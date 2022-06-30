A special advertising section

The FACE of Diamonds

Ginger Mumpower, Ginger’s Jewelry

× Expand Stella Nova Photography & Film Left to right: Anna Harris, Stacey Cotter, Ginger Mumpower, Casey Mumpower, Kelly Millington at Ginger's Jewelry

For over 40 years, Ginger’s Jewelry has been dedicated to providing the finest quality jewelry for a great value with unconditional devotion to customer satisfaction.

When you step into Ginger’s Jewelry, you enter an extraordinary jewelry experience. Within our modern showroom, you’ll find the best brands from around the world. Here, our friendly and knowledgeable team members provide top-tier service. Every part of your customer experience is handled with the utmost care, even down to the finishing touch.

The reason we have stayed open for 40 years is because of our repeat business. In order to survive in a small town, we depend on generational shoppers and loyal customers. Our clients have become family, and we strive to always make the jewelry buying process fun!

We believe that jewelry honors life’s special moments. From engagements to birthdays and beyond, we cherish your precious memories and are always honored to be there with you.

We are a full service jewelry store and offer custom design, jewelry and watch repair. For four decades, we have been buyers of fine jewelry, watches, coins, precious metals and specialize in diamonds.

We are members of Preferred Jewelers International, Better Business Bureau, Chambers of Commerce and supporters of countless nonprofits in the Roanoke Valley.

At Ginger's Jewelry our mission has always been a tradition of trust, high ethical standards, knowledge of our jewelry products and services, fair pricing and value to our customers.

I’ve been honored to have your support over the last 40 years of business. As always, I want to be your jeweler!

GingersJewelry.com

(540) 563-5559

3565 Electric Rd, Suite C, Roanoke, VA 24018