and shopping experiences you'll have throughout Virginia's Blue Ridge, including Botetourt, Franklin and Roanoke counties, Roanoke City and Salem.
Botetourt County
Courtesy of Foot of the Mountain Cafe
Foot of the Mountain Cafe
Pub Grub
- Try a great selection of beers and delicious burgers at the popular Town Center Tap House in Daleville.
- Relax with friends over hearty pub fare and refreshing drinks at Top Dawgs Pub & Deli in Cloverdale.
Wineries & Vineyards
- Savor local wines in a stunning vineyard setting at Blue Ridge Vineyard in Eagle Rock.
- Delight in exquisite wines and beautiful views at the charming Stoney Brook Vineyard in Troutville.
- Experience delightful wines and scenic vistas at the lovely Virginia Mountain Vineyards in Fincastle.
Comfort Classics
- Enjoy fine dining with panoramic views from the rooftop at 1772 Rooftop on Main in Fincastle.
- At The North Star Restaurant in Buchanan, you can dine on classic comfort food in a cozy, welcoming atmosphere.
- Savor homemade meals and friendly service at Tammie’s Place, a local gem in Buchanan.
Courtesy of James River Drip
James River Drip
- Delight in delicious dishes in a charming, rustic setting at Foot of the Mountain Café in Buchanan.
- Delight in classic diner fare and a warm, inviting atmosphere at Angelle’s Diner in Troutville.
- Experience homestyle cooking and friendly service at Greenwood Restaurant, a local favorite in Troutville.
Casual Eats
- Indulge in wood-fired pizzas and Italian-inspired dishes at Tizzone Wood Fired Kitchen & Bar in Daleville.
- Feast on mouthwatering BBQ in a laid-back, friendly environment at Three Li’l Pigs BBQ in Daleville.
- Savor southern BBQ and seafood at The Fishin’ Pig Daleville, featuring a stunning view and a family-friendly atmosphere.
- Savor traditional Italian cuisine made with love and fresh ingredients at Lentini’s in Daleville.
- Start your day with freshly baked bagels and delicious coffee at Donnie D’s Bagels, located in Daleville (and Roanoke!).
- Taste authentic Italian dishes made with passion at Bella Pizza Italian Restaurant in Troutville.
- Dine on delicious meals with a riverside view at the unique Iron & Oar Grill in Eagle Rock.
- Crooked Shoreline serves up delicious surf and turf, weekly specials and live music for a fun dining experience.
Coffee & Treats
- Sip on expertly brewed coffee in a cozy café setting at First XI Coffee Buchanan.
- Delight in refreshing iced drinks and tasty snacks at James River Drip in Buchanan.
- Step back in time at the nostalgic Buchanan Fountain & Grille.
- Sip on specialty coffee drinks and a welcoming ambiance at One Love Coffee House in Cloverdale and Troutville.
- Sip on locally sourced coffee and fresh smoothies at Little Green Hive in Daleville Town Center.
- Creamy, delicious ice cream awaits at the family-friendly Mimi’s Ice Cream in Daleville.
- Treat yourself to delectable pies and baked goods made from scratch at The Pie Shoppe in Fincastle.
Boutiques & Specialty Shops
Courtesy of Bryant Orchards Farm Market
Bryant Orchards Farm Market
- Shop for beautiful jewelry and unique gifts at Penelope, a beloved local boutique.
- Find stunning floral arrangements and gifts at Sharin’ Flowers in Buchanan.
- Unearth eclectic treasures and great deals at Kelly’s Real Deals.
- Rooted Boutique & Hair Salon offers the perfect blend of apparel, accessories, gifts and personalized hair services in one inspiring, affordable stop!
- Saddles ‘N Stuff specializes in equestrian gear and supplies, offering everything from quality saddles and tack to unique gifts for horse lovers.
Fresh Produce
- Taste plenty of fresh produce and homemade goods at Bryant Orchards Farm Market.
- Stock up on local fruits, baked goods, and charming gifts at Ikenberry Orchards & Country Store.
Courtesy of Botetourt County
Twin River Outfitters
- Shop for fresh, locally sourced produce and artisanal products at Heritage Family Market.
Outdoor & Sporting Goods
- Find everything you need for hiking and outdoor activities at Outdoor Trails in Daleville.
- Prepare for your fishing trips with gear and tackle from Honey Hole Bait & Tackle.
