The FACE of Tree Care Services

Carrie Poff, CEO, James Poff, COO, Jamey Chocklett, CFO, Brown Hound Tree Services

As one of Roanoke’s premier tree care companies and a member of the Tree Care Industry Association, we care deeply about keeping our community both safe and beautiful. With a certified arborist on staff, we are licensed, fully insured, well-trained, safety-conscious, kind and professional. We work with you to address your individual tree care needs.

Carrie Poff, a Wyoming native and an artist, is a 2018 Platinum Award winner of the Gauntlet Business Plan Competition, a member of ISA, the ISA Mid-Atlantic Chapter, the Society of Commercial Arboriculture and the Arboriculture Research and Education Academy.

James Poff, a Roanoke native and an ISA Certified Arborist, has more than 10 years of experience removing and trimming trees.

Jamey Chocklett*, our General Manager and Vinton native, has savvy and intuitive business acumen, helping propel Brown Hound forward.

Together, our vision for Brown Hound Tree Service is three-fold: to keep people safe, to make people happy and to not let your trees go to waste. In addition to nonprofit donations and pro-bono tree care, we kiln dry live-edge slabs which are made available to local artists and craftspeople. As a Roanoke County Registered Apprenticeship Sponsor, our training program begins in high school.

(*To see Jamey’s face, please call for a free estimate.)

brownhoundtreeservice.com

(540) 525-9787

cp.brownhoundtreeservice@gmail.com