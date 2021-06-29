Medical Professionals: Endocrinology Associates, Inc.

A special advertising section

2021 Medical Professional Profiles: Endocrinology Associates Inc.

Endocrinology Associates, Inc. is a private practice consisting of a team of five endocrinologists, a nurse practitioner and a physician assistant that has served the Roanoke Valley and surrounding areas for 40+ years. Our practice offers outstanding care for all endocrine issues, which include management and treatment of Diabetes, Thyroid Disorders, Osteoporosis, Pituitary, Adrenal, Parathyroid and Metabolic Bone Diseases. We provide Thyroid and Parathyroid Neck Ultrasounds and Fine Needle Aspirations, Bone Density Scans and perform various lab testing at our in-house laboratory. Our patients can also receive consultation and education from our diabetes educator/certified dietician.

Sunny Gutowski-Wasiela Dr. D. James Bailey, III, M.D. of Endocrinology Associates, Inc.

Meet Dr. D. James Bailey III, M.D.: Dr. Bailey grew up in Botetourt County and attended Botetourt County Public Schools before graduating from Washington and Lee University. He completed medical school at Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia and an Internal Medicine residency and endocrinology fellowship at the Medical College of Virginia. He is board-certified in endocrinology metabolism and is a fellow of the American College of Endocrinology. "Roanoke is a great place to live and practice medicine. The people are wonderful, and we live in one of the most beautiful places on earth."

Sunny Gutowski-Wasiela Dr. James R. Mulinda, M.D. of Endocrinology Associates, Inc.

Meet Dr. James R. Mulinda, M.D.: Dr. Mulinda is a board-certified endocrinologist who has practiced in the Roanoke Valley for over 15 years. He completed a fellowship in Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism at Hahnemann University Hospital and an Internal Medicine residency at Lankenau Hospital, both in Philadelphia. He graduated from Makerere University Medical School in Uganda. "I love Roanoke because it offers the best of a busy city life with a laid-back country living atmosphere. The encompassing mountains and vibrant outdoors in addition to world-class academia are difficult to find anywhere else. All this is within easy reach of any large metropolitan city on the eastern US seaboard."

Endocrinology Associates Inc.

3501 Colonial Green Circle

Roanoke VA 24018

(p) 540-344-3276

endocrinologymed.com