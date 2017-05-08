Best of Roanoke 2017

The story below is a preview from our May/June 2017 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!
Readers Vote: 158 Categories, 487 Winners!
Your “Star of the Star City”
Platinum: Chris Hurst, formerly of WDBJ7
Gold: Kristina Montuori, WSLS 10
Silver (tie): Ed Walker, Developer; Sam Rasoul, 11th District Delegate
Most Brilliant Mind
Platinum: Ed Walker
Gold (tie): Sam Rasoul; Michael J. Friedlander, Ph.D., Virginia Tech Carilion Research Institute
Government Person Who Gets It:
Platinum: Sam Rasoul
Gold: Chris Morrill, former city manager
Silver: Bob Goodlatte, 6th District Representative
Government Person With Foot In Mouth
Platinum: David Bowers,former mayor of Roanoke
Gold: Bob Goodlatte
Silver: Al Bedrosian, Roanoke County Supervisor
TV News Person You Rely on Most
Platinum - Honorable Mention: Chris Hurst, formerly of WDBJ7
Platinum: John Carlin, WSLS 10
Gold: Jean Jadhon, WDBJ7
Silver: Kimberly McBroom, WDBJ7
TV Weather Person You Rely on Most
Platinum - Honorable Mention: Robin Reed (Now an anchor)
Platinum: Kristina Montuori
Gold: Leo Hirsbrunner, WDBJ7
Silver: Jeff Haniewich, WSLS 10
TV Sports Person Getting It Across Best
Platinum: Travis Wells, WDBJ7
Gold: John Appicello, WSLS 10
Silver: Alyssa Rae, WSLS 10
Most Fun On The Radio (personality)
Platinum: Zack Jackson, K92
Gold - Honorable Mention: Danny Meyers, formerly of K92
Gold: Monica Brooks, K92
Silver: Dick Daniels, Q99
Best Serious Stuff On The Radio (station)
Platinum: WVTF
Gold: WFIR
Silver: Spirit FM
Best Music On The Radio (station)
Platinum: K92
Gold: Star Country
Silver: Q99
