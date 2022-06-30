A special advertising section

The FACE of HVAC Services

Rick & Gary Woods, Woods Family Heating & Air Conditioning

× Expand Stella Nova Photography & Film Left to right: Johnny, Rick, Gary, Bryan, and Zach Woods at Woods Family Heating & Air Conditioning

The Woods Family includes four generations of expertise, providing the Roanoke Valley and Botetourt areas with the highest quality and value in heating and air conditioning service for decades. Our family involvement dates back to the 1950s. That longevity of excellent service puts us in the forefront whenever someone wants a recommendation for heating and AC services for their home.

In western Virginia, there are few things held in higher esteem than family and family traditions. People in the area look for quality and value in their services. We offer a 100% guarantee on all of our services, from tune-ups and service repairs to new equipment installation and replacements. If we can’t make you happy, we will issue you a refund! Our staff is completely customer focused, which becomes obvious as soon as you call the Woods Family. We are the right choice!

A lot of other companies dabble in electrical, plumbing, commercial HVAC services and more, referring to themselves as a Jack of all trades, yet they end up good at none. Here at the Woods family, we are a residential Heating & Air Conditioning SPECIALIST. We are 100% focused with all of our training invested to make your home the most efficient and comfortable that it can be. We also offer 24/7 emergency services, letting our customers rest easy knowing we can handle any problem, day or night.

We only hire the best in the area, which means our staff of true professionals makes us the leader in the industry and sets us apart from other companies. That is the reason we have been voted Best HVAC company over everyone else in the last seven years! The proof is also in our customer feedback, where we maintain a 4.8 star rating on Google with nearly 600 reviews that showcase our commitment to excellence (and you can read more on our website that reinforce our quality!).

We are 100% family owned and operated with three generations at the helm. We make every effort to bring those family values into every interaction we have with the people who choose to have the Woods Family take care of their heating and cooling needs. We can also help you make your home more efficient with our solar and geo-thermal options.

We are Your Home Comfort Specialist! Don't ignore minor HVAC problems that can eventually lead to much bigger ones. Start a new family tradition today by reaching out to see how we can help with your heating and AC needs. Let our family take care of your family!

WoodsAC.com

(540) 992-3944

86 Lee Highway, Roanoke, VA 24019