Unique Lodging
- Stay in the charming Anchorage House Bed & Breakfast offering cozy rooms and a warm welcome.
- Experience historic charm and modern comforts at the delightful B&B on Main in Fincastle.
- Try a unique glamping experience with scenic river views at Twin River Outfitters in Buchanan (and gear up for your next outdoor adventure with their supplies and equipment).
Franklin County
Courtesy of The Porch by Center Stage Catering
The Porch, Center Stage Catering
Cozy Comforts
- The Old Oak Cafe features a cozy atmosphere where you can enjoy hearty, home-cooked meals that feel like a warm hug from a local favorite.
- At Holly Jo’s Creekside Grill, you can relish Southern comfort food while taking in picturesque creekside views.
- The Blackwater Café provides a welcoming spot for casual dining where you can savor local flavors in a relaxed setting.
Shannon Terry, Virginia Tourism Corporation
Homestead Creamery
- The Hub Restaurant, Rocky Mount’s oldest eatery, is renowned for its famous homemade pies and classic comfort food that has been delighting locals for years.
- At Mama Sarah’s Kitchen, you’ll find a homey atmosphere and down-to-earth cooking that makes you feel like part of the family.
Must-Try Spots
- The Porch, a new restaurant from Center Stage Catering, offers a menu highlighting fresh, local ingredients, with dishes created in an outdoor kitchen with woodfire smoker and pizza oven.
- Grab breakfast or brunch at Crooked Road & Company, a friendly environment whose name celebrates the rich musical heritage of the region.
- The Landing Restaurant has a diverse menu of favorites in a friendly, relaxed setting that’s perfect for a casual meal out.
- Daylight Donuts serves up fresh, handcrafted donuts, pastries and breakfast treats, offering the perfect sweet spot for satisfying morning cravings.
- Homestead Creamery is the go-to spot for indulging in fresh, homemade ice cream and dairy products that have become a local favorite.
Brews and Spirits
Courtesy of Living Proof Beer Company
Living Proof Beer Company
- Living Proof Beer Company invites you to sample craft beers with unique flavors in a vibrant, community-centered atmosphere.
- At Twin Creeks Distillery, you can taste handcrafted spirits in a genuine local distillery that showcases the region’s best.
- Franklin County Distilleries Tasting Room lets you explore a variety of local spirits in a welcoming environment where you can savor a true taste of the area.
- Roosters Rise-N-Shine Distillery celebrates Franklin County’s bootlegging heritage with handcrafted spirits, with flavors like maple whiskey and apple pie.
- At Anastasia’s Speakeasy, enjoy a speakeasy-themed experience with delicious food, rare bourbon, beer, wine and freshly made cocktails.
Regional Retail
Courtesy of Virginia Furniture Market
Virginia Furniture Market
- Find quality furniture and home décor that reflects local craftsmanship and style at Virginia Furniture Market.
- Jo & Co. Jewelers provides a range of fine jewelry and unique gifts, offering a local touch.
- Visit The Magnolia Closet in Rocky Mount for an inspired boutique where you’ll find the brands and styles you love without the sticker shock.
- Tink’s Boutique is the place to shop for stylish clothing and accessories in a charming boutique setting that highlights local fashion.
- The Cottage Gate features a selection of home goods and gifts with a quaint, rustic flair that adds a special touch to any home.
- At JBohnBishop Mercantile, you’ll find unique yet classic Southern styles, all rooted in small-town values to brighten your closet and boost your confidence.
- Shop a variety of stores and services, meeting all your shopping needs in one place at Westlake Towne Center.
- Get your hands on local sportswear and gear at Bridgewater Sportswear, a specialty store that caters to all your athletic and casual apparel needs.
Antiques and Collectibles
Courtesy of JBohnBishop Mercantile
JBohnBishop Mercantile
- The Blue Ridge Antique Center is ideal for hunting unique antiques and collectibles in a well-curated setting that showcases the best of vintage treasures.
- Mayberry Furniture & Antique Mall features an extensive collection of antiques and vintage furniture, perfect for finding classic pieces.
Hidden Gem
- The Claiborne Bed and Breakfast offers charming accommodations with thoughtful amenities, creating a relaxing and inviting retreat where guests enjoy a blend of historic charm and modern comfort.
