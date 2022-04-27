Virginia's Blue Ridge: Dining and Retail

Learn more about the great food and shopping experiences you'll have throughout Virginia's Blue Ridge, including Botetourt, Franklin and Roanoke counties, Roanoke City and Salem.
John Park
Tizzone Wood-Fired Kitchen & Wine Bar
Botetourt County
Looking to Grab a Bite?
Devour one of the best burgers in the county at Town Center Tap House in Daleville. They even have a breakfast burger, and we wouldn’t judge.
You can’t go wrong trying a wood fired pizza or charcuterie board at Tizzone Wood-Fired Kitchen & Wine Bar, Daleville’s first wine bar and wood-fired kitchen.
1772 Rooftop on Main in Downtown Fincastle offers seasonal small plates and craft cocktails with a beautiful view of the Blue Ridge Mountains and Main Street.
The Pie Shoppe in Fincastle will hit the spot, no matter what you’re feeling. For something savory, we’d recommend the Smokey Barbecue Chicken Pie.
Step back in time at the Buchanan Fountain and Grill. Burgers, hot dogs and hand-dipped Hershey’s ice cream. Yes, please!
Espresso Yourself
Fincastle Cafe, located in its namesake, offers specialty coffee drinks along with select breakfast and lunch items.
Little Green Hive at Daleville Town Center offers handcrafted lattes, healthy smoothies and cafe style lunch options.
Mill Mountain Coffee, a local shop with several regional locations, is located in the county at the Botetourt Commons shopping center just off I-81.
One Love Coffee House in Southern Botetourt County offers rotating monthly employee drink creations, alongside standard coffeehouse fare.
Looking to Wind Down? Why not Wine Down?
Blue Ridge Vineyard in Eagle Rock
Award-winning wines, live music, walking trails and breathtaking views await you at this 300 acre farm.
Stoney Brook Vineyards in Troutville
This rustic family-owned farm has four-and-a-half acres of planted grapes, resulting in delicious red, white and rosé wines.
Virginia Mountain Vineyards in Fincastle
Picturesque mountain views and thirteen delicious wine varieties await you at this vineyard on top of Zion Hill.
Franklin County Distilleries
Franklin County Distilleries celebrates their new Virginia Is For Lovers sign.
Franklin County
Restaurants, Breweries & Distilleries in Franklin County
The history of Franklin County is showcased in the local food & drink. From the county’s strong presence of local dairy farms to its heritage of being the Moonshine Capital of the World, you’ll find these flavors incorporated into restaurants, breweries and distilleries. Below are just a few offerings you'll find for dining in Franklin County.
- 33 Room at B-Sides
- Boones Mill Farmers Market
- Bridgewater Marina
- Buddy's BBQ
- CJ's Coffee And Sandwich Shop, LLC
- Cancun Mexican Restaurant & Grill
- Chao Mountain Brewing
- Franklin County Distilleries
- Hammer and Forge Brewery
- Holly Jo's Creekside Grill
- Homestead Creamery
- Ippy's Restaurant & Lounge
- Kupkakery
- Mango's Bar & Grill
- Old Oak Cafe
- Paul's Bar-B-Que
- Ruth's Place
- Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House
- Teriyaki House
- The Tub Restaurant
- Twin Creeks Distillery
Learn more at Visit Virginia's Blue Ridge page on Franklin County dining.
John Park
Blue Cow Ice Cream
Roanoke City
Eat Your Heart Out
Travel around the world without ever leaving downtown, with delicious Indian food at Nawab Indian Cuisine, fajitas and salsa bar at Alejandro’s Mexican Grill and fresh sushi at Wasabi’s.
If you’re seeking more modern fare, you can’t miss a classic burger at Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint or Beamer’s 25, a smorgasbord of options at Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill or a classic hot dog at the Roanoke Weiner Stand.
If fine dining is your thing, head over to Fortunato for a delicious Italian meal, Alexander’s for American delights, Frankie Rowland’s Steakhouse for classic surf and turf or Billy’s for a killer crab cake appetizer.
Not sure what you’re craving yet? Head over to the Roanoke City Market Building, where you’ll find all your favorites under one roof, from Tacos Rojas and Hibachi Guys to Scrambled breakfasts and Fork in the Market favorites.
Have a Sweet Tooth?
Founded in Roanoke and now in multiple locations across Virginia, Blue Cow Ice Cream offers delicious ice cream with unique and classic flavors. We recommend their Roanoke specific flavor: Red Rooster Coffee with Chocolate Chip.
Pop’s Ice Cream & Soda Shop has served housemade soda-pops, grilled cheese, creamery fresh ice cream, vegetarian treats, popcorn and smiles since 2006. Their 1950’s decor and atmosphere makes for an unforgettable experience.
Started as a food truck in the Lynchburg area in 2017, Rookie’s recently brought their handcrafted ice cream sandwiches to Downtown Roanoke. Not feeling a sandwich? Try their homemade cookies and milk.
Bayou Snowballs inside the City Market Building always offers a refreshing cup of shaved ice that will melt in your mouth like actual snow. Try one of their flavors or make up your own special concoction, or taste-test their ice cream and milkshakes.
