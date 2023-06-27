Medical Professionals: Roanoke Resource LLC

A special advertising section

2023 Medical Professional Profiles: Roanoke Resource LLC

× Expand Courtesy of Roanoke Resource LLC Dr. Celia McCauley-Wittl, Roanoke Resource LLC

Background and Education:

I am a Doctorate prepared nurse practitioner; double board certified in family medicine and psychiatry (FNP-BC & PMHNP-BC). I started out in healthcare as an ER nurse and now have owned and operated Roanoke Resource for over a decade. I also volunteer weekly at the Fralin Clinic providing primary care to the homeless.

Specialties and Services:

We offer both traditional and nontraditional services. Nontraditional services include mental health community support services and psychosocial rehabilitation services. Traditional services include psychiatry across the lifespan, individual counseling & family medicine lite.

Q: What is unique/significant about your practice that sets you apart?

A: Patients are treated holistically. Physical, mental, financial, social, spiritual and personal preferences play equal parts in our treatment partnerships.

Q: How is your practice working to improve the health of your patients?

A: We meet patients where they are and offer custom solutions to individual needs. We strive to reduce the stigmas related to mental health so that everyone feels comfortable to receive the help they need. Mental health IS health.

Q: What do you love about Roanoke?

A: We are surrounded by beautiful mountains and the area is growing by leaps and bounds which not only give opportunities to individuals, but to small businesses as well.

402 Campbell Avenue SW Roanoke, VA 24016

540-400-7431

www.RoanokeResource.com