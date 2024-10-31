Retire-VA: Community and Services Directory 2024

A comprehensive guide to regional facilities and services available for retired persons. × Expand Expand Overview: AmRhein’s Fine Jewelry estate jewelry services offers expert guidance in evaluating, appraising and purchasing vintage jewelry collections. They assist clients in maximizing value, preserving heirlooms and making informed decisions with personalized expert attention. Staff and Location: Tom Sells, III Graduate Gemologist, has been assisting the Roanoke Valley with estate jewelry for over 20 years. Tom and his trained staff work with your unique estate collection to offer you the best options and pricing. Services: Appraise estate items for family distribution

Appraise estate items for insurance

Purchase your estate items for same day payments

We buy jewelry, flatware, coins, paper money & more

Redesign, recycle, remake and repair heirloom jewelry Amenities and Recognition: They are the oldest jeweler in the Roanoke Valley. Since 1921, this local family-owned small business has been trusted for its expert knowledge, craftsmanship detail and quality customer service. Appointments are available Monday – Friday. AmRhein’s Fine Jewelry: Four Generations. One Passion. 4347 Starkey Road, Roanoke 540-989-7100 amrheins.com Expand Overview: At Ayers Financial, we’re committed to helping you make the best decisions for your financial situation to help meet your retirement goals. For disclosures visit AyersFinancial.com Staff and Location: President & CEO- Patrick Ayers and his dedicated staff have been working with clients since 1992. Email them at info@ayersfinancial.com to connect with their highly trained team. Services: We provide guidance to help you develop an overall retirement strategy and offer a variety of investment and insurance products to help achieve the objectives of that strategy. Offering wealth management, individualized retirement plans, comprehensive tax strategies, investment and legacy planning. Amenities and Recognition: Visit AyersFinancial.com for financial articles, informational videos and additional resources about retirement. Listen every weekend to “Financial Sanity with Patrick Ayers” on WFIR News Talk Radio 960AM/94.5FM/107.3FM or listen at YourFinancialSanity.com. Ayers Financial Services 5185 Peters Creek Rd., Roanoke 540-563-9144 AyersFinancial.com Expand Overview: Berglund Center offers a 10,500-seat Coliseum, 2,150-seat Performing Arts Theatre and over 60,000 square feet of exhibit space in Berglund Hall and Special Events Center. Our brand-new Bella Vista Room hosts Receptions, Meetings and more. Staff and Location: Berglund Center is a full-service entertainment facility located in the heart of Virginia’s Blue Ridge. Providing an unparalleled live experience, Berglund Center takes pride in furnishing exceptional customer service while entertaining audiences of all ages. Services: Providing an unparalleled live experience, Berglund Center takes pride in furnishing exceptional customer service while entertaining audiences of all ages. Amenities and Recognition: Clients of major trade shows, conventions, consumer shows, meetings and banquets have discovered that Berglund Center can provide all the amenities needed to create a successful event. Berglund Center 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke 540.853.2241 Box Office: 540.853.2510 berglundcenter.live Expand Overview: Full service funeral home located on the grounds of Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Staff and Location: Conveniently located adjacent to Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport. Services: We offer traditional cremation and burial services, as well as Celebrations of Life and catered receptions. Several pre-planning options available. Amenities and Recognition: See website for more information Blue Ridge Funeral Home 5731 Airport Rd NW, Roanoke (540) 366-6574 BlueRidgeMemorialGardens.com Expand Overview: At Brandon Oaks, we want you to live life to the fullest. Discover the rewarding lifestyle that comes with enjoying the best of both worlds – a wonderful community and a lifetime of care, all in one location. Staff and Location: Our medical staff include RNs, LPNs, CNAs and speech, physical and occupational therapists across our levels of care. Services: As a Life Plan Community, Brandon Oaks offers independent living, assisted living, memory support, skilled nursing care, in- and outpatient therapy and home health care. Our services and amenities are too numerous to list completely but a few highlights include customizable residences, two dining venues, on-site massage therapy, beauty shop woodworking shop, dog park and Roanoke’s only programmatic sensory garden for memory care residents. Amenities and Recognition: Brandon Oaks a has been recognized by national and location organizations including: American Healthcare Association, US News and World Report, The Roanoker, Roanoke Valley Home, The Roanoke Times and Virginia Living. Brandon Oaks Life Plan Community 3804 Brandon Ave, SW, Roanoke 540-777-5602 Brandonoaks.net Expand Overview: Carilion Clinic’s Home Care and Hospice teams know the best medicine is often found at home. As the region’s only hospital-based not-for-profit team, we bring exceptional person-centered care and healthcare technologies right to your door. Staff and Location: Throughout Southwest Virginia, our comprehensive care teams—physicians, nurses and other medical staff; licensed and certified therapists; chaplains, social workers and bereavement specialists; and volunteers—collaborate on plans of care that honor each individual’s values and goals. Services: Clinical expertise

