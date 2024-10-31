Retire-VA: Community and Services Directory 2024

A comprehensive guide to regional facilities and services available for retired persons.
Overview: AmRhein’s Fine Jewelry estate jewelry services offers expert guidance in evaluating, appraising and purchasing vintage jewelry collections. They assist clients in maximizing value, preserving heirlooms and making informed decisions with personalized expert attention.
Staff and Location: Tom Sells, III Graduate Gemologist, has been assisting the Roanoke Valley with estate jewelry for over 20 years. Tom and his trained staff work with your unique estate collection to offer you the best options and pricing.
Services:
- Appraise estate items for family distribution
- Appraise estate items for insurance
- Purchase your estate items for same day payments
- We buy jewelry, flatware, coins, paper money & more
- Redesign, recycle, remake and repair heirloom jewelry
Amenities and Recognition: They are the oldest jeweler in the Roanoke Valley. Since 1921, this local family-owned small business has been trusted for its expert knowledge, craftsmanship detail and quality customer service. Appointments are available Monday – Friday.
AmRhein’s Fine Jewelry: Four Generations. One Passion.
4347 Starkey Road, Roanoke
540-989-7100
Overview: At Ayers Financial, we’re committed to helping you make the best decisions for your financial situation to help meet your retirement goals. For disclosures visit AyersFinancial.com
Staff and Location: President & CEO- Patrick Ayers and his dedicated staff have been working with clients since 1992. Email them at info@ayersfinancial.com to connect with their highly trained team.
Services: We provide guidance to help you develop an overall retirement strategy and offer a variety of investment and insurance products to help achieve the objectives of that strategy. Offering wealth management, individualized retirement plans, comprehensive tax strategies, investment and legacy planning.
Amenities and Recognition: Visit AyersFinancial.com for financial articles, informational videos and additional resources about retirement. Listen every weekend to “Financial Sanity with Patrick Ayers” on WFIR News Talk Radio 960AM/94.5FM/107.3FM or listen at YourFinancialSanity.com.
Ayers Financial Services
5185 Peters Creek Rd., Roanoke
540-563-9144
Overview: Berglund Center offers a 10,500-seat Coliseum, 2,150-seat Performing Arts Theatre and over 60,000 square feet of exhibit space in Berglund Hall and Special Events Center. Our brand-new Bella Vista Room hosts Receptions, Meetings and more.
Staff and Location: Berglund Center is a full-service entertainment facility located in the heart of Virginia’s Blue Ridge. Providing an unparalleled live experience, Berglund Center takes pride in furnishing exceptional customer service while entertaining audiences of all ages.
Services: Providing an unparalleled live experience, Berglund Center takes pride in furnishing exceptional customer service while entertaining audiences of all ages.
Amenities and Recognition: Clients of major trade shows, conventions, consumer shows, meetings and banquets have discovered that Berglund Center can provide all the amenities needed to create a successful event.
Berglund Center
710 Williamson Road, Roanoke
540.853.2241
Box Office: 540.853.2510
Overview: Full service funeral home located on the grounds of Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens.
Staff and Location: Conveniently located adjacent to Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.
Services: We offer traditional cremation and burial services, as well as Celebrations of Life and catered receptions. Several pre-planning options available.
Amenities and Recognition: See website for more information
Blue Ridge Funeral Home
5731 Airport Rd NW, Roanoke
(540) 366-6574
Overview: At Brandon Oaks, we want you to live life to the fullest. Discover the rewarding lifestyle that comes with enjoying the best of both worlds – a wonderful community and a lifetime of care, all in one location.
Staff and Location: Our medical staff include RNs, LPNs, CNAs and speech, physical and occupational therapists across our levels of care.
Services: As a Life Plan Community, Brandon Oaks offers independent living, assisted living, memory support, skilled nursing care, in- and outpatient therapy and home health care. Our services and amenities are too numerous to list completely but a few highlights include customizable residences, two dining venues, on-site massage therapy, beauty shop woodworking shop, dog park and Roanoke’s only programmatic sensory garden for memory care residents.
Amenities and Recognition: Brandon Oaks a has been recognized by national and location organizations including: American Healthcare Association, US News and World Report, The Roanoker, Roanoke Valley Home, The Roanoke Times and Virginia Living.
Brandon Oaks Life Plan Community
3804 Brandon Ave, SW, Roanoke
540-777-5602
Overview: Carilion Clinic’s Home Care and Hospice teams know the best medicine is often found at home. As the region’s only hospital-based not-for-profit team, we bring exceptional person-centered care and healthcare technologies right to your door.
Staff and Location: Throughout Southwest Virginia, our comprehensive care teams—physicians, nurses and other medical staff; licensed and certified therapists; chaplains, social workers and bereavement specialists; and volunteers—collaborate on plans of care that honor each individual’s values and goals.
