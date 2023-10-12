Ask the Experts: Retirement Q&A

The story below is from our 2023 edition of Retire-VA. View the rest of the issue for free here! With retirement comes many questions. Luckily, our experts are ready to help you with your journey. × Expand I have started my end-of-life planning. What should I do with my estate jewelry? Deciding what to do with your estate jewelry depends on your personal preferences, financial goals, and sentimental attachments. Here are some options to consider: Gift It: Share the joy of estate jewelry with your loved ones by gifting pieces to family members or close friends. Passing down heirloom jewelry can create lasting memories. Repurpose or Redesign: If some of the jewelry items don’t align with your taste, you can work with a skilled jeweler to repurpose or redesign them into new pieces that better suit your style. Appraise for Insurance: Obtain professional appraisals to ensure that it’s adequately insured to protect against loss, theft, or damage. Sell It: Selling it can provide financial value. Consider selling to local jewelers or local auction houses. Donate It: Charitable donations of estate jewelry can support causes close to your heart and potentially offer tax benefits. Involve family members with open discussions to understand each person’s preferences and sentiments. This can help ensure an amicable distribution of the jewelry. If you decide not to sell or wear the estate jewelry immediately, ensure proper storage in a safe and secure place to maintain its condition and value. These decisions can be challenging. Seek advice from family members, appraisers, or estate planning professionals. Reach out to AmRhein’s Fine Jewelry to help you with your appraisals and estate jewelry needs. Tom Sells, III, Co-Owner, Graduate Gemologist, General Manager AmRhein’s Fine Jewelry 540-989-7100 info@amrheins.com www.amrheins.com How can I minimize the effect that inflation, tax law changes, and market uncertainty will have on my investments and retirement timeline? A sound retirement plan is based on an investor’s individual goals and an analysis of the whole financial landscape, not fear or uncertainty. It requires a shift from “I’m scared this will happen, so I think I should do this” to “Should this happen, we’ve already planned for it.” To best position yourself, partner with an experienced advisor who will create a comprehensive financial plan that will address five specific areas including taxes, investments, estate planning, income, and healthcare. A comprehensive approach will help break it all down and show you a plan for now and for what could be. Inflation affects expenditures as well as savings and should be reviewed on an ongoing basis. Tax law implications must be considered to minimize the amount of monies being wasted unnecessarily. To feel confident about your financial plan, you should know it was customized for you, it covers every aspect of your retirement landscape, and is being revised continually. Working with a tax savvy financial professional can help you achieve these goals. Our firm does not offer tax preparation. We offer tax strategies related to investing and retirement income. For full disclosures visit AYERSFINANCIAL.COM. Patrick Ayers, President/CEO Ayers Financial Services 540-563-9144 info@ayersfinancial.com AyersFinancialServices.com Is a Life Plan community different than a retirement community? A Life Plan community is a type of retirement community. Brandon Oaks is unique because if offers residents the ability to move through the continuum of care without a change in their monthly service fees once they become a resident. That means, our residents have the comfort of knowing they will be taken care of for life – whether they eventually need assisted living, memory support, skilled nursing or even inpatient therapy – Brandon Oaks has them covered. That peace of mind, combined with amazing amenities such as a heated salt water pool, dog park, full calendar of social and wellness activities, and two dining venues are why our residents say they should have made the move sooner. Carter Hanna, Director of Sales and Marketing Brandon Oaks Life Plan Community (540) 777-5602 channa@vlhnet.org www.brandonoaks.net When thinking about my end-of-life medical care, how do I make sure my wishes are met? Planning ahead for the end of life can be a lasting gift to yourself and your family. Families that plan well often report feeling confidence knowing their loved one’s wishes were honored. If it feels complicated, simplify it by considering three questions: Would I want to be cared for at home or in another setting, like a long-term care facility? What medical care would I want if, for example, my heart stopped beating or if my ability to swallow was impaired? Who would I want to make medical decisions on my behalf if I cannot? (This trusted friend or family member should be a mentally competent adult who understands and will follow your wishes.) Put your wishes in writing by completing an advance care directive (living will) and a medical power of attorney. Be sure to give your physician and your loved ones copies of your finalized documents. Visit CarilionClinic.org/plan for expert resources about end-of-life planning. Lisa Sprinkel, M.S.N, R.N., Vice President Carilion Clinic Home Care and Hospice 800-964-9300 CarilionClinic.org/home-care CarilionClinic.org/hospice What Makes Crowning Touch A Senior Moving Company? We are certified Senior Move Managers, trained to address the special needs of downsizing seniors. We help with the sorting, organizing and planning prior to a move. We do detailed packing and unpacking. We sell what the family no longer wants in our consignment shop or auction house and split the revenue 50/50 to offset the moving cost and we have a certified Senior Real Estate Specialist to sell the home if needed. We even find new homes for plants and pets. We are a one stop shop, handling all the details a standard moving company does not handle. Linda Balentine, President Crowning Touch Senior Moving Services CrowningTouchUSA.com Linda@crowiningtouchusa.com 540-982-5800 How do I decide what to donate versus sell when I’m downsizing? Tools, tools, and more tools sell easily. A weed eater will generally bring more than a set of stemware. Appliances that run well are highly valued, like washers and dryers. Electronics in general, especially newer model TV’s, sell very well. Linda Balentine, President Crowning Touch Senior Moving