Home- or hospital-based comfort care

Individualized care plans

24/7 on-call nursing support

Physical, occupational and speech therapies

Wound care

Cognitive care

Licensed massage therapy

Specialized music therapy

Community connections

Spiritual & bereavement support Amenities and Recognition: Carilion Home Care’s offerings include telehealth home monitoring, cognitive care and oncology rehabilitation. Carilion Clinic Hospice—the only regional hospice accredited by the Joint Commission—offers compassionate services ranging from symptom management to specialized music therapy. Carilion Clinic Home Care & Carilion Clinic Hospice 1615 Franklin Road, Roanoke 800-964-9300 CarilionClinic.org/home-care CarlionClinic.org/hospice Expand Overview: Since 1988, Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia has worked diligently with individuals and families to establish permanent charitable legacies to meet important community needs throughout western and southwestern Virginia. Staff and Location: Our dedicated professional staff, small in number but highly efficient and experienced (nearly 100 years of combined experience), operates from our corporate office in Roanoke, VA and our regional office in Martinsville, VA. Services: The Foundation administers many hundreds of endowment funds on behalf of the community and awards over $4 million in grants to nonprofits annually. The Foundation also regularly provides free or low-cost technical training for charitable organizations. Amenities and Recognition: The Foundation annually produces a high-quality annual report, which has won top national awards. It is a member of two Chambers of Commerce, the national Council on Foundations and is registered with the Commonwealth of Virginia. Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia 611 S. Jefferson Street, Suite 8, Roanoke, VA 24011