Services:
- Clinical expertise
- Home- or hospital-based comfort care
- Individualized care plans
- 24/7 on-call nursing support
- Physical, occupational and speech therapies
- Wound care
- Cognitive care
- Licensed massage therapy
- Specialized music therapy
- Community connections
- Spiritual & bereavement support
Amenities and Recognition: Carilion Home Care’s offerings include telehealth home monitoring, cognitive care and oncology rehabilitation. Carilion Clinic Hospice—the only regional hospice accredited by the Joint Commission—offers compassionate services ranging from symptom management to specialized music therapy.
Carilion Clinic Home Care & Carilion Clinic Hospice
1615 Franklin Road, Roanoke
800-964-9300
Overview: Since 1988, Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia has worked diligently with individuals and families to establish permanent charitable legacies to meet important community needs throughout western and southwestern Virginia.
Staff and Location: Our dedicated professional staff, small in number but highly efficient and experienced (nearly 100 years of combined experience), operates from our corporate office in Roanoke, VA and our regional office in Martinsville, VA.
Services: The Foundation administers many hundreds of endowment funds on behalf of the community and awards over $4 million in grants to nonprofits annually. The Foundation also regularly provides free or low-cost technical training for charitable organizations.
Amenities and Recognition: The Foundation annually produces a high-quality annual report, which has won top national awards. It is a member of two Chambers of Commerce, the national Council on Foundations and is registered with the Commonwealth of Virginia.
Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia
611 S. Jefferson Street, Suite 8, Roanoke, VA 24011
(540) 985-0204
Overview: Friendship empowers those we serve to believe in living better through diverse living accommodations, award-winning care, innovative treatments and specialized rehab and therapy services.
Staff and Location: Just minutes away from the Roanoke Valley’s best shopping, dining and entertainment, we offer maintenance-free Independent Living, Assisted Living, Adult Day Care, a Physician Clinic and in-patient and out-patient health care all on one campus.
Services: You’ll have access to award-winning health services including: memory care, home care, outpatient therapy, counseling services, long-term care and skilled nursing care—all on one campus!
Amenities and Recognition: Resident-driven wellness programs and activities, a full-service restaurant, transportation services, chaplain services, a salon, heated indoor pool, on-site dialysis and pet-friendly.
Friendship North Campus: 367 Hershberger Rd, Roanoke
Friendship South Campus: 5647 Starkey Rd, Roanoke
540.265.2100
Overview: From stunning mountain views and resort-like amenities, Friendship Richfield Living offers endless opportunities for 55+ residents to live their best lives with a diverse range of living options all on one campus.
Staff and Location: The walkable campus and serene setting in Virginia’s Blue Ridge offer flexible living options from maintenance-free Independent Living apartments and cottages to Assisted Living to in-patient and out-patient health care.
Services: You’ll have access to award-winning health services including: memory care, home care, outpatient therapy, counseling services, long-term care and skilled nursing care—all on one campus!
Amenities and Recognition: Activities and wellness programs, a full-service restaurant, transportation services, chaplain services, a salon, heated indoor pool, on-site dialysis and pet-friendly.
Friendship Richfield Living
3730 Richfield Lane, Salem
540.380.4500
Overview: Friendship Salem Terrace offers an unsurpassed residential, assisted living and memory care community that features stunning mountain views, delicious cuisine and award-winning care right in the heart of Salem.
Staff and Location: From Assisted Living to a specialized Memory Care Center, Friendship Salem Terrace is available to meet your unique needs as they are today and in the future.
Services: Friendship Salem Terrace offers Independent Residential Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care and Therapy and Rehab Services.
Amenities and Recognition: Spacious apartments, first-class dining, fun activities, an innovative wellness program and proximity to your favorite shops and restaurants are just a few of the many amenities that make Friendship Salem Terrace stand out from other retirement communities. Friendship’s Roanoker awards include Platinum for Best Retirement Community and Gold for Local Company on the Grow and Best Employer.
Friendship Salem Terrace
1851 Harrogate Drive, Salem
540-444-0343
Overview: Founded in 1992, Good Samaritan has been the hospice and palliative care leader in southwest Virginia for 30+ years. As the only nonprofit, community based hospice, we provide the right care for the right reasons.
Staff and Location: Our staff includes a full time board certified medical Director, Dr. Jennifer Easterday, PAs, RNs, LPNs, home care aides, social workers, chaplains, bereavement team, volunteer Board of Directors and administrative professionals dedicated to organization excellence.
Services: To meet and respond to the advanced illness needs of our community, disease management and supportive palliative care. In 2024 the Center for Caring opens, the first freestanding , inpatient hospice facility to serve southwest Virginia.
