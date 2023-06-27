Medical Professionals: LAT Dentistry

A special advertising section

2023 Medical Professional Profiles: LAT Dentistry

× Expand Stella Nova Photography Dr. Lindsay Thorn, LAT Dentistry

Dr. Lindsay Thorn

LAT Dentistry

Background and Education:

I have a broad background in the sciences: a Bachelor’s from Virginia Tech in Chemistry; a Master’s from Vanderbilt in Microbiology, Immunology and Virology with a focus on SARS-Coronavirus; a DMD from the University of Alabama Birmingham. I’ve spent hundreds of hours studying bite issues / TMD, sleep / airway problems in Dentistry, and how oral health impacts whole body health.

Specialties and Services:

My practice is a general and family dentistry practice, meaning we see all ages of patients: from the first tooth in baby years to the final years in life. My approach is personalized care in a relaxing, judgement-free atmosphere. I want to build positive associations of the dentist and use that to help people improve their overall health and confidence. I specifically focus on “happy visits” with children, airway and sleep disordered breathing in relation to dentistry, TMD and grinding issues, tongue tie, and full mouth rehabilitation to restore esthetics and function to worn teeth.

Q: What is unique and significant about your practice that sets you apart?

A: At LAT Dentistry, we are purposefully different. We go beyond the conventional norms of dental care to create an experience that encompasses holistic well-being, environmental consciousness, and a supportive culture. Our commitment to excellence and innovation sets us apart, and we strive to exceed expectations in every aspect of our practice.

Q: What do you love about Roanoke?

A: I’m a Salem native, but I chose Roanoke because I love the vibrant feel our small businesses create. I love the emphasis in Roanoke on getting outdoors and getting involved.

Dr. Lindsay Thorn, LAT Dentistry

1113 Piedmont St. SE Roanoke, VA 24014

540-904-4020

www.LATdentistry.com