The FACE of Red Light Therapy

Linda Bailey, Total You Health

At Total You Health, red light is our signature therapy. We were the first to bring the NovoThor whole body red light pod to the general public in Roanoke and all of Virginia, starting the business because we wanted others to know about its healing potential. We understand pain, low energy, depression and anxiety, and this therapy treats the body in 20 minutes or less. We want you to feel better and know that red light therapy can be a big factor in your ability to heal your body.

Red light therapy has over 50 years of research behind it! It is non-toxic and heals on a cellular level. Our medical-grade equipment produces the correct, scientifically proven dosage to heal the body. We have used it successfully for over four years and our clients love us because it works! Even your pets can have an improved lifestyle thanks to red light therapy. Some of our therapies for pet clients work the same way as they do in humans to improve tissue repair, reduce pain and reduce inflammation. Just like you, these conditions can affect your pet’s physical and mental health and left unchecked, can lead to many other chronic conditions.

Red light therapy increases oxygen in cells, decreasing inflammation and pain, and helps with a wide variety of conditions with no side effects nor contraindications. Best of all, it only takes 20 minutes or less to treat. If you are tired of using medications, try this!

