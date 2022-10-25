Dining Directory

The Roanoker presents: The 2023 Dining Guide

Angelle’s Diner

Courtesy of Angelle's Diner Angelle's Diner

An outstanding family diner serving delicious, authentic diner food for breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week. You will definitely enjoy our motto “Good food, good dining!”

101 Wildwood Rd

Salem, VA 24153

540-947-8646

angellesdiner.com

Additional Locations:

2609 Lee Hwy

Troutville, VA 24175

540-591-7208

Beamer’s 25

Courtesy of Beamer's 25 Beamer's 25

At Beamer’s 25, friendly service and a culinary passion for good food intercepts the memorabilia of a legendary coach. We believe in fresh ingredients, mouth-watering sauces and great drinks to wash it all down.

357 Salem Ave SW

Roanoke, VA 24016

540-904-6233

beamers25.com

bloom restaurant & wine bar

Courtesy of bloom Restaurant and Wine Bar bloom Restaurant and Wine Bar

A modern American small-plate restaurant and wine bar that is locally sourced, seasonally inspired, located on Main Street in the historic Wasena neighborhood.

1109 Main Street SW

Roanoke, VA 24015

540-566-3891

bloomrke.com

Blue Cow Ice Cream

Based in Roanoke, Blue Cow has scoop shops around Virginia where it serves handcrafted, quality ice cream.

Roanoke Greenway

1115 Piedmont Street

Roanoke, VA 24014

Aaron Spicer Blue Cow Ice Cream Co.

540-400-8558

bluecowicecream.com

Additional locations:

Virginia Beach

2817 Shore Drive

Virginia Beach, VA

Downtown Fredericksburg

607 Williams Street

Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Richmond West End

7017 Three Chopt Rd

Richmond, VA 23226

Burger in the Square

Courtesy of Burger in the Square Burger in the Square

An award-winning favorite in the Valley for over 30 years, our gourmet burgers featuring locally sourced products pair great with Homestead Creamery milkshakes, waffle fries, pulled pork sandwiches, hot dogs and more!

3904 Brambleton Ave

Roanoke, VA 24018

540-400-8645

burgerinthesquare.com

Cabo Fish Taco

Courtesy of Cabo Fish Taco Cabo Fish Taco

All dishes are original derivatives of Southern California and Baja Mexico, made specifically to your order!

14 Campbell Ave SE

Roanoke, VA 24011

540-206-2180

cabofishtaco.com

Clutch Smoked Meats

Courtesy of Clutch Smoked Meats Clutch Smoked Meats

Clutch is about to become your favorite place to eat, any time of day. Our fresh-made breakfast and lunch dishes will carry you through a busy day, but honestly, you're going to want to come back for dinner. Not only do we offer a comfortably upscale vibe for date night — or any night — our premium selections of entrées will wow you. Briskets, salmon, filet mignon and so much more!

120 Luck Avenue SW, Suite 200

Roanoke, VA 24011

540-655-4080

clutchroanoke.com

Dogtown Roadhouse

Courtesy of Dogtown Roadhouse Dogtown Roadhouse

Wood-fired pizza, taps and live music in Floyd, VA!

302 S. Locust St.

Floyd, VA 24091

540-745-6836

dogtownfloyd.com

The Great 611 Steak Company

Courtesy of The Great 611 Steak Company The Great 611 Steak Company

Serving fresh hand cut steaks daily, along with our 70-item salad bar, large Idaho potatoes and other steakhouse favorites!

3830 Franklin Rd SW

Roanoke, VA 24014

540-989-4675

thegreat611.com

The Hatch

Courtesy of The Hatch The Hatch

Chicken sandwiches and Southern food done right! Serving lunch and dinner, plus weekend brunch.

32 Market Square SE Roanoke, VA 24011

540-566-4058

thehatchroanoke.com

El Jefe

Courtesy of El Jefe El Jefe

When you're in the mood for good drinks with good friends, El Jefe is the place to be. You'll love our tequila bar and wide assortment of other fine spirits and beer. Our cozy, cool vibe, right in the middle of Downtown Salem, will invite you back time and again.

8 West Main Street

Salem, VA 24153

540-404-4304

eljefesalem.com

Famous Anthony’s

A Family Tradition Since 1986.

famousanthonys.com

Multiple locations:

Courtesy of Famous Anthony's Famous Anthony's

4913 Grandin Road, Roanoke

540-772-7140

1716 W Main Street, Salem

540-389-4502

323 Virginia Avenue, Vinton

540-343-0200

3737 Challenger Road, Roanoke

540-977-2244

6499 Williamson Road, Roanoke

540-362-1400

2104 Wards Road, Lynchburg

434-455-6950

Grace’s Place Pizzeria

Courtesy of Grace's Place Pizzeria Grace's Place Pizzeria

Italian/American gourmet pizzas in a casual restaurant.

