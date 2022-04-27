Virginia's Blue Ridge: Dining and Retail

Learn more about the great food and shopping experiences you'll have throughout Virginia's Blue Ridge, including Botetourt, Franklin and Roanoke counties, Roanoke City and Salem.

× Expand John Park Tizzone Wood-Fired Kitchen & Wine Bar

Botetourt County

Looking to Grab a Bite?

Devour one of the best burgers in the county at Town Center Tap House in Daleville. They even have a breakfast burger, and we wouldn’t judge.

You can’t go wrong trying a wood fired pizza or charcuterie board at Tizzone Wood-Fired Kitchen & Wine Bar, Daleville’s first wine bar and wood-fired kitchen.

1772 Rooftop on Main in Downtown Fincastle offers seasonal small plates and craft cocktails with a beautiful view of the Blue Ridge Mountains and Main Street.

The Pie Shoppe in Fincastle will hit the spot, no matter what you’re feeling. For something savory, we’d recommend the Smokey Barbecue Chicken Pie.

Step back in time at the Buchanan Fountain and Grill. Burgers, hot dogs and hand-dipped Hershey’s ice cream. Yes, please!

Espresso Yourself

Fincastle Cafe, located in its namesake, offers specialty coffee drinks along with select breakfast and lunch items.

Little Green Hive at Daleville Town Center offers handcrafted lattes, healthy smoothies and cafe style lunch options.

Mill Mountain Coffee, a local shop with several regional locations, is located in the county at the Botetourt Commons shopping center just off I-81.

One Love Coffee House in Southern Botetourt County offers rotating monthly employee drink creations, alongside standard coffeehouse fare.

Looking to Wind Down? Why not Wine Down?

Blue Ridge Vineyard in Eagle Rock

Award-winning wines, live music, walking trails and breathtaking views await you at this 300 acre farm.

Stoney Brook Vineyards in Troutville

This rustic family-owned farm has four-and-a-half acres of planted grapes, resulting in delicious red, white and rosé wines.

Virginia Mountain Vineyards in Fincastle

Picturesque mountain views and thirteen delicious wine varieties await you at this vineyard on top of Zion Hill.

× Expand Franklin County Distilleries Franklin County Distilleries celebrates their new Virginia Is For Lovers sign.

Franklin County

Restaurants, Breweries & Distilleries in Franklin County

The history of Franklin County is showcased in the local food & drink. From the county’s strong presence of local dairy farms to its heritage of being the Moonshine Capital of the World, you’ll find these flavors incorporated into restaurants, breweries and distilleries. Below are just a few offerings you'll find for dining in Franklin County.

× Expand John Park Blue Cow Ice Cream

Roanoke City

Eat Your Heart Out

Travel around the world without ever leaving downtown, with delicious Indian food at Nawab Indian Cuisine, fajitas and salsa bar at Alejandro’s Mexican Grill and fresh sushi at Wasabi’s.

If you’re seeking more modern fare, you can’t miss a classic burger at Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint or Beamer’s 25, a smorgasbord of options at Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill or a classic hot dog at the Roanoke Weiner Stand.

If fine dining is your thing, head over to Fortunato for a delicious Italian meal, Alexander’s for American delights, Frankie Rowland’s Steakhouse for classic surf and turf or Billy’s for a killer crab cake appetizer.

Not sure what you’re craving yet? Head over to the Roanoke City Market Building, where you’ll find all your favorites under one roof, from Tacos Rojas and Hibachi Guys to Scrambled breakfasts and Fork in the Market favorites.

Have a Sweet Tooth?

Founded in Roanoke and now in multiple locations across Virginia, Blue Cow Ice Cream offers delicious ice cream with unique and classic flavors. We recommend their Roanoke specific flavor: Red Rooster Coffee with Chocolate Chip.

Pop’s Ice Cream & Soda Shop has served housemade soda-pops, grilled cheese, creamery fresh ice cream, vegetarian treats, popcorn and smiles since 2006. Their 1950’s decor and atmosphere makes for an unforgettable experience.

Started as a food truck in the Lynchburg area in 2017, Rookie’s recently brought their handcrafted ice cream sandwiches to Downtown Roanoke. Not feeling a sandwich? Try their homemade cookies and milk.

Bayou Snowballs inside the City Market Building always offers a refreshing cup of shaved ice that will melt in your mouth like actual snow. Try one of their flavors or make up your own special concoction, or taste-test their ice cream and milkshakes.

Who doesn’t love a cupcake? Stop in at Bubblecake at Towers Shopping Center for a sweet treat that’s both delicious and Insta-worthy. They also serve pies, cookie sandwiches, cakes and more.

Can’t-Miss Shops

Made internationally famous on the DIY Network show “Salvage Dawgs,” Black Dog Salvage has to be on your bucket list. Explore their 40,000-square-foot warehouse filled with antiques, commercial salvage and countless other unique items. If that’s not enough, they have another 20,000-square-foot facility less than a mile away.

The Original Mast General Store opened in 1883 in North Carolina. Today, Mast is located in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. Conveniently located in downtown Roanoke, they offer a variety of goods from fashion and fried chicken cookbooks to toffee and tents.

chocolatepaper on the Roanoke City Market offers a one-of-a-kind selection of gourmet treats, fantastic greeting cards and the coolest gifts. It’s a great spot for last-minute birthday gifts or stocking stuffers, or a quick pick-me-up for yourself with a chocolate truffle!

× Expand John Park Twin Creeks Brewing Company

Roanoke County (and Vinton)

Relax with a Drink

Wind down at Twin Creeks Brewing Company, Vinton and Roanoke County’s first micro brewery. Their original location is in downtown Vinton, but the Twin Creeks Brew Pub in historic Brugh Tavern offers a one-of-a-kind experience.

Taste the Blue Ridge Mountains at AmRhein’s Wine Cellars. This family owned estate and winery regularly offers live entertainment on site and has festivals throughout the year, with food that pairs perfectly with your favorite wine.

Grab a Bite

The Brambleton Deli & BBQ opened in August of 1993 with the vision of making a neighborhood bar and restaurant with flavorful sandwiches and BBQ at a reasonable price. Enjoy great tasting food with quality ingredients in their homey atmosphere.