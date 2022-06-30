A special advertising section

The FACE of Veterinarian Services

Roanoke Animal Hospital

× Expand Stella Nova Photography & Film Left to right: Dr. Hannah Hart, Dr. Colette Spillane, Dr. Mark Finkler, Dr. Thomas Blaszak, Dr. Christina Havrila, Dr. Emily Baker, Roanoke Animal Hospital

Roanoke Animal Hospital is an award-winning, family owned, six doctor, full service general veterinary practice offering a wide range of services from wellness and preventative care to advanced orthopedic surgeries. Generations of families have entrusted their pets’ care to Roanoke Animal Hospital since 1947 because we treat their pet as if it was our own.

At Roanoke Animal Hospital, we voluntarily hold ourselves to the highest standards set forth by the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA), a distinction only 15% of veterinary practices in the United States and Canada can claim. In fact, Roanoke Animal Hospital has earned the distinction of being AAHA accredited longer than any veterinary hospital in the Commonwealth of Virginia, since 1950.

It takes our entire team—not just the veterinarian—to maintain this gold standard of care. Our team strives to provide professional and responsive veterinary services with an emphasis on high quality, personalized attention to each person and their pet. To help ease the fear, anxiety and stress pets may experience going to the veterinarian, Roanoke Animal Hospital believes in and utilizes Fear Free knowledge and techniques and, as a result, many of our team members are Fear Free Certified.

Come find out why Roanoke Animal Hospital is the face of Veterinarian Services of Virginia’s Blue Ridge and join the Roanoke Animal Hospital family!

RoanokeAnimalHospitalVA.com

(540) 343-8021

2814 Franklin Rd SW, Roanoke, VA 24014