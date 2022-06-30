A special advertising section

The FACE of the Cannabis Industry

Custer, The Hemp Mill/Buffies Kitchen/Coeus Research

Debbie Custer is the first woman in Virginia to obtain a grow and process license for hemp. Through her product development company, Coeus Research, she has formulated products based on the nutritional and medicinal attributes of hemp. The Hemp Mill, a retail and educational environment, was established in late 2018, and is the first vertical retail store for hemp in the state of Virginia.

Realizing the need for botanical focused health education, Ms. Custer developed a program integrated with the state of Virginia’s medical cannabis program. The Hemp Mill began offering medical cannabis assessments in 2019, while educating clients on the attributes of medical cannabis for quality-of-life improvements.

Growth of medicinal hemp and the medical cannabis program led to a focus on hemp for nutritional purposes. Buffies Kitchen was established in 2019, developing organic, gluten free, hemp based products, to include coffee, tea, honey and baked goodies.

In the past year, Ms. Custer has conducted seminars on hempcrete for building construction and hemp fiber for clothing. Most days, she is wearing a garment made of hemp.

thehempmill.net

(540) 216-2363

301 S. Pollard St, Vinton, VA 24179