Roanoke City
Courtesy of The Vault
The Vault
For Culinary Connoisseurs
- Get caught up in the rich history and Southern charm of The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, a landmark since 1882 — don’t forget to grab brunch at The Regency Room and enjoy a drink at The Pine Room and 1882 Lobby Bar!
- The Maridor offers a new experience dining in their historic event setting with a full menu including Sushi Tuesdays, Winesday happy hours, live music and excellent patio vibes.
- The Vault offers an eclectic menu of shareable plates with global flavors, specialty cocktails, international wines and local craft beers, perfectly complementing the grand décor of The Liberty Trust.
- Modern American small plates at bloom Restaurant and Wine Bar feature locally sourced, seasonally inspired dishes, set in a bright and intimate setting with an outdoor courtyard near the Roanoke River Greenway.
- With dim amber lighting and a ban on TVs, Lucky Restaurant features fresh Rappahannock Oyster Co. oysters, marrow bone, fried chicken, fine wine, craft beer and handcrafted cocktails in a high-end comfort food setting.
Courtesy of The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center
The Regency Room, Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center
- Fortunato offers traditional Italian cuisine and Neapolitan pizza in a blend of modern and rustic settings with housemade pastas and a unique Italian wine list.
- Located on the 6th and 7th floors of Center in the Square, Six & Sky Rooftop Grille offers a sophisticated menu of seafood and steak options, complemented by panoramic Roanoke Valley views—ideal for both romantic evenings and gatherings with friends.
- Sidecar serves old-world inspired cocktails, European wines, rare whiskeys and imported beers, with a menu of European bistro classics like handmade sausages, mussels, steak frites and duck confit.
- Alexander’s provides a sophisticated dining experience with a focus on prime Virginia-aged meats, fresh seafood and locally sourced organic produce.
- Stock Bistro and Bar, located in a historic 115-year-old firehouse, offers Nordic and Scandinavian-inspired cuisine alongside a full cocktail bar and eclectic local wines.
- A daily rotating menu at The River and Rail Restaurant emphasizes local, all-natural and organic ingredients, highlighting the best of the Roanoke and New River Valleys.
- Nestled in historic Grandin Village, Rockfish Food & Wine has been a top choice for fine dining since 2005, offering a seasonal menu, full bar and eclectic wine list.
- Billy’s features elevated New American steak and seafood, boasting the largest bourbon collection in Southwest Virginia, all within a historic venue dating back to 1912.
- Table 50 provides classic techniques and local ingredients in dishes like sweet potato gnocchi, crab dip and various pastas, along with affordable, hand-picked wines from around the world.
Eat Like a Local
John Park
The River and Rail Restaurant
- Grab a seat at Texas Tavern, a no-frills spot beloved for its burgers and local charm.
- Start your day right with a hearty, Southern-style breakfast at Scratch Biscuit Co.
- Montano’s International Restaurant delivers flavors from around the world, right in Roanoke.
- Crystal Spring Grocery offers fresh, gourmet groceries and delicious grab-and-go meals.
- Fruits and Roots serves up healthy, fresh dishes with a focus on plant-based ingredients.
- Enjoy fresh-baked breads and pastries at Bread Craft Bakery, a favorite local hangout (seriously, get there early for the cinnamon rolls!).
- Community Inn is a longtime local favorite for classic American comfort food and great company.
For a Taste of the World
- Gianni’s offers a unique blend of Southern Creole and Caribbean fusion, serving up vibrant dishes with a focus on crawfish, bold flavors and a taste of the islands.
- Indulge in authentic Caribbean flavors and warm hospitality at Caribbica Soul, a beloved dining spot in downtown Roanoke.
- Experience vibrant and authentic Mexican dishes at Alejandro’s Mexican Grill.
- Satisfy your craving for fresh and flavorful Mexican cuisine at Tuco’s Taqueria.
- Viet Sub serves up fresh and flavorful Vietnamese sandwiches and more.
- Enjoy traditional Lebanese fare at Cedars Lebanese Restaurant, where rich flavors take center stage.
Courtesy of Caribbica Soul
Caribbica Soul
- Falafel House delivers authentic Middle Eastern flavors with every bite.
- Taaza Indian Cuisine offers a diverse menu of flavorful, authentic Indian dishes.
- Merging traditional Asian hot pot and Korean BBQ flavors, KPOT Korean BBQ and Hot Pot guests can grill meats and veggies at their table alongside a full bar and live music.
Williamson Road Gems
- It’s Pho Time brings comforting bowls of pho and Vietnamese specialties to Roanoke.
