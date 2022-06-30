A special advertising section

The FACE of Litigation

Gentry Locke Attorneys

× Expand Stella Nova Photography & Film Left to right: Kevin Holt, Cate Huff, Todd Leeson, Matthew Broughton, Monica Monday at Gentry Locke Attorneys

We are a team of experienced trial and appellate lawyers who are fiercely driven to protect our clients’ interests. We handle everything from cutting-edge complex litigation to more traditional commercial and employment cases and personal injury and medical malpractice lawsuits. Our lawyers try cases; we love the courtroom, and our willingness to get in front of a jury helps us to maximize our clients’ position.

Our attorneys are consistently recognized for their excellence, whether through selection to membership in the American College of Trial Lawyers, American Academy of Appellate Lawyers, or being voted as “Best Lawyers in America” or “Legal Elite” by their peers.

Our size allows us to provide a broad range of litigation services at a level of sophistication usually associated with national law firms without losing the human touch that clients expect. We also understand and make use of cutting-edge technology in our case presentations in the courtroom and in mediation or arbitration.

While we zealously represent our clients, we do so with uncompromised ethics and being true to our firm culture of being approachable and supportive. We’re proud of the long-term relationships we’ve built with many clients. When our clients were asked what it’s like to partner with us, they responded with words like “responsive,” “easy to work with,” “good people,” and a “formidable team.”

Gentry Locke has grown to be among the largest law firms in Virginia with its principal office west of Richmond and is consistently among the twenty largest law firms in the Commonwealth. With more than 70 lawyers practicing across a range of disciplines from our offices in Roanoke, Lynchburg and Richmond, we help companies, institutions, organizations and individuals meet their legal challenges.

Founded nearly a century ago, Gentry Locke is an established law firm with an innovative, cohesive group of legal professionals. Combining cutting-edge technology with solid ethics and a relentless drive to serve our clients’ needs, we continually strive to match the legacy of our past with the challenges of the future.

gentrylocke.com

(540) 983-9300

10 Franklin Road S.E., Suite 900, Roanoke, VA 24011