1315 Grandin Rd

Roanoke, VA 24015

540-981-1340

gracesplacepizzeria.com

Jersey Lily’s Roadhouse

Courtesy of Jersey Lily's Roadhouse Jersey Lily's Roadhouse

An American-style roadhouse!

1650 Braeburn Dr

Salem, VA 24153

540-387-9061

jerseylilys.com

Lazy Bulldog Food Truck and Bistro

Courtesy of Lazy Bulldog Food Truck and Bistro Lazy Bulldog Food Truck and Bistro

We are a family-owned and operated restaurant and pride ourselves with making our customers feel like they are part of our Lazy Bulldog Family!

5524 Williamson Rd, Suite 18

Roanoke VA 24012

910-209-2036

lazybulldogfoodtruck.com

Local Roots

Liz Long Local Roots

Incredible farm-to-table food and friendly staff who treat guests like family.

1314 Grandin Rd SW

Roanoke, VA 24015

540-206-2610

localrootsrestaurant.com

Martin's Downtown

Courtesy of Martin's Downtown Bar & Grill Martin's Downtown Bar & Grill

Award-winning burgers, ribs, chili, daily specials and live entertainment.

413 1st St. SW

Roanoke, VA 24011

540-985-6278

martinsdowntown.com

Mountain Grille Food Truck

Courtesy of Mountain Grille Food Truck Mountain Grille Food Truck

Small place, big taste!

2213 Patterson Ave

Roanoke, VA 24016

540-537-6904

mountaingrille.com

Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro

Courtesy of Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro

A French-inspired cafe serving breakfast, lunch and dinner.

3334 Brambleton Ave

Roanoke, VA 24018

540-772-2200

obdd.com

Additional locations:

126 E. Lee Ave, Vinton, VA 24179

540-566-3000

Papa’s Pizza

Courtesy of Papa's Pizza Papa's Pizza

Papa’s Pizza is a cozy restaurant offering everything you love about Italian cuisine. It features classic Italian dishes such as pizzas and pasta, as well as fresh salads. Papa’s Pizza first opened in 1998 in Bassett and expanded in 2019 in the beautiful town of Salem.Vincenzo and his wife are third-generation Italian restaurant owners and come from a long family line of Italian chefs, offering their customers old family recipe dishes as well as their own new modern twist on Italian cuisine.

1951 Electric Rd

Salem, VA 24153

540-404-0024

papaspizzaofsalem.com

Parkway Brewing Company

Courtesy of Parkway Brewing Company Parkway Brewing Company

Craft brewery with live music and food trucks, open 7 days a week.

739 Kessler Mill Road

Salem, VA 24153

540-404-9810

parkwaybrewing.com

Remini’s

Courtesy of Remini's Remini's

Roanoke’s fresh Italian food!

4210 Brambleton Ave

Roanoke, VA 24018

540-400-0306

reminiscafe.com

Sidecar

Courtesy of Sidecar Sidecar

Euro inspired fare, old-world spirits, downtown charm.

411 1st St. SW

Roanoke, VA 24011

sidecarVA.com

Sugar Magnolia

Courtesy of Sugar Magnolia Sugar Magnolia

Your one stop shop for gifts, treats, and hospitality.

102 N Main St #102, Blacksburg, VA 24060

3749 Franklin Rd SW, Roanoke, VA 24014

Blacksburg: (540) 739-3724

Roanoke: (540) 655-9330

sugarmagnoliashops.com

Tuco’s Taqueria Garaje

Courtesy of Tuco's Taqueria Garaje Tuco's Taqueria Garaje

We are all about modern Latin American food, inventive spirits with select ingredients organically grown on-site and more than 90 tequilas and mezcals served up to your liking at our industrial-style bar.

416 Salem Ave SW

Roanoke, VA 24016

540-682-8636

tucostaqueria.com

Twisted Track Brewpub

Courtesy of Twisted Track Brewpub Twisted Track Brewpub

Join us for craft beer, cider and wine, delicious food and daily entertainment!

523 Shenandoah Ave

Roanoke VA 24016

540-339-9776

twistedtrackbrewpub.com