- A1 Afghan Restaurant and Grocery serves up flavorful Afghan cuisine in a casual setting.
- Ike’s Kitchen offers a taste of home with Southern comfort food and classic dishes.
- Bethlehem Restaurant & Grocery is a hidden gem for authentic Middle Eastern cuisine and groceries.
- Cuban Island Restaurant brings the flavors of Cuba to Williamson Road with every dish.
- Coach & Four is a neighborhood favorite, offering hearty comfort food and great drinks.
- Lew’s Restaurant serves up homestyle American dishes with a welcoming, laid-back atmosphere.
- Treat yourself to a classic drive-in experience at Richee Freeze, a local favorite since the 1950s.
- Mi Tapatia offers fresh, authentic Mexican food right in the heart of Williamson Road.
- Taco Riendo specializes in authentic, flavorful Mexican street food.
- Taqueria Express serves up delicious and authentic tacos with quick and friendly service.
- El Paraiso Honduran Restaurant offers a true taste of Honduran cuisine with every dish.
- Rincon Catracho Restaurant serves up authentic Honduran and Latin flavors for a truly unique dining experience.
Taylor Reschka
Viet Sub
For Coffee Lovers
- Enjoy quality coffee and sweet treats at Chris’s Coffee & Custard, a cozy spot for both indulgence and relaxation.
- Enjoy a relaxed afternoon at Sweet Donkey Coffee with its cozy atmosphere, charming outdoor seating, light food and live music.
- Albemarle Bakery & Coffee House offers scratch-made baked goods and hand-crafted beverages, delighting locals and newcomers alike.
- Starbucks downtown provides the convenience and consistency of your favorite coffee drinks.
- Mill Mountain Coffee and Tea is a local staple for freshly brewed coffee and teas.
- Cello Coffee House & Cafe pairs delicious coffee with a welcoming, artistic vibe.
- Little Green Hive offers sustainable, locally sourced coffee with a focus on healthy options.
Courtesy of Blue Cow Ice Cream
Blue Cow Ice Cream Co.
For Dessert Experts
- Delight in handcrafted ice cream flavors and nostalgic treats at Blue Cow Ice Cream Co., a local favorite.
- Rookie’s offers handcrafted ice cream and cookie sandwiches for a memorable dessert experience.
- Hang 10 Hawaiian Ice and Cream brings a tropical twist to frozen treats.
- Evie’s Bistro & Bakery is a must-visit for homemade cakes, pies and sweet pastries.
- The Candy Store delivers nostalgia and sweetness with every colorful treat, perfect for kids of all ages!
- Bubblecake serves up beautifully decorated cupcakes in fun and delicious flavors.
- Pop’s Ice Cream and Soda Bar offers old-fashioned ice cream treats and classic soda fountain favorites.
Casual Bites
- From Soul Rolls (pulled pork, collard greens and smoked gouda pimento cheese!) and fried chicken mac to handcrafted burgers and jumbo wings, Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill is a hub for comfort food and fun live music.
- Jaybird Tavern delivers crispy thin-crust tavern pizza, smoked wings and tasty snack plates in a hip, vintage atmosphere.
- Savor classic deli fare with a local twist at Corned Beef & Co., a favorite among locals for its sandwiches and live music.
- Dive into delicious barbecue with a side of patriotic pride at Mission BBQ.
- Try a mix of traditional and innovative American dishes at Beamer’s 25, a tribute to the legendary Virginia Tech football coach (burgers, wings, brunch and fried Oreos — need we say more?).
- Indulge in high-quality steaks and classic sides at The Great 611 Steak Company.
- The Green Goat serves fresh, casual fare with something for everyone and wide-open patio space by the Roanoke River Greenway.
- Bubba’s 33 serves up bold burgers and stone-baked pizzas in a lively, family-friendly atmosphere.
- AllSports Cafe delivers classic pub fare and great sports bar vibes.
- Grace’s Place Pizzeria offers fresh, delicious pizzas made from scratch.
- Village Grill is a laid-back spot for great food and good company in a family-friendly setting.
- Bobby’s Hot & Cheesy serves up mouthwatering pizzas, wings and sandwiches.
Hannah Armstrong, Virginia Tourism Corporation
Golden Cactus Brewing
Historic City Market Building
- Dive into flavorful ramen and noodle dishes, plus specials like scallion pancakes and okonomiyaki, at Sticks & Spoons Ramen Bar.