Amenities and Recognition: 2023 Hospice Honors Award recipient by the Hospice Honors Program, a prestigious annual review that recognizes hospices based on client reviews and feedback. Roanoke Regional People’s Choice Award Winner and the Salem Roanoke County Chamber Non-Profit of the Year.
Good Samaritan Hospice
2408 Electric Road, Roanoke, VA 24018
1160 Moose Drive, Christiansburg, VA 24073
540.776.0198
Overview: Kendal at Lexington is a non-profit Life Plan Community in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, offering independent living, assisted living and skilled nursing care within a scenic, supportive and engaged environment for residents.
Staff and Location: Kendal at Lexington boasts a dedicated, compassionate staff committed to quality care. Nestled in Virginia’s picturesque Shenandoah Valley, the Kendal community offers a serene, welcoming environment that enriches residents’ lives through personalized attention and scenic surroundings.
Services: Kendal at Lexington offers comprehensive services, including wellness programs, dining options, housekeeping, transportation and cultural activities. Our personalized care ensures residents enjoy a fulfilling lifestyle with support tailored to their individual needs.
Amenities and Recognition: Kendal at Lexington features various amenities like a fitness center, indoor pool, library and walking trails. Always striving for excellence, the Kendal community fosters an enriching lifestyle, blending comfort with quality service and care.
Kendal at Lexington
160 Kendal Drive, Lexington
540.463.1910
Overview: King’s Grant, a Life Plan Community (CCRC), offers residents outstanding value, choices and a self-directed lifestyle.
Staff and Location: Highly trained and licensed health care staff for skilled and customized nursing care, including physical, occupational and speech therapists.
Services: Full continuum of services – Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Support and Skilled Nursing (short-term and long-term).
Amenities and Recognition: Thoughtfully designed residences – cottages, garden homes and apartments – on a 120-acre campus with lakes, walking trails and natural beauty.
King’s Grant
350 King’s Way Road, Martinsville
800-462-4649
Overview: We are committed to solving issues of downsizing and estate settlement. Whether moving across town or across the country, it all begins with a conversation.
Staff and Location: Our friendly staff is committed to serving our customers & clients’ needs with care and understanding. While our office is in Roanoke, we serve the surrounding communities in Southwest and Center Virginia.
Services: We are client focused on providing services that meet the sellers’ needs. We either provide or find specialty services to satisfy issues that meet or exceed our client expectations.
Amenities and Recognition: BBB A+ rating, Voted Best Auctioneer in 2022 by Roanoke Times Readers, Gold, Bronze & Silver awards 2018-2023 and hold the Certified Estate Specialist designation. We are members of the Salem-Roanoke County and Roanoke Regional Chambers.
Mountain City Realty & Auction, LLC
2910 Fleetwood Ave, Suite A, Roanoke, Virginia 24015
540-989-1946
Overview: Talk to your New York Life Insurance Company agent today about your retirement income needs.
Staff and Location: J. Len Hale, CLU, ChFC, LUTCF, CASL, Agent
Services: Call for more information
Amenities and Recognition: Call for more information
J. Len Hale, CLU, ChFC, LUTCF, CASL, Agent - New York Life Insurance Company
2965 Colonnade Drive SW, Suite 220, Roanoke, VA 24018
P. 540-983-0120
F. 540-983-0126
Overview: Oakey’s is a family-run and locally-owned funeral home with locations throughout the Roanoke Valley. We provide funeral, burial and cremation services. Our licensed professionals are always available to help you through the loss of a loved one with dignity and respect, always.
Staff and Location: Oakey’s team of 150 live, work and volunteer right here in the Roanoke Valley. We are committed to the community and to the families who put their trust in us.
Services: We are available 24-7 to carefully and thoughtfully help you with the decisions you are faced with when a loved one passes away, focusing on what is most important to you and your family. We provide advanced planning, aftercare services and life tribute professionals to officiate a service.
Amenities and Recognition: To serve you, right where you live, Oakey’s five chapels and The Cremation Tribute Center are located throughout the Roanoke Valley. We’re dedicated to you and your family and we’re here to help. We received national recognition for innovative programming and outstanding community outreach from the National Funeral Directors Association.
Oakey’s Funeral Service
540-982-2100
Roanoke Chapel: 318 Church Ave SW
North Chapel: 6732 Peters Creek Rd.
Vinton Chapel: 627 Hardy Rd.
South Chapel: 4257 Brambleton Ave.
East Chapel: 5188 Cloverdale Rd.
Cremation Tribute Center: 4257 Brambleton Ave
Overview: Our Lady of the Valley is a not-for-profit senior living community sponsored by the Catholic Diocese of Richmond and open to all faiths. We have served seniors and their families for over 35 years!
Staff and Location: We are conveniently located near downtown Roanoke, directly across from the Basilica of Saint Andrew and Roanoke Catholic School. Residents enjoy care from compassionate, experienced nurses who are available 24 hours a day.
