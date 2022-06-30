A special advertising section

The FACE of Hospice and Palliative Care

Aaron Housh, Good Samaritan Advanced Illness Care & Hospice

× Expand Stella Nova Photography & Film Left to right: Karen Miller, Chief Operating Officer; Linda Manns, Board Chair; Aaron Housh, President and CEO; Dr. Jennifer Easterday, Medical Director; Scotti Hartman, Vice President of Business Development; Betsy Whitney, Chief Philanthropy Officer at Good Samaritan Advanced Illness Care & Hospice

Founded in 1992, Good Samaritan has been the hospice and palliative care leader in southwest Virginia for more than 30 years. As the only nonprofit, community based hospice in the region, we are able to provide the right care for the right reasons. Governed by a local volunteer Board of Directors, Good Sam provides the highest quality of care to our patients and families, and does so regardless of ability to pay.

As a mission focused organization, our promise from inception has always been to meet and respond to the advanced illness needs of our communities. Because we are independent and unrestrained by a larger healthcare system, we are able to do so quickly and nimbly. In 2020, Good Sam expanded services with the addition of a palliative care program, providing disease management and supportive care for those living with serious or advanced illness. In 2024, Good Sam will be opening the Center for Caring, the first freestanding, inpatient hospice facility to serve southwest Virginia.

Good Sam is also set apart by the day-to-day care we provide. We employ a full time Medical Director, Dr. Jennifer Easterday, who is board certified in hospice in palliative medicine. By having her as a team member, we are able to have physician input and orders immediately, which is a direct benefit to the care of our patients. Additionally, Good Sam maintains family bereavement care for more than a year after a loved one’s death, as well as to the community at large. This extension of support helps loved ones navigate the grieving process and offers a comforting hand when emotions and loneliness overwhelm. At Good Sam, our mission is that no one walks the journey alone.

Our patients and their loved ones are the focus of our mission. At the moment of most critical need, our goal is to meet families where they are and help guide them through what can be a most difficult journey. As a team of top tier professionals who are dedicated each day to living out our mission, we are driven to do whatever it takes for every patient, every time.

GoodSam.care

(540) 776-0198

2408 Electric Road, Salem, VA 24018