- Relish the hearty and fresh subs at Chicho’s Subs, a local go-to for sandwich lovers.
- Satisfy your (ramen) burger cravings with creative Asian-American fusion options at Laughing Bull.
- Southern-inspired chicken dishes take center stage at The Hatch, offering great flavors with plenty of soul.
- Taste the vibrant and authentic Caribbean flavors at Reggae Grub — you’ll get a taste of Jamaica without ever leaving downtown!
- Experience the bold and flavorful tacos at Tacos Rojas, right in the heart of downtown.
Aaron Spicer
TXTUR
- Enjoy classic American eats and a pleasant outdoor patio with a laid-back vibe at Fork in the Market.
- Start your day with breakfast classics like eggs, pancakes, brunch cocktails and more at Scrambled, a local morning favorite.
- Treat yourself to sizzling hibachi dishes at Hibachi Guys, known for bold flavors and satisfying portions.
Brews & Spirits
- Enjoy craft beers, fire pits, cornhole with friends and more at Big Lick Brewing Company.
- Sip locally made spirits and craft cocktails at Brady’s Distillery, where every drink tells a story.
- Golden Cactus Brewing serves up unique craft beers with a southwestern flair, offering a vibrant selection that caters to all beer lovers (and don’t sleep on Food Hut’s menu at the walk-up window on the patio!).
- Indulge in aperativos and handcraft cocktails (along with a few tasty nibbles) at Stellina, a cozy gem reminiscent of old-school speakeasies.
- Blindhouse Brewing is a laid-back spot for craft beer lovers in Roanoke.
- A Few Old Goats Brewing serves up creative beers with an inviting, relaxed atmosphere.
- Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage brings craft beer and live music together in perfect harmony.
- Twisted Track Brewpub offers innovative craft beers paired with a great food menu.
- Three Notch’d Craft Kitchen & Brewery serves up delicious food alongside their expertly brewed beers.
- Barrel Chest Wine & Beer Brewery pairs craft beer and wine with a rotating menu of small bites.
- Gladheart Wine & Brews offers an extensive selection of wines, beers, ciders, sakes and vermouths, perfect for any taste or occasion.
- Atheling Meadworks specializes in hand-crafted meads for a truly unique experience.
- The Jolly Grape is your go-to neighborhood wine shop, offering a curated selection of fine wines to suit any palate.
Courtesy of Mast General Store
Mast General Store
Treasure Hunters
- Celebrate 110 years of a rich family history spanning three generations at Davidsons, offering a legacy of fine craftsmanship and personalized service of men’s clothing and curated designer brands.
- Explore the benefits of hemp-derived products at Buffalo Hemp in the historic Wasena neighborhood of Roanoke.
Courtesy of Buffalo Hemp
Buffalo Hemp
- Discover antiques and unique treasures at Black Dog Salvage, the famous salvage yard featured on HGTV’s “Salvage Dawgs.”
- Discover exquisite jewelry and thoughtful gifts at ReFined Jewells, where each piece tells a story of elegance and craftsmanship.
- At chocolatepaper, you can indulge in artisanal chocolates and whimsical gifts that add a touch of sweetness to any occasion.
- Buff City Soap specializes in handcrafted bath products and natural soaps, making it easy to pamper yourself with delightful fragrances.
- Mast General Store is your go-to for outdoor gear, clothing and nostalgic candies, perfect for adventurers and those seeking a taste of the past.
- At Sugar Magnolia, discover a charming mix of gourmet treats and ice cream alongside unique gifts, making it a sweet destination.
- Noke Van Co. features stylish and functional footwear, adding a unique touch to your wardrobe while supporting local artisans.
- TXTUR features locally made home goods and modern furnishings, showcasing Roanoke’s craftsmanship and style in every piece.
- Downtown Roanoke, Inc. fosters a vibrant shopping scene with an eclectic mix of local boutiques, artisan markets, and specialty stores, while hosting community events that make it the perfect destination for unique finds and experiences.
Roanoke County + Vinton
Courtesy of OTH Chophouse
OTH Chophouse
For Meat Lovers
- Burger in the Square crafts mouthwatering burgers that satisfy even the most discerning carnivores.
- Smoky and tender barbecue is what Wildwood Smokehouse does best, offering a taste that’s hard to beat.
