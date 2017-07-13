Featured Event:

Featured Event: 2nd Annual Virginia Craft Spirits Showcase

Sip and savor creative cocktails and unique Virginia-made Spirits at the 2nd Annual VA Craft Spirits Showcase on Sept. 16, 2017 at the Roanoke, Virginia City Market Building! more

RKRJA17_FBCover.jpg

Top Docs 25th Anniversary

We contacted more than 6,000 nurses and health professionals in the Roanoke Valley to select the best doctors in 45 medical specialties. Congratulations to the Top Docs of 2017! more

MangusHome.jpg

Traditional with a Twist

Interior designer Emily Mangus puts her home and talents on display. more

Dining Awards 2016

Dining Awards Ballot Now Open!

Vote for your favorite restaurants today in our 32nd annual Readers' Choice Dining Awards! You could win a $100 Gift Card! more

Autism.jpg

Amy Trail: A Journey of Education

The mother of a son with autism has dedicated her life to change. more

ChangingDentistry.jpg

The Changing Face of Dentistry

The second female dentist in Roanoke looks back on a field that has changed as much as any. more

RedJasmine.jpg

Red Jasmine: 10 Years of Flavorful Thai

Red Jasmine has a decade of serving up delicious Thai cuisine. more

Recent Stories

Chad-Runyon-Photography2.jpg

Chad Runyon Photography

An Evening with Supernatural's Jim Beaver

Actor Jim Beaver visited Roanoke to participate in the Hollins Playwright's Lab Overnight Sensations weekend. more

Jul 13, 2017 8:28 AM Behind The Page

ThenNowRkeCityMarket.jpg

Julianne Rainone/Archival Image Courtesy of the Virginia Room, Roanoke Public Libraries

It’s been 135 years since Roanoke’s downtown farmers market, a city symbol, opened with 25 hucksters, otherwise known as vendors. more

Jul 7, 2017 10:39 AM Features

ForkintheAlley.jpg

John Park

That was the general perspective of Dave and Ann Trinkle 13 years ago when they bought a South Roanoke property and its adjoining carriage house. more

Jul 7, 2017 10:34 AM Features

Softball.jpg

Dan Smith

Fields are full of people holding to the magic of play. more

Jul 7, 2017 10:23 AM Features

Shepherd.jpg

John Park

Craig Rogers used a bicycle to change his life. more

Jul 6, 2017 4:59 PM Features

Education.jpg

On all levels, we're moving in the right direction. more

Jul 6, 2017 4:56 PM Features

DecipheredRoanoke.jpg

Courtesy of Deciphered Roanoke

Test your puzzle skills inside the rooms at Deciphered Roanoke. more

Jul 6, 2017 4:38 PM Departments

BlueCowOwners.jpg

Brett Winter Lemon

Whether you prefer the classics like chocolate or want a more adventurous flavor like goat cheese, Blue Cow Ice Cream Co. can’t wait for you to visit. more

Jul 6, 2017 4:36 PM Departments

Deschutes.jpg

Courtesy of Deschutes Brewery

Deschutes Brewery's highly anticipated tasting room prepares to open in downtown Roanoke. more

Jul 6, 2017 4:34 PM Departments

SalemStreet.jpg

Courtesy Salem Museum

The city’s primary street has undergone many changes, with more on the horizon. more

Jul 6, 2017 4:32 PM Departments

Daylilies.jpg

Kurt Rheinheimer

It’s a wonderful city we live in. Could it be even better if all of it were as exactingly refined as a daylily bed out there by the garbage cans? more

Jul 6, 2017 4:29 PM Departments

MayorLea.jpg

Liz Long

Mayor Sherman Lea believes we all win when we can work together for the region. more

Jul 6, 2017 4:25 PM Departments

Pirate Logo Final-jpeg.jpg

Smith Mountain Lake Pirate Days!

Learn more about SML's Pirate Days, including the new Pirate Ball. more

Jul 6, 2017 2:06 PM Behind The Page

BestofRke2017.jpg

Our readers weigh in on the best and brightest in the Roanoke Valley. more

May 8, 2017 10:51 AM Best Of

WhereNow.jpg

These four men helped the Roanoke Valley briefly become “Sportstown, Virginia” in 1995 (and one with a puck instead of a ball). more

May 3, 2017 4:55 PM Departments

LilPigs.jpg

John Park

Bill and Dremma Gaul left the world of ‘burgers decades ago, and since have worked at perfecting the tastes of various barbecue sauces. Our good fortune is that we get to taste the results of all that work–at Daleville’s Three Li’l Pigs. more

May 3, 2017 4:53 PM Dining

View more
Click to view our current issue!

Miss a Recent Issue? Check Our Digital Archives!

Event Calendar

Search Events Submit Yours

Follow us on Twitter