Medical Professionals: Back Resort Chiropractic

A special advertising section

2021 Medical Professional Profiles: Back Resort Chiropractic

× Expand Sunny Wasiela-Gutowski Dr. Dan Davidson of Back Resort Chiropractic

Education: Dr. Davidson received a Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic in 1984 and his undergraduate degree from Valparaiso University in vocal music and Christian education.

Services: Chiropractic, exercise rehab, postural retraining, custom orthotics, kinesiology taping, whole body vibration therapy and nutritional counseling. In addition, Massage To The Rescue offers deep tissue, trigger point, sports and rejuvenation wellness massage.

What Sets Them Apart: The entire staff at the Back Resort is dedicated to helping ease pain and lifting spirits with inspiration and hope. Dr. Davidson makes a unique connection by often singing to his patients with his guitar as Dr. Dan Music Man. A favorite is a take off on an old song, "Nothing Could Be Finer Than To Have Your Spine In Line ... In The Morning!"

Bedside Manner: Dr. Davidson has been recognized with a regional "Bedside Manner" award. As a health coach, he also helps patients with natural, drug-free lifestyle programs.

Back Resort

1216 Electric Road

Salem, VA 24153

(p) 540-389-2225

backresort.com