(540) 985-0204 www.cfwesternva.org Expand Overview: Friendship empowers those we serve to believe in living better through diverse living accommodations, award-winning care, innovative treatments and specialized rehab and therapy services. Staff and Location: Just minutes away from the Roanoke Valley’s best shopping, dining and entertainment, we offer maintenance-free Independent Living, Assisted Living, Adult Day Care, a Physician Clinic and in-patient and out-patient health care all on one campus. Services: You’ll have access to award-winning health services including: memory care, home care, outpatient therapy, counseling services, long-term care and skilled nursing care—all on one campus! Amenities and Recognition: Resident-driven wellness programs and activities, a full-service restaurant, transportation services, chaplain services, a salon, heated indoor pool, on-site dialysis and pet-friendly. Friendship North Campus: 367 Hershberger Rd, Roanoke Friendship South Campus: 5647 Starkey Rd, Roanoke 540.265.2100 Friendship.us Expand Overview: From stunning mountain views and resort-like amenities, Friendship Richfield Living offers endless opportunities for 55+ residents to live their best lives with a diverse range of living options all on one campus. Staff and Location: The walkable campus and serene setting in Virginia’s Blue Ridge offer flexible living options from maintenance-free Independent Living apartments and cottages to Assisted Living to in-patient and out-patient health care. Services: You’ll have access to award-winning health services including: memory care, home care, outpatient therapy, counseling services, long-term care and skilled nursing care—all on one campus! Amenities and Recognition: Activities and wellness programs, a full-service restaurant, transportation services, chaplain services, a salon, heated indoor pool, on-site dialysis and pet-friendly. Friendship Richfield Living 3730 Richfield Lane, Salem 540.380.4500 richfieldliving.com Expand Overview: Friendship Salem Terrace offers an unsurpassed residential, assisted living and memory care community that features stunning mountain views, delicious cuisine and award-winning care right in the heart of Salem. Staff and Location: From Assisted Living to a specialized Memory Care Center, Friendship Salem Terrace is available to meet your unique needs as they are today and in the future. Services: Friendship Salem Terrace offers Independent Residential Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care and Therapy and Rehab Services. Amenities and Recognition: Spacious apartments, first-class dining, fun activities, an innovative wellness program and proximity to your favorite shops and restaurants are just a few of the many amenities that make Friendship Salem Terrace stand out from other retirement communities. Friendship’s Roanoker awards include Platinum for Best Retirement Community and Gold for Local Company on the Grow and Best Employer. Friendship Salem Terrace 1851 Harrogate Drive, Salem 540-444-0343 friendship.us/salem-terrace Expand Overview: Founded in 1992, Good Samaritan has been the hospice and palliative care leader in southwest Virginia for 30+ years. As the only nonprofit, community based hospice, we provide the right care for the right reasons. Staff and Location: Our staff includes a full time board certified medical Director, Dr. Jennifer Easterday, PAs, RNs, LPNs, home care aides, social workers, chaplains, bereavement team, volunteer Board of Directors and administrative professionals dedicated to organization excellence. Services: To meet and respond to the advanced illness needs of our community, disease management and supportive palliative care. In 2024 the Center for Caring opens, the first freestanding , inpatient hospice facility to serve southwest Virginia. Amenities and Recognition: 2023 Hospice Honors Award recipient by the Hospice Honors Program, a prestigious annual review that recognizes hospices based on client reviews and feedback. Roanoke Regional People’s Choice Award Winner and the Salem Roanoke County Chamber Non-Profit of the Year. Good Samaritan Hospice 2408 Electric Road, Roanoke, VA 24018 1160 Moose Drive, Christiansburg, VA 24073 540.776.0198 www.GoodSam.care Expand Overview: Kendal at Lexington is a non-profit Life Plan Community in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, offering independent living, assisted living and skilled nursing care within a scenic, supportive and engaged environment for residents. Staff and Location: Kendal at Lexington boasts a dedicated, compassionate staff committed to quality care. Nestled in Virginia’s picturesque Shenandoah Valley, the Kendal community offers a serene, welcoming environment that enriches residents’ lives through personalized attention and scenic surroundings. Services: Kendal at Lexington offers comprehensive services, including wellness programs, dining options, housekeeping, transportation and cultural activities. Our personalized care ensures residents enjoy a fulfilling lifestyle with support tailored to their individual needs. Amenities and Recognition: Kendal at Lexington features various amenities like a fitness center, indoor pool, library and walking trails. Always striving for excellence, the Kendal community fosters an enriching lifestyle, blending comfort with quality service and care. Kendal at Lexington 160 Kendal Drive, Lexington 540.463.1910 kalex.kendal.org Expand Overview: King’s Grant, a Life Plan Community (CCRC), offers residents outstanding value, choices and a self-directed lifestyle. Staff and Location: Highly trained and licensed health care staff for skilled and customized nursing care, including physical, occupational and speech therapists. Services: Full continuum of services – Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Support and Skilled Nursing (short-term and long-term). Amenities and Recognition: Thoughtfully designed residences – cottages, garden homes and apartments – on a 120-acre campus with lakes, walking trails and natural beauty. King’s Grant 350 King’s Way Road, Martinsville 800-462-4649 Sunnysidecommunities.com Expand Overview: We are committed to solving issues of downsizing and estate settlement. Whether moving across town or across the country, it all begins with a conversation. Staff and Location: Our friendly staff is committed to serving our customers & clients’ needs with care and understanding. While our office is in Roanoke, we serve the surrounding communities in Southwest and Center Virginia. Services: We are client focused on providing services that meet the sellers’ needs. We either provide or find specialty services to satisfy issues that meet or exceed our client expectations. Amenities and Recognition: BBB A+ rating, Voted Best Auctioneer in 2022 by Roanoke Times Readers, Gold, Bronze & Silver awards 2018-2023 and hold the Certified Estate Specialist designation. We are members of the Salem-Roanoke County and Roanoke Regional Chambers. Mountain City Realty & Auction, LLC 2910 Fleetwood Ave, Suite A, Roanoke, Virginia 24015 540-989-1946 MountainCityAuctions.com MtnCityRealtors.com Expand Overview: Talk to your New York Life Insurance Company agent today about your retirement income needs. Staff and Location: J. Len Hale, CLU, ChFC, LUTCF, CASL, Agent Services: Call for more information Amenities and Recognition: Call for more information J. Len Hale, CLU, ChFC, LUTCF, CASL, Agent - New York Life Insurance Company