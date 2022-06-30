A special advertising section

The FACE of Local Publishing

The Roanoker Magazine, LeisureMedia360

× Expand Left to right: Ana Morales, Art Director; Shiree Carr, Associate Publisher; Liz Long, Editor, The Roanoker Magazine/LeisureMedia360

As the longest continuously published city magazine in Virginia and the premier city magazine for the Roanoke Valley since 1974, our award-winning bi-monthly magazine is read by more than 68,000 Roanoke Valley residents and covers topics of interest to the region’s metropolitan lifestyles, ranging from art, entertainment and fine dining to economic, social and political issues, and much more.

Headquartered right here in Roanoke, LeisureMedia360 is an award-winning publisher of state, regional and local travel guides, city and regional magazines and quality-of-life publications. In addition, LeisureMedia360 has provided digital products for over 10 years. Like our print publications, our programmatic advertising opportunities are evolving and cutting-edge to serve the market.

We're also the official publisher of the Virginia Travel Guide, bridebook magazine, Blue Ridge Country magazine, Spirited Virginia magazine and more. Our talented team has well over 100 years of combined experience in the publishing industry and is known for going above and beyond for our clients' needs.

As we look towards our upcoming 50-year anniversary, we're proud to share so many stories of our community, to highlight local businesses and restaurants and to partner with groups making a difference in the region. Here's to 50 more!

TheRoanoker.com

(540) 989-6138

3424 Brambleton Ave, Roanoke, VA 24018