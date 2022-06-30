A special advertising section

The FACE of Barber Services

Corporate Image Barber Shop

× Expand Stella Nova Photography & Film Left to right: Abby McDowell, Amanda Cosby, Penny Kerr, Olivia Simpson

We strive to be the premiere barbershop in the region, and our highest priority is 100% satisfied customers. By choosing us, you get an array of innovating choices for men and women’s services in a fun, relaxing atmosphere. We show our love through gratitude in this business by being efficient and compassionate with our skills and consider our clients as friends. It never feels like work when you come to play all day!

We are committed to giving back to the community by working with various nonprofits and philanthropies. We’re also blessed with some awesome neighbors and always encourage guests to check them out before or after you visit Corporate Image!

Making the Faces of the Virginia’s Blue Ridge is an honor in itself. Our love for the profession and community has made us proud winners of seven years platinum and one Gold in The Roanoker Magazine’s annual Best of Reader awards and Top in the Southwest Region in Virginia for six years.

We have the honor of being able to service the top-notch people in this community. Their referrals and loyalty are most certainly the biggest compliment any client can give us. We are all unique in our own ways. Our positive environment, camaraderie and appreciation of our clients keeps them coming back. Everything is better after a great haircut!

corporateimagebarbershop.com

(540) 342-0222

10 Church Ave SE , Roanoke, VA 24011