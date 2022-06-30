A special advertising section

The FACE of Home Decor

Rachelle Walker, WyndRose

× Expand Stella Nova Photography & Film Rachelle Walker, WyndRose

WyndRose provides full service home décor design with personalized selections of products ranging from unique tabletop accessories to custom created furniture pieces. We believe in bringing beautiful pieces together, creating exceptional spaces and supporting remarkable people. Being the sole full-service décor and design shop that features sustainable furniture and fair-trade options allows us to do just that while supporting our artisans locally and around the world.

Because we source from all over the world, you’ll find products here that you won’t see anywhere else, truly setting your design selections apart. In working with us, you’ll know you're receiving a high-quality item that was ethically produced, better supporting our global communities. Not only will it be ethically produced, it will also last a lifetime.

We are solely focused on providing unique and stylish home décor and furnishings that are sustainable and follow fair trade principals. This ensures the support we receive from our customers can make a direct, positive impact on the artisans who create these fantastic pieces. Customers are assured personalized, local support and knowledge of both home design and products from our amazing team.

Our selection of products and one-of-a-kind pieces is constantly changing. This, combined with our ability to meet today’s trends with sustainable and locally sourced merchandise that is good for our environment, is what keeps our customers coming back.

wyndroseboutique.com

(540) 566-4900

23 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, VA 24011