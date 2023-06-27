Medical Professionals: Valley Integrative Medicine

A special advertising section

2023 Medical Professional Profiles: Valley Integrative Medicine

× Expand Stella Nova Photography LEFT TO RIGHT: Chelsey Shifflett, LPN; Dr. Alicia Hollis, D.O.; India Stover, RMA; Sarah Whalen, NP-C, Valley Integrative Medicine

Dr. Alicia Hollis

Valley Integrative Medicine

Background and Education:

College: University of Virginia; Medical School: Touro University College of Osteopathic Medicine; Internship in Internal Medicine Virginia Commonwealth University Health Systems; Residency in Internal Medicine Carilion Clinic.

Certifications:

Board Certified in Internal Medicine: American Board of Internal Medicine. Board Certified by the American Academy of Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine. Fellow of American Academy of Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine.

Specialties and Services:

We offer functional/integrative medicine consults where we do a deep dive on a patient’s whole health history, and we look at potential root cause events that may have impacted a patient’s health. We examine nutrition, medications, supplements and a person’s overall lifestyle to meet them where they are at in making positive changes in their overall health. We cater to a broad spectrum of clients, from those who have been searching for solutions for decades to those who simply want to optimize their current state of health. That is what makes our services so exceptional—most everyone, irrespective of health status, can benefit. We offer an extensive range of IV services for our clients and also offer nutritional and lifestyle support with on staff heath coaches. We're also thrilled to introduce our newest team member, Sarah Whalen, NP, who is ready to provide further support with functional/integrative medicine consults and ongoing care. Whether you're seeking help with your health concerns or simply seeking to optimize your health, join us and experience the outstanding benefits of a truly holistic approach to health. The journey to your best health starts here!

Dr. Alicia Hollis, Valley Integrative Medicine

2660 Electric Rd, Suite C & D, Roanoke VA 24018

540-556-1061

www.draliciahollis.com