Courtesy of 419 West
419 West
- Pok-E-Joe’s serves up “a taste of Texas in Vinton,” thanks to house-smoked BBQ, prime brisket and wings with perfectly seasoned oak and hickory smoke.
- Uncle D’s Take-Out specializes in soulful, hearty meals that cater to robust flavor cravings.
- For steak and seafood lovers, OTH Chophouse & Oyster Bar provides an upscale experience with a focus on quality meats (and a seriously incredible patio view!).
- At 419 West, a stacked menu includes wonton nachos, steaks, seafood and brick oven pizza, plus weekend brunches and live music on the patio every Thursday.
- Pollard 107 South welcomes all to a modern, casual eatery and bar in Vinton serving fresh eats and cold drinks.
- Cast Plates & Pints pairs hearty meals with a great selection of craft beers.
Sweet Treats & Cool Eats
- Creamy custard with a variety of toppings is what you’ll find at Kippy’s Custard, perfect for satisfying a sweet tooth.
- Katie’s Ice Cream offers handcrafted treats that are ideal for a summer day.
- A refreshing seasonal favorite, Deb’s Frozen Lemonade is a cash-only stop full of nostalgic charm.
- Sips and Scoops at Oak Grove Plaza delivers a unique dessert twist with ice cream, bubble tea, Falodaa and more.
- Made-to-order donuts at Duck Donuts make for a sweet start to your day.
Cultural Cuisine
Courtesy of Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop
- Authentic Mexican cuisine paired with refreshing margaritas is the highlight at Agave Azul Mexican Grill & Bar.
- Luigi’s Gourmet Italian Restaurant offers a refined dining experience with upscale Italian dishes and authentic flavors, perfect for both intimate dinners and larger gatherings.
- A fusion of Asian cuisines is on the menu at Cafe Asia 2, with fresh sushi and flavorful dishes to choose from.
- El Mezcal brings vibrant Mexican flavors to the table, making it a must-visit for taco enthusiasts.
- Get a taste of the Big Apple with classic, foldable slices at New York Pizza in Vinton.
- A festive atmosphere and traditional dishes make El Rodeo a great spot for enjoying Mexican cuisine.
- Tacos Rojas delivers street-style tacos with bold flavors and fresh ingredients.
- Sushi lovers will love the top-quality sashimi, sushi rolls, bento boxes and more at Ben Gui Sushi.
Family-Friendly Favorites
Courtesy of Pok-E-Joe’s
Pok-E-Joe’s
- Whether it’s flapjacks, mimosas, biscuits and gravy, omelets or French toast (hungry yet?), Famous Toastery in Keagy Village offers tasty breakfast, brunch and lunch.
- Treehouse Tavern creates a welcoming environment with a menu for both kids and adults, plus a safe outdoor dining space to burn all that energy!
- Perfect for family gatherings, Macado’s offers a mix of deli sandwiches, wings and unique appetizers, amongst other options.
- Hollywood’s Restaurant and Bakery delights with comfort food paired with delectable homemade desserts.
- Families will enjoy the laid-back setting at Brambleton Deli, where a variety of sandwiches, wraps, wings and more please all ages.
- A cozy spot for Italian-inspired cuisine, Remini’s is ideal for a family meal.
- Famous Anthony’s delivers comforting all-day dining and family-friendly prices with multiple locations.
Quick & Casual
- Fresh smoothies and wraps are the go-to at Elderberry’s, perfect for a quick, healthy bite.
- Rain Bowl offers a vibrant array of poke bowls that are as healthy as they are delicious.
- Quick and delicious pizzas are what Marco’s Pizza in Vinton is known for, making it a perfect option for a casual night in.
- For hearty Italian dishes that please everyone in the family, Sal’s Italian Restaurant is the place to be.
- Freshly baked pastries and coffee are served up at Our Daily Bread (Vinton and Roanoke), ideal for a casual breakfast or lunch.
- A Roanoke County staple, Lew’s Restaurant offers classic American diner fare in a friendly setting.
- Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop in Cave Spring Corners serves up classic subs with a modern twist, perfect for a quick lunch.
Craft Brews & Wine
- Twin Creeks Brewery & Taproom in Vinton offers a variety of craft beers in a relaxed setting, ideal for enjoying a cold brew.
- After hiking or walking at Explore Park, stop by Twin Creeks Brewpub for live music and hearty pub fare, craft brews and Virginia wines and ciders.
