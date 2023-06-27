Medical Professionals: Chernichky Family Chiropractic

A special advertising section

2023 Medical Professional Profiles: Chernichky Family Chiropractic

Kimberly Chernichky

Pediatric, Prenatal, & Perinatal Chiropractor

Background and Education:

I graduated from VT in 2011 with a BS in Biology and continued on to Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, IA, graduating in 2015 as a Doctor of Chiropractic. Most notably for our community, I have advanced training and certification in Pediatric, Prenatal and Perinatal Chiropractic — the only chiropractor with all three in a 100-mile radius! These certifications are awarded by the International Chiropractic Pediatric Association, the leading chiropractic association training in advanced techniques and topics in pediatric, prenatal and perinatal chiropractic.

Q: What is unique/significant about your practice that sets you apart?

A: Parents can enter our practice knowing that I have the training and experience they need in order to provide them the very best care possible. Families in our office are listened to and loved on in a way that they say they’ve never felt before in a health care setting; they feel like a member of family, not just a number. Our practice is set up focused around the needs and comforts of growing families — everything from a playroom to a feeding and diaper changing room to ensure our families are able to relax and feel comfortable while in our space.

Q: How is your practice working to improve the health of your patients?

A: In our office, we are focused on being advocates for the health of the next generation by beginning with a healthy foundation in pregnancy, and early in life for baby. If we can improve how mom functions and feels (both emotionally and physically) through her pregnancy, it can change birth outcomes. And when birth outcomes are improved and mom enters motherhood feeling empowered? The effects are limitless. This is life-changing for families, and for everyone in the community around them.

