A special advertising section

The FACE of Massage Therapy

Crystal Stoots, Crystal’s Healing Hands

× Expand Stella Nova Photography & Film Crystal Stoots and staff, Crystal's Healing Hands

Crystal Stoots is an award-winning massage therapist with over a decade of experience in the field. She performs community outreach with Carilion, Roanoke College and Roanoke City employee fairs, as well as volunteers at the Bradley Free Clinic.

Crystal and her team pride themselves on being friendly and highly educated, customizing every massage to each individual client. Their customer service has led to a 4.9-star rating on Google of satisfied customers who make massage therapy a regular habit! Whether visiting for medical reasons or simply to relax, the variety of staff and their skill sets give clients a variety of massage modalities such as medical/orthopedic, lymphatic, prenatal and sports, Swedish, Reflexology, Shiatsu, Reiki and more.

Crystal also offers the only Salt Cave in SW Virginia, used as a recovery room after a massage, to relax before one or even as a stand-alone treatment to help with respiratory and skin issues. A natural therapy practiced since the 18th Century, an experience in the Salt Cave will help cleanse the airways and skin to relieve congestion, inflammation, asthma, bronchitis, allergies, cystic fibrosis and various skin conditions such as eczema, psoriasis, acne and more. Among the extra mental health benefits, clients often find improved endurance, diminished snoring and cleared nasal passages and lung tracts after their Salt Cave experience.

crystalshealinghands.com

(540) 776-2274

4600 Brambleton Ave A, Roanoke, VA 24018