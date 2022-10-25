Dining Directory

The Roanoker presents: The 2023 Dining Guide
The Roanoker presents: The 2023 Dining Guide
Angelle’s Diner
Courtesy of Angelle's Diner
An outstanding family diner serving delicious, authentic diner food for breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week. You will definitely enjoy our motto “Good food, good dining!”
101 Wildwood Rd
Salem, VA 24153
540-947-8646
Additional Locations:
2609 Lee Hwy
Troutville, VA 24175
540-591-7208
Beamer’s 25
Courtesy of Beamer's 25
At Beamer’s 25, friendly service and a culinary passion for good food intercepts the memorabilia of a legendary coach. We believe in fresh ingredients, mouth-watering sauces and great drinks to wash it all down.
357 Salem Ave SW
Roanoke, VA 24016
540-904-6233
bloom restaurant & wine bar
Courtesy of bloom Restaurant and Wine Bar
A modern American small-plate restaurant and wine bar that is locally sourced, seasonally inspired, located on Main Street in the historic Wasena neighborhood.
1109 Main Street SW
Roanoke, VA 24015
540-566-3891
Blue Cow Ice Cream
Based in Roanoke, Blue Cow has scoop shops around Virginia where it serves handcrafted, quality ice cream.
Roanoke Greenway
1115 Piedmont Street
Roanoke, VA 24014
Aaron Spicer
540-400-8558
Additional locations:
Virginia Beach
2817 Shore Drive
Virginia Beach, VA
Downtown Fredericksburg
607 Williams Street
Fredericksburg, VA 22401
Richmond West End
7017 Three Chopt Rd
Richmond, VA 23226
Burger in the Square
Courtesy of Burger in the Square
An award-winning favorite in the Valley for over 30 years, our gourmet burgers featuring locally sourced products pair great with Homestead Creamery milkshakes, waffle fries, pulled pork sandwiches, hot dogs and more!
3904 Brambleton Ave
Roanoke, VA 24018
540-400-8645
Cabo Fish Taco
Courtesy of Cabo Fish Taco
All dishes are original derivatives of Southern California and Baja Mexico, made specifically to your order!
14 Campbell Ave SE
Roanoke, VA 24011
540-206-2180
Clutch Smoked Meats
Courtesy of Clutch Smoked Meats
Clutch is about to become your favorite place to eat, any time of day. Our fresh-made breakfast and lunch dishes will carry you through a busy day, but honestly, you're going to want to come back for dinner. Not only do we offer a comfortably upscale vibe for date night — or any night — our premium selections of entrées will wow you. Briskets, salmon, filet mignon and so much more!
120 Luck Avenue SW, Suite 200
Roanoke, VA 24011
540-655-4080
Dogtown Roadhouse
Courtesy of Dogtown Roadhouse
Wood-fired pizza, taps and live music in Floyd, VA!
302 S. Locust St.
Floyd, VA 24091
540-745-6836
The Great 611 Steak Company
Courtesy of The Great 611 Steak Company
Serving fresh hand cut steaks daily, along with our 70-item salad bar, large Idaho potatoes and other steakhouse favorites!
3830 Franklin Rd SW
Roanoke, VA 24014
540-989-4675
The Hatch
Courtesy of The Hatch
Chicken sandwiches and Southern food done right! Serving lunch and dinner, plus weekend brunch.
32 Market Square SE Roanoke, VA 24011
540-566-4058
El Jefe
Courtesy of El Jefe
When you're in the mood for good drinks with good friends, El Jefe is the place to be. You'll love our tequila bar and wide assortment of other fine spirits and beer. Our cozy, cool vibe, right in the middle of Downtown Salem, will invite you back time and again.
8 West Main Street
Salem, VA 24153
540-404-4304
Famous Anthony’s
A Family Tradition Since 1986.
Multiple locations:
Courtesy of Famous Anthony's
4913 Grandin Road, Roanoke
540-772-7140
1716 W Main Street, Salem
540-389-4502
323 Virginia Avenue, Vinton
540-343-0200
3737 Challenger Road, Roanoke
540-977-2244
6499 Williamson Road, Roanoke
540-362-1400
2104 Wards Road, Lynchburg
434-455-6950
Grace’s Place Pizzeria
Courtesy of Grace's Place Pizzeria
Italian/American gourmet pizzas in a casual restaurant.
1315 Grandin Rd
Roanoke, VA 24015
540-981-1340
Jersey Lily’s Roadhouse
Courtesy of Jersey Lily's Roadhouse
An American-style roadhouse!
1650 Braeburn Dr
Salem, VA 24153
540-387-9061
Lazy Bulldog Food Truck and Bistro
Courtesy of Lazy Bulldog Food Truck and Bistro
We are a family-owned and operated restaurant and pride ourselves with making our customers feel like they are part of our Lazy Bulldog Family!
5524 Williamson Rd, Suite 18
Roanoke VA 24012
910-209-2036
Local Roots
Liz Long
Incredible farm-to-table food and friendly staff who treat guests like family.
1314 Grandin Rd SW
Roanoke, VA 24015
540-206-2610
Martin's Downtown
Courtesy of Martin's Downtown Bar & Grill
Award-winning burgers, ribs, chili, daily specials and live entertainment.
413 1st St. SW
Roanoke, VA 24011
540-985-6278
Mountain Grille Food Truck
Courtesy of Mountain Grille Food Truck
Small place, big taste!
2213 Patterson Ave
Roanoke, VA 24016
540-537-6904
Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro
Courtesy of Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro
A French-inspired cafe serving breakfast, lunch and dinner.
3334 Brambleton Ave
Roanoke, VA 24018
540-772-2200
Additional locations:
126 E. Lee Ave, Vinton, VA 24179
540-566-3000
Papa’s Pizza
Courtesy of Papa's Pizza
Papa’s Pizza is a cozy restaurant offering everything you love about Italian cuisine. It features classic Italian dishes such as pizzas and pasta, as well as fresh salads. Papa’s Pizza first opened in 1998 in Bassett and expanded in 2019 in the beautiful town of Salem.Vincenzo and his wife are third-generation Italian restaurant owners and come from a long family line of Italian chefs, offering their customers old family recipe dishes as well as their own new modern twist on Italian cuisine.
1951 Electric Rd
Salem, VA 24153
540-404-0024
Parkway Brewing Company
Courtesy of Parkway Brewing Company
Craft brewery with live music and food trucks, open 7 days a week.
739 Kessler Mill Road
Salem, VA 24153
540-404-9810
Remini’s
Courtesy of Remini's
Roanoke’s fresh Italian food!
4210 Brambleton Ave
Roanoke, VA 24018
540-400-0306
Sidecar
Courtesy of Sidecar
Euro inspired fare, old-world spirits, downtown charm.
411 1st St. SW
Roanoke, VA 24011
Sugar Magnolia
Courtesy of Sugar Magnolia
Your one stop shop for gifts, treats, and hospitality.
102 N Main St #102, Blacksburg, VA 24060
3749 Franklin Rd SW, Roanoke, VA 24014
Blacksburg: (540) 739-3724
Roanoke: (540) 655-9330
Tuco’s Taqueria Garaje
Courtesy of Tuco's Taqueria Garaje
We are all about modern Latin American food, inventive spirits with select ingredients organically grown on-site and more than 90 tequilas and mezcals served up to your liking at our industrial-style bar.
416 Salem Ave SW
Roanoke, VA 24016
540-682-8636
Twisted Track Brewpub
Courtesy of Twisted Track Brewpub
Join us for craft beer, cider and wine, delicious food and daily entertainment!
523 Shenandoah Ave
Roanoke VA 24016
540-339-9776