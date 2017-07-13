Featured Event: 2nd Annual Virginia Craft Spirits Showcase
Sip and savor creative cocktails and unique Virginia-made Spirits at the 2nd Annual VA Craft Spirits Showcase on Sept. 16, 2017 at the Roanoke, Virginia City Market Building! more
Actor Jim Beaver visited Roanoke to participate in the Hollins Playwright's Lab Overnight Sensations weekend. more
Jul 13, 2017 8:28 AM Behind The Page
It’s been 135 years since Roanoke’s downtown farmers market, a city symbol, opened with 25 hucksters, otherwise known as vendors. more
Jul 7, 2017 10:39 AM Features
That was the general perspective of Dave and Ann Trinkle 13 years ago when they bought a South Roanoke property and its adjoining carriage house. more
Jul 7, 2017 10:34 AM Features
Fields are full of people holding to the magic of play. more
Jul 7, 2017 10:23 AM Features
Craig Rogers used a bicycle to change his life. more
Jul 6, 2017 4:59 PM Features
On all levels, we're moving in the right direction. more
Jul 6, 2017 4:56 PM Features
Test your puzzle skills inside the rooms at Deciphered Roanoke. more
Jul 6, 2017 4:38 PM Departments
Whether you prefer the classics like chocolate or want a more adventurous flavor like goat cheese, Blue Cow Ice Cream Co. can’t wait for you to visit. more
Jul 6, 2017 4:36 PM Departments
Deschutes Brewery's highly anticipated tasting room prepares to open in downtown Roanoke. more
Jul 6, 2017 4:34 PM Departments
The city’s primary street has undergone many changes, with more on the horizon. more
Jul 6, 2017 4:32 PM Departments
It’s a wonderful city we live in. Could it be even better if all of it were as exactingly refined as a daylily bed out there by the garbage cans? more
Jul 6, 2017 4:29 PM Departments
Mayor Sherman Lea believes we all win when we can work together for the region. more
Jul 6, 2017 4:25 PM Departments
Learn more about SML's Pirate Days, including the new Pirate Ball. more
Jul 6, 2017 2:06 PM Behind The Page
Our readers weigh in on the best and brightest in the Roanoke Valley. more
May 8, 2017 10:51 AM Best Of
These four men helped the Roanoke Valley briefly become “Sportstown, Virginia” in 1995 (and one with a puck instead of a ball). more
May 3, 2017 4:55 PM Departments
Bill and Dremma Gaul left the world of ‘burgers decades ago, and since have worked at perfecting the tastes of various barbecue sauces. Our good fortune is that we get to taste the results of all that work–at Daleville’s Three Li’l Pigs. more
May 3, 2017 4:53 PM Dining
