The FACE of Live Music

Waynette Anderson, Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges

Although I am the face of Dr Pepper Park as its president and owner, it’s a total team effort. My coworkers and I care deeply about our guests and their concert experience. Dr Pepper Park delivers a consistent guest-focused experience and family-friendly atmosphere. Even the family dog is welcome to join in the fun!

Dr Pepper Park is a privately owned and operated music venue. We are uniquely positioned beside the Roanoke River at the base of Mill Mountain. Our guests enjoy the beauty of the Roanoke Valley and our big, bright star as they watch their favorite artists perform.

We are community supported. We listen to what our guests want to see and pay close attention to the music trends in the industry. We are very hands on at each event and enjoy answering any questions about the venue and the show you are attending. We also offer free parking and shuttle services and keep our ticket prices affordable.

The kindness of our team members, our unique setting and an intimate concert experience offers up a night unlike any other for guests.

We invest in our community and our community invests in us. We take that responsibility seriously. Supporting other small businesses in our region by promoting them in conjunction with our concerts is very important to us. Together we all succeed by making lasting music memories for our community!

DrPepperPark.com | Info@DrPepperPark.com

9 Old Whitmore Ave, Roanoke, VA 24016

(540) 206-2414