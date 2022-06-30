A special advertising section

The FACE of Custom Apparel

Marj Easterling, Big Lick Screen Printing

× Expand Stella Nova Photography & Film Marj Easterling, Big Lick Screen Printing, LLC

As branding specialists, we've become the face of custom apparel. With a focus on continuing education within our industry, the Big Lick team is always learning new methods, skills, techniques and equipment to better serve our people. We know the importance of logo consistency—we look good when we make others look great!

Big Lick is the best choice for custom apparel needs because we don't just print shirts. We optimize your logo across all promotional platforms to present the best look for your company. From printed tees to embroidered polos to patch hats and printed drinkware, we make sure your design is the best possible visualization. We can even include social media images and videos. Who doesn't love to see their shirts printed or their hats embroidered?

Our emphasis on doing what's best for the customer instead of what's easiest for us keeps us ahead of the pack and makes us unique. This means when we make mistakes, regardless of the reason, we own it, we fix it to the best of our ability, we learn the lesson and move on. Additionally, if a design needs to be changed to be optimal, we keep communication with our customers open at all times to provide alternate solutions.

Complete authenticity is definitely our wow factor. We approach everything from the customer viewpoint to make it as easy as possible for our customers. Extra services and perks are offered to be helpful. And we always throw in that "lagniappe"—the unexpected surprise or little something extra! That's why I have the fairy gothmother title—I'm just out here granting little wishes, leaving little presents!

