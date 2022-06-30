The FACE of Broadband

A special advertising section

Cox Communications

× Expand Stella Nova Photography & Film Standing (left to right): Ike Lee, Melissa Dickerson, Sam Barrett, Stephanie Bailey, Cesar Cubas, Bobby Ward and Will Spiller at Cox Communications Sitting: Jeff Merritt, Christan Williams

Connectivity is at the heart of everything we do. We’ve proudly connected the Roanoke Valley for more than 45 years. We live here, our kids go to school here and we’re active members of this community. We’ve watched this region grow and have been an integral partner in that development. From online learning to smart devices to the endless future possibilities offered by a broadband connection, we know that access to a high-performing network is key to your quality of life. You can count on Cox to deliver all the bandwidth you need today and to be here in Virginia as a provider of choice for decades to come.

We’ve invested more than $19 billion in network and product upgrades in the last decade alone to deliver some of the most powerful high-speed internet, TV, phone and home security and automation services, as well as a growing suite of business offerings, such as cloud and edge services. Those strategic investments paid off significantly as our network continued to meet customers’ needs despite the unprecedented surges in internet traffic seen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But our investment didn’t stop there. We recently announced a multibillion-dollar infrastructure investment which, over the next several years, will help us build a 10-Gigabit-capable, fiber-based network that will power the next generation of internet users. Expanded fiber-to-the-home connections, combined with breakthrough enhancements to DOCSIS 4.0 technology (our broadband delivery system), will deliver multi-Gig, symmetrical speeds to both residential and business customers.

We’re a fourth-generation, family-owned company. As a matter of fact, the Chairman and CEO of our parent company, Cox Enterprises, is the great-grandson of our founder James M. Cox. This means our values and how we operate are unique. Even as our company grows, we continue to foster a culture that puts people first and upholds fundamental values such as honesty, integrity and accountability. And our investments go beyond our people and our network. We’re also advancing digital equity by bringing robust and reliable services to communities in need. Whether it be through low-cost internet with Connect2Compete or ConnectAssist or extending our network to reach unserved and rural communities, connecting Virginians with high-quality internet they can afford is one aspect of Cox’s mission to build a better future for the next generation.

We believe life gets better when we have more moments of real human connection. And recent history has demonstrated that when we can’t meet face to face, technology is the way to those connections. People use our network to connect to loved ones, doctors to patients, students to classrooms, and so much more. Our wow factor is that we not only have the technology to bring people closer, but we also have a culture that puts people first.