- Valhalla Winery features a selection of fine wines in a charming setting perfect for a leisurely tasting experience.
Courtesy of Roanoke County
A bird’s eye view of Roanoke County near Tanglewood Mall.
For the Shopaholic
- A bustling hub at Tanglewood Mall features retailers like Barnes & Noble, Michaels for arts and crafts and clothing stores like Skechers Warehouse Outlet, Burlington and T.J. Maxx.
Courtesy of Fink’s Jewelers
Fink’s Jewelers
- The upscale Shoppes at West Village hosts unique boutiques like Vivendi Boutique, personalized educational services at Mathnasium and beauty care at Roots Salon.
- The Forum Shopping Center includes favorite brand names like Talbots, Chico’s and Jos. A. Bank, along with local favorites The Bird Cage Boutique and Douglas Furs of Roanoke.
Sparkle & Shine
- Discover elegant pieces at AmRhein’s Fine Jewelry, which includes a stunning selection of estate jewelry perfect for every occasion.
- Ideal for celebrating life’s special moments, Fink’s Jewelers offers a range of exquisite designs crafted to impress.
- With an exceptional selection of timeless pieces, Jewell’s Fine Jewelry showcases enduring elegance in every design.
- Ginger’s Jewelry provides a curated mix of sophisticated and trendy designs, making it easy to find the perfect accessory for any occasion.
Sporty & Stylish
Courtesy of Grand Home Furnishings
Grand Home Furnishings
- Fleet Feet Roanoke specializes in top-notch running gear and personalized fitting for the perfect stride.
- Play It Again Sports is the place for new and gently used sports equipment at great prices.
Gourmet Pleasures
- Gladheart Wine & Brews offers a curated selection of wines, beers, coffee and more to help you celebrate all the moments, big and small.
- Wine Gourmet and Medmont Mercantile offers a wide selection of beers and wines, an array of chocolates and truffles, a growler station, gourmet foods and a variety of gifts and accessories.
Courtesy of Wine Gourmet
Wine Gourmet
Treat Yourself
- Whether you’re looking for advanced skincare or a relaxing massage, Belle Santé Cosmetic Day Spa has you covered with luxurious treatments.
- Inspired by nature, Sun & Spruce Soaps offers handcrafted soaps and candles that bring the outdoors into your home.
- Pamper yourself at Azario Salon & Day Spa, where a full range of beauty and relaxation services await.
- The Refinery Hair & Makeup Studio provides expert hair and makeup services, ensuring you always look your best.
- Indulge in a rejuvenating experience at Indulgence Salon & Spa, where every treatment is designed to refresh and renew.
- Offering advanced wellness treatments, The Medi Spa at Ridgewood Hill is a premier destination for skincare and relaxation.
- Holistic healing is the focus at Body & Sole Therapy with their massage therapy and reflexology services.
- Relax and unwind at Zee’s Salon & Day Spa, where you’ll find everything from haircuts to spa treatments.
Home Sweet Home
- Grand Home Furnishings offers a wide selection of stylish home décor and furnishings that elevate any space.
- Willow Tree Antiques & Primitives is a charming spot for discovering unique vintage finds and antique treasures.
- Creative Occasions offers stunning floral arrangements and gifts, perfect for brightening up your home or adding a special touch to any event.
Salem
Courtesy of Papa’s Pizza
Papa’s Pizza
Tastes of Salem
- Enjoy a family-run tradition of hospitality and community spirit in the historic 1910 property of Dilly Dally, where every meal is served with a touch of sunshine and warmth.
- Savor a fine dining experience at Frankie Rowland’s Steakhouse, known for its exceptional food and drink (and enhance your visit with a stay with luxurious accommodations at The Rowland Hotel!).
- Olde Salem Brewing Co. blends history with craft beer, offering a taste of local heritage with full-flavored and innovative selections.
- Snack on a range of gluten-free and allergy-safe baked goods at Corbin’s Confections, where all treats are made in a 100% safe kitchen.
- Experience classic American fare with a touch of home at Angelle’s Diner, offering breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Courtesy of Frankie Rowland’s
Frankie Rowland’s Steakhouse
- Savor a diverse menu at Brood Restaurant & Bar, with locally inspired dishes and craft cocktails in a stylish, welcoming setting.
- Sycamore Station serves up inventive comfort food, like blueberry grilled cheese and bison meatloaf, with a local twist.