Services: Our Lady of the Valley provides a vibrant lifestyle for seniors needing assisted living, memory care, nursing care, or rehabilitation. Delicious dining, engaging activities, and spacious apartments are hallmarks of our community.
Amenities and Recognition: Our exceptional care has earned Our Lady of the Valley multiple local awards including Best Assisted Living and Best Rehabilitation from readers of the Roanoke Times, and several awards from Home Magazine and The Roanoker Magazine.
Our Lady of the Valley Retirement Community
650 N. Jefferson Street, Roanoke
540-345-5111
Overview: We provide beauty, dignity and tranquility to commemorate a life well loved.
Staff and Location: Our staff are caring and compassionate to help you plan at the time of need—or to help you pre-arrange and spare your loved ones stress and expense at the time of a loss.
Services: Offering a full range of options from cremation to mausoleum burial. We have a wide range of prices and options to suit every budget and taste.
Amenities and Recognition: Too numerous to mention. Over 110 acres of rolling hills, beautiful grounds and tree lined avenues; a stately and honorable Veteran Memorial Garden, a historical amphitheater, a Cremation Garden with Koi fish and butterflies, plus much more!
Sherwood Memorial Park
1250 East Main St./PO Box 30, Salem
540-389-2171
Overview: Summit Square, a Life Plan Community (CCRC), provides affordable senior living choices and a vibrant lifestyle.
Staff and Location: Highly trained and licensed health care staff for skilled and customized nursing care, including physical, occupational and speech therapists.
Services: Full continuum of services- Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Support and Skilled Nursing (short-term and long term).
Amenities and Recognition: Nestled among the tree-lined streets of Waynesboro in a small community atmosphere with easy access to nearby larger cities.
Summit Square
501 Oak Avenue, Waynesboro
800- 586-5499
Overview: Sunnyside, a Life Plan Community (CCRC), provides superior senior living in Harrisonburg, giving you choices to be independent and live well.
Staff and Location: Highly trained and licensed health care staff for skilled and customized nursing care, including physical, occupational and speech therapists.
Services: Full continuum of services- Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Support and Skilled Nursing (short-term and long term).
Amenities and Recognition: Located on more than 150 acres, Sunnyside is surrounded by breathtaking mountain views, picturesque landscapes and complemented by award-winning amenities.
Sunnyside
3935 Sunnyside Drive, Suite A, Harrisonburg
800-237-2257
Overview: The Glebe is a LifePlan Retirement Community providing the most independent senior an opportunity to enjoy new hobbies and interests while developing new ones with an added peace of mind knowing every level of support exists on campus should healthcare needs change.
Staff and Location: Located on 65 acres surrounded by Allegheny and Blue Ridge mountains, just outside Roanoke, offering a continuum of both care and lifestyle in maintenance free living accommodations varying from free standing cottages to spacious apartments.
Services: Residents enjoy an active, independent lifestyle without hassles of home maintenance items like housekeeping, flexible dining plans and transportation with the added security of access to onsite assisted living, memory care, long term care and skilled rehab if needed.
Amenities and Recognition: The Glebe offers a host of amenities including an indoor saltwater swimming pool, 1300 sq ft woodworking shop, dining venues, art studio, bank, wellness center and garden spaces. Voted the Best of Retirement Communities in the Roanoke Valley and continues to offer a 5 star CMS rated skilled nursing center insuring quality senior care.
The Glebe
200 The Glebe Blvd., Daleville, VA 24083
540-591-2200
Overview: Warm Hearth is celebrating its 50th anniversary as the only nonprofit senior living community in the New River Valley with a full continuum of living options.
Staff and Location: Located on 220 woodland acres adjacent to Virginia Tech, Warm Hearth employs more than 300 staff in positions across the continuum of care.
Services: Our continuum includes active adult and independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing care and home health services with abundant amenities.
Amenities and Recognition: We are consistently recognized among our peers for excellence as an employer, care provider and community partner. See our website for this and other helpful information.
Warm Hearth Village
2387 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg, VA 24060
540-552-9176
Overview: Wills on Wheels, PLLC is a 100% mobile law firm providing estate planning services in the convenience of your home.
Staff and Location: Attorney Sarah A. Bidwell, Esq. meets with clients in their homes in the Roanoke Valley and across Virginia.
Services: Wills on Wheels provides mobile estate planning services including Wills, Powers of Attorney, Advance Medical Directives, Deeds, Trusts and Funeral Directives.
Amenities and Recognition: “Sarah was accommodating, thoughtful and more than anything; she made my whole family feel like they were heard and understood. If you’re thinking about Wills and Estates here in the state of Virginia; Wills on Wheels is fantastic.”
Wills on Wheels, PLLC
PO Box 446, Martinsville
(434) 435-1390
www.facebook.com/WillsonWheelsPLLC