The FACE of Community Banking

Michelle Austin, Executive Vice President COO & CFO, Bank of Botetourt

Michelle has been the CFO for the Bank since 2005, beginning her career in banking with Bank of Botetourt as a college intern in 1991 and joining the Bank full-time in 1993. She has worked in almost every department within the bank from the front line, operations, branch manager, marketing and human resources. Michelle’s dedication to the Bank and the community exemplifies her role as a community banker. She is a role model to many women in the banking industry as she has broken barriers in leadership and mentors others to elevate them in their careers.

Michelle helped to lead a community bank in a very challenging economy and market to success. She was one of the first CFOs in the country to use the JOBS Act to deregister from the SEC, saving the Bank hundreds of thousands of dollars in cost and excessive regulation while saving similar amounts in efforts to improve and streamline bank regulation procedures at the Bank. The bank is now in four counties and cities and has grown to 13 locations serving more than 2,500 square miles from Fairfield to Smith Mountain Lake and everywhere in between.

Michelle ensures customers are taken care of and she is accessible and definitive in her decision making. Customers appreciate her attention to detail and swift responses. Her ability to work with others also leverages her connectivity within the Bank to help customers with anything and everything they need.

