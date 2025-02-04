Virginia's Blue Ridge: A Magnet for Growth & Opportunity

People and companies are happy with the Roanoke Valley, and they are staying put or moving in.

While some areas of Virginia face challenges with people and companies moving away, the Roanoke Valley is thriving. Our community’s livability stands out, attracting residents and businesses to stay and flourish here.

Dwayne Yancey, editor of Cardinal News, who closely follows these trends, recently wrote, “The … Roanoke Region is actually better positioned than some areas of the country for a few important reasons: the region is a great place to live, work is being done to make it even better and there is a trend of moving from large metros to smaller/mid-size metros. When it comes to migration, more people are moving in than moving out. …

“The public and private sectors together have done a phenomenal job supporting livability investments in outdoor infrastructure, arts and culture, and in the redevelopment of our downtowns and village centers. These actions spurred on new business creation of the type that fuels community connection — restaurants, coffee shops, breweries, etc.”

Carilion continues to make a statement. In 2021, it created the Carilion Children’s Tanglewood Center and is now anticipating a 2025 opening of a $500 million expansion, adding 400,000 square feet in 12 stories, two underground. The tower will house the cardiovascular institute, an expanded emergency department, new trauma bays, patient rooms and another helipad.

Expansions and relocations have been fueled by the livability.

New to the Valley

The various economic development offices in the Roanoke Valley have been busy not only bringing in new companies and watching the expansion of companies already here, but in stabilizing Roanoke companies.

Here are recent examples:

Amazon’s new “last mile facility” is a package-handling and delivery center of about 24,000 square feet, according to The Roanoke Times, which reported 220 employee parking spots.

Reporter Jeff Sturgeon surmises, “Were Amazon to staff even two shifts at 440 people, it would be one of the city’s largest employers. … New business operations often commence operations with fewer than maximum personnel and build from there.”

Pay is estimated at an average of $17-$28 per hour. Amazon bought 50 acres from Deschutes Brewery on Blue Hills Drive.

“The Roanoke region is benefitting from a diversity of investment opportunities, including those from internationally recognized companies like Amazon,” says John Hull, of the Roanoke Regional Partnership.

Wells Fargo announced 1,100 new jobs with its $87 million investment, making it the largest Roanoke County employer.

Wells Fargo executive John Delaney says, “We are pleased to be able to make these investments in this space, including expanded amenities like food, health and well-being options, as well as improved and expanded collaboration spaces, all supported through significant upgrades in technology throughout the building.”

Expansions

Mack Trucks is investing $14.5 million to expand its Roanoke Valley manufacturing facility to prepare the plant for higher demand electric vehicles.

Mack executive Stephen Roy says, “The expansion of the RVO plant will help us grow in a strategic market segment and support our sustainability goals.”

Mack’s investment will go toward equipment, tooling and a 72,000-square-foot building expansion, making the facility 352,000 square feet. The facility should be finished by the fourth quarter of 2025.

The MD and MD Electric will meet the needs of trucking applications requiring dry van/refrigerated, stake/flatbed and dump vocations.

Layman Distributing announced in May of 2023 that it is investing $6.8 million to expand in Salem, creating 42 new jobs. Layman has been a part of Salem for 75 years. The company will relocate to a facility on Apperson Drive that offers twice the square footage of its existing facility, doubling the company’s operational capacity.

Altec announced in 2023 it would invest $1.4 million to reconfigure the Botetourt County operation for a new product line creating 150 new jobs. Altec provides products and services to the electric utility, telecommunications, tree care, lights, signs and contractor market. Altec opened its 80-acre campus in 2001 at Greenfield.