- From crisp, refreshing ales to robust, full-bodied stouts, Parkway Brewing Co. produces a variety of beers that celebrate the natural beauty and rich heritage of the Blue Ridge region.
- Taste a full menu of casual fare at beloved Mac and Bob’s Restaurant, including sandwiches, pizzas, calzones and Sunday brunch in a family-friendly atmosphere.
Global Bites
- At Abra KaBabra, you’ll indulge in authentic Mediterranean favorites like gyros, falafel and shawarma for a delightful taste adventure.
- Dive into a mix of pizza, Italian and Mediterranean cuisine at Aly Baba, where diverse flavors create a satisfying dining experience.
- Discover delectable Chinese dining at Szechuan Restaurant, featuring a wide selection of your favorite dishes.
- You’ll find authentic Italian brick oven pizza and specialties at Lydia’s Italian Kitchen, complete with an open kitchen and lovely outdoor seating.
- Garcia’s Bistro serves up modern Hispanic-American flavors that make every brunch and dinner an unforgettable experience.
Local Hangouts
- At Allsports Cafe, you’ll enjoy an impressive menu of wings, burgers and seafood while catching the big game on multiple high-definition TVs.
- Awful Arthur’s Seafood Company, dishes up fresh seafood and a renowned raw bar, alongside live music and entertainment.
- Food enthusiasts can savor homemade soups and popular subs and sandwiches at Cafe Xpress.
- Stave & Cork offers a refined wine-tasting experience, paired with a curated selection of charcuterie and paninis and live music, creating a perfect spot to relax and indulge.
- Grab a piping hot pizza, pasta or subs at Papa’s Pizza, a third-generation family-friendly spot with generous portions and modern twists on Italian cuisine.
- Treat yourself to ice cream flavors at Salem Ice Cream Parlor, a great option after a fun day exploring the city!
For Treasure Hunters
Courtesy of The Knittin’ Coop
The Knittin’ Coop
- Uncover rare finds and timeless treasures at Salem Antique Market, where history comes alive in every unique piece.
- Explore over 25 years of history and charm at Grandma’s Attic, offering a wide selection of furniture, gifts and accessories.
- With over 40 vendors, Charlotte’s Web Antique Mall offers a vast array of antiques and primitives, making it a treasure trove for collectors.
- Explore vintage home décor and handcrafted items from local artisans at Blue Moon Vintage Mercantile, where every piece tells a story.
- Now Then and Again offers a vast selection of antiques, shabby chic furniture and unique home decor items, with new treasures arriving daily.
Curated Collections
- R.M. Johnson & Sons Jewelers offers stunning engagement rings, custom jewelry and fashionable gifts, perfect for any occasion.
- Elevate your wardrobe at New’d with their curated collection of secondhand fashion, where each piece blends sustainability with stylish, contemporary trends. Plus, explore a vast array of new, pre-loved and vintage bridal and special occasion gowns at sister store Newfangled Bride and Formals.
- Find memorabilia from your favorite teams at Sports Haven, where NCAA, NFL, MLB and more come together in a fan’s paradise.
Courtesy of New’d
New’d
- Find your style at The Bird Cage Boutique, where thoughtfully curated collections blend everyday comfort with special occasion elegance.
- Find your perfect ride at Just the Right Gear, where cyclists of all levels can explore a top-notch selection of bikes, gear and apparel, all backed by expert advice and friendly service. (Plus, they’re on the way to Carvins Cove if you need supplies!)
- Vintage Vault Boutique offers timeless fashion and unique charm in a renovated bank building, with pieces that empower and elevate your personal style.
- Treat your furry friend to a personalized grooming experience at Biscuits & Bubbles, where every pet is pampered like family.
Craft & Creativity
- Learn hands-on skills with DIY projects at Hammer & Stain, where creativity meets community in a fun, interactive setting.
- Enjoy a warm and inviting space at Knittin’ Coop, where you can find beautiful fiber and yarn from Virginia farms and indie dyers, perfect for your next creative project.
- Get lost in a world of stories at Wonderous Books & More, offering a great selection of used books and unique items from local vendors.
- Admire the work of award-winning artist Robin Poteet Gallery, showcasing her acclaimed watercolor paintings.
- Visit Custom Originals in Stained Glass for a working studio and gallery, featuring stained glass design, repair and unique jewelry made by local artisans.