Who doesn’t love a cupcake? Stop in at Bubblecake at Towers Shopping Center for a sweet treat that’s both delicious and Insta-worthy. They also serve pies, cookie sandwiches, cakes and more.
Can’t-Miss Shops
Made internationally famous on the DIY Network show “Salvage Dawgs,” Black Dog Salvage has to be on your bucket list. Explore their 40,000-square-foot warehouse filled with antiques, commercial salvage and countless other unique items. If that’s not enough, they have another 20,000-square-foot facility less than a mile away.
The Original Mast General Store opened in 1883 in North Carolina. Today, Mast is located in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. Conveniently located in downtown Roanoke, they offer a variety of goods from fashion and fried chicken cookbooks to toffee and tents.
chocolatepaper on the Roanoke City Market offers a one-of-a-kind selection of gourmet treats, fantastic greeting cards and the coolest gifts. It’s a great spot for last-minute birthday gifts or stocking stuffers, or a quick pick-me-up for yourself with a chocolate truffle!
John Park
Twin Creeks Brewing Company
Roanoke County (and Vinton)
Relax with a Drink
Wind down at Twin Creeks Brewing Company, Vinton and Roanoke County’s first micro brewery. Their original location is in downtown Vinton, but the Twin Creeks Brew Pub in historic Brugh Tavern offers a one-of-a-kind experience.
Taste the Blue Ridge Mountains at AmRhein’s Wine Cellars. This family owned estate and winery regularly offers live entertainment on site and has festivals throughout the year, with food that pairs perfectly with your favorite wine.
Grab a Bite
The Brambleton Deli & BBQ opened in August of 1993 with the vision of making a neighborhood bar and restaurant with flavorful sandwiches and BBQ at a reasonable price. Enjoy great tasting food with quality ingredients in their homey atmosphere.
Founded in 1948, the Dogwood Restaurant encourages you to come as you are and enjoy french toast, pancakes, omelets, biscuits and gravy, steak, meatloaf, spaghetti, pork chops, salads, fruit cobblers and more.
Take one look at the reviews for La Casa Del Burrito Taco Shop and you’ll find a way to stop by. Their traditional Mexican cuisine has a devoted following.
Visit New York Pizza for great Italian options including New York style thin-crust pizzas, subs, burgers and wine or beer.
New Developments Continue
Vinyard Station, a new development in the former home of Vinton Motors, is transforming the feel of downtown Vinton. So far, Joe Goodpies and RND Coffee have secured space, with other tenants expected over time.
Tanglewood Mall continues to redevelop in Roanoke County with multiple restaurants expanding to the area, including Blaze Pizza, Chicken Salad Chick, Chipotle, Chili’s, Jersey Mikes, Panda Express and more.
John Park
Don't forget breakfast at Mac & Bob's Restaurant!
Salem
Quaint shops
An “accidental boutique,” Bird Cage Boutique came about when Salem’s Plantagenet Rose Interiors and Gift Boutique slowly began incorporating various items of clothing to the delight of customers.
At Buy the Season, 150 vendors fill 24,000 square feet with the largest selection of seasonal home decor and furniture in the region. Find primitives, antiques, furniture, collectibles, gifts, home décor and one-of-a-kinds inside.
A long-time fixture in downtown Salem, Charlotte’s Web Antique Mall offers vintage jewelry, housewares, clothing, books, furniture and much more alongside hip, seasonal offerings to give your home that special unique look.
The Newfangled Bride offers one of the largest selections of dresses in Virginia. Stop by and browse their mixture of new, used (pre-loved) and vintage gowns.
Wonderous Books & More is a locally owned used bookstore offering your next read at a great price. They also have a small event space for rent for parties or gatherings.
Local grub
Allsports Cafe has been voted “Best Place To Watch The Game” and “Best Wings” by readers of The Roanoker Magazine multiple times.
Get all the fresh fish you could want at Awful Arthur’s in Downtown Salem. Make sure to check out their famous Raw Bar.
Frankie Rowland’s Restaurant and the Rowland Hotel opened in May 2021 in the old Salem Theater on East Main Street.
Corbin’s Confections on Main Street is the valley’s gluten-free bakery. In fact, it is that for much of the south and east coast. The mom and pop outfit does a killer business off of I-81.
For over 20 years, Mamma Maria’s has brought the luscious flavors of Italy to Salem with zesty, flavorful salads, mouthwatering gluten-free pasta and deluxe pizza pies.
El Jefe is an eclectic tequila bar serving simple, fresh tacos. Located in a beautifully restored building, enjoy a unique dining experience with an open kitchen and friendly service.
The owners of KJ’s Grille and Kabab House have a passion for cooking authentic Pakistani foods. Made from family recipes, their meat selection is halal, their kitchen is pork free and they prepare vegetarian dishes separate from any meat dishes.
Lydia’s Italian Restaurant is known for their wood-fired brick oven pizza, made-from-scratch pasta dishes, amazing subs and sandwiches, fresh salads and more.
Slow-cooked, savory food and good vibes await you at West Salem BBQ. Their bourbon bar offers a wide variety of over 50 bourbons to suit everyone’s tastebuds, as well as bottled and draft beers.