Services CrowningTouchUSA.com Linda@crowiningtouchusa.com 540-982-5800 What is the difference between non-profit and for-profit retirement communities? Most retirement communities are for-profit corporations, and many are owned by national companies. On the other hand, non-profit retirement communities like Friendship are typically more invested in the local communities they serve and as nonstock companies are “owned” by the citizens. Both nonprofit and for-profit communities must comply with the same rules and regulations; however, for-profit communities with shareholders and private owners are typically focused on profits, while nonprofit retirement communities are motivated by mission. Non-profit communities can also be differentiated by a commitment to provide financial support to their tenants and residents and their ability to invest profits back to the mission, often in the form of capital expenditures for the facilities, equipment, amenities, programs, and services. The status of a retirement community can tell you a lot about how it is managed, so it’s a good idea to ask about this when you visit! Mike Shannon, Chief Financial Officer Friendship Health & Living Community (540) 777-4044 mshannon@friendship.us friendship.us How do you know it may be time for your loved one to make the move to assisted living? Think back over the past year and your visits with your loved one. Do you recall any of the following issues? It’s getting harder for them to safely maneuver around the house. They have experienced at least one fall or are at higher risk of falling. Meal preparation is becoming more difficult. You’ve noticed signs of hunger or that nutritional needs aren’t being met. They need more assistance with activities of daily life (getting dressed, bathing, managing medications, etc.). You have worries about their isolation and safety. If any of these issues ring a bell, it may be time to explore assisted living options. Getting your loved one a helping hand is beneficial in improving their physical and mental well-being. Assisted living facilities like those at Friendship Salem Terrace and Friendship Assisted Living can help with clinical care, dietary support, housekeeping, and laundry along with providing daily activities and social interactions. Not only does assisted living significantly improve the quality of life for the person needing assistance; it can also make life easier for the main caregivers. Brent Poff, Administrator Friendship Salem Terrace 540-444-0343 bpoff@friendship.us friendship.us/salem-terrace What sets Good Samaritan apart from other hospices? As a mission focused organization, our promise from inception has been to meet and respond to the advanced illness needs of our communities. Because we are independent and unrestrained by a larger healthcare system, we are able to do so quickly and nimbly. In 2020 Good Sam expanded services with the addition of a palliative care program, providing disease management and supportive care for those living with serious or advanced illness. In 2024, Good Sam will be opening the Center for Caring, the first freestanding, inpatient hospice facility to serve southwest Virginia. Good Sam employs a full time medical director, Dr. Jennifer Easterday, who is board certified in hospice and palliative medicine. We are able to have physician input and orders immediately, which is a direct benefit to the care of our patients. Additionally, Good Sam maintains family bereavement care for more than a year after a loved one’s death, as well as the community at large. At Good Sam, our mission is that no one walks the journey alone. Scotti Hartman, CFRE, Vice President of Business Development Good Samaritan 540-776-0198 shartman@goodsam.care www.GoodSam.care What are my Medicare coverage options? There are two main ways to acquire Medicare coverage. You can choose original Medicare and add a Medicare Supplement Plan (also known as a Medigap) or you can pick a Medicare Advantage Plan that fits your needs. The Annual Enrollment Period begins October 15th and runs through December 7th every year. This is the best time to enroll in or change plans. However, you may qualify to enroll in or change plans at other times of the year due to special circumstances. Contact your Humana agent for further info. Whitney Hosey Humana MarketPoint - Licensed Agent 540-355-0894 whosey@humana.com humana.com/whosey I really like my specialist (cardiologist, oncologist, etc.) Can I keep seeing him/her after I join PACE? InnovAge PACE has a network of medical specialists in each community. If your specialist is already in the InnovAge network, you may be able to see the same specialist. If the care is approved by your medical team, but your specialist is not in the InnovAge network, InnovAge will coordinate your care with an in-network specialist. Our PACE clinics arrange all specialty medical appointments with transportation for participants. If a family member or a friend is unable to go with you, a member of your care team can accompany you. All medical care will be coordinated through a customized approach at the local InnovAge PACE center. The doctors and many members of the medical team are experts in senior healthcare and are dedicated to giving personalized care to each participant. You can read about the program at www.innovage.com/about-pace/pace-overview. Eric Beasley, Senior Director of Business Development InnovAge Virginia PACE 540-682-9440 ebeasley@InnovAge.com When is the right age to move to a Life Plan Community? The optimal age to move into a Life Plan Community, like Kendal at Lexington, varies based on health, finances and personal preferences. Generally, individuals often consider moving in their 70s or early 80s when they are relatively healthy and can fully enjoy the community’s amenities and social activities. You can move into Kendal at Lexington as early as 65. Moving earlier allows for greater access to the continuum of care services as needs change. Erica Turman, Director of Marketing and Sales Kendal at Lexington 540.464.2601 eturman@kalex.kendal.org kalex.kendal.org What is a Life Care Coordinator? A Life Care Coordinator is an educated and experienced professional with a specialized focus on issues related to aging and elder care who can assist aging adults and their families in attaining their maximum functional potential. Life Care Coordinators are able to address a broad range of issues related to the well-being of aging adults. They also have extensive knowledge about the costs, quality, and availability of resources in their communities.