The FACE of Retirement Living

Brandon Oaks

× Expand Stella Nova Photography & Film Left to right: Nathan Winston, Community Relations Director for Brandon Oaks Nursing and Rehab Center; Carter Hanna, Director of Sales and Marketing for Brandon Oaks Life Plan Community; Liz Nelson, RN, Outreach Coordinator for Brandon Oaks at Home

Brandon Oaks is a fully inclusive community that provides its residents the security of having all levels of senior care on one campus. Brandon Oaks is the ideal representation of a senior living and continuing care retirement community. Our outstanding resident and staff satisfaction shows that Brandon Oaks is the ideal place to live and work.

We have an outstanding reputation for high quality care throughout all care levels from independent living to skilled nursing care. We have been recognized nationally, regionally and locally by publications and health care organizations such as the American Health Care Association, LeadingAge Virginia, US News and World Report, Virginia Living, The Roanoker and more.

Our security of Life Care sets us apart from the rest. Once you are a resident of Brandon Oaks, we have all of the care levels you will need as you age — on one campus. Independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing care, therapy, memory care and home healthcare — all available to you when you need them.

We have a beautiful campus, wonderful amenities, friendly neighbors, plentiful calendar of activities and wellness classes, customizable accommodations and much more. However, it is the happiness of our residents that brings in other residents. They hear from their old neighbors and friends how much they love Brandon Oaks and they always want to come and see it for themselves. The one thing we always hear after residents move in is “I wish I had done this sooner!"

BrandonOaks.net

(540) 776-2600

3804 Brandon Avenue SW, Roanoke, VA 24018