The FACE of Portrait Photography

Sunny Wasiela-Gutowski, Stella Nova Photography

Sunny Wasiela-Gutowski, Stella Nova Photography

I have been a professional photographer for years. I am constantly learning and growing my craft.

Just like you, I am the “average person,” so I first empathize and then make the client’s photo session as enjoyable as possible for their unique personality. Everyone deserves to be photographed and receive beautiful, quality images. I’ve found sometimes people don’t believe they deserve that and it’s my mission to make photography “fun” for those who are camera shy for whatever reason. I want to help people change their beliefs into realizing they should have great photos, whether it’s a business owner wanting to succeed or a family wanting to capture their favorite memories and celebrations. I want everyone to have a positive photography experience to change their perceptions of themselves and interactions with the world.

I also love to get to know clients and their kids with family photography and select seasonal mini-sessions. That includes your pets, too! I like to work with animals because they are also family.

I often partner with organizations in the community for portrait photography, including the public libraries and local businesses and nonprofits, including animal rescues. By helping with their photography needs, I’m able to strengthen their fundraising and donations, push more free publicity for the group or event and of course, give people great photos they’ll cherish. I am always and forever grateful to my clients for their trust in my work!

stellanovaphoto.pixieset.com

(540) 597-9773

Roanoke, VA