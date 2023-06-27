Medical Professionals: Mountain View Orthodontics & Mountain View Dental Sleep Center

A special advertising section

Bana Hosseinian, DDS, MDS

Background and Education:

I graduated from the University of California, San Diego with a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry and Cell Biology and a minor in music before graduating from University of California, Los Angeles School of Dentistry as a Doctor of Dental Medicine. I earned my Masters in Orthodonitics and Dentofacial Orthopedics from University of Pittsburgh and completed my Craniofacial Orthodontic Fellowship at NYU Langone Medical Center.

Q: What do you love about Roanoke?

A: Roanoke is a perfect size city with almost no traffic which spoils us. it has so much to offer, especially if you like outdoors activities. We love to take our girls to Greenway for a bike ride and have ice cream. We are fortunate to have very good schools and teachers in the area. People are so kind and friendly and my husband, who is a gastroenterologist, and I feel truly blessed to be able to practice in this area and serve the community.

Q: What is unique and significant about your practice that sets you apart?

I am a Diplomate of the American Board of Orthodontics. Being a board-certified orthodontist is the highest level of achievement in orthodontics. Only about a third of all orthodontists in the country are board-certified. I proudly do my best to offer excellent quality of orthodontic care by having obtained this qualification.

In addition, I completed a craniofacial orthodontic fellowship in New York City which focused on treating complex and challenging patients with special needs and patients who needed jaw surgery. Only 1% of orthodontists complete this training. This gives me vision and knowledge to be able to treat patients with complicated bites and tailor their treatment plan based on their specific needs.

Q: how is your practice working to improve the health of your patients?

A: There is so much more to orthodontics than just straightening teeth. We can save impacted teeth such as canines. We can help patients who need jaw surgery working closely with oral surgeons to correct their bite. The goal in orthodontics treatment is to change the skeletal and dental relationship and create a stable bite and a beautiful smile for patients.

Q: what is unique and significant about your Sleep Dental practice that sets you apart?

A; Providing excellence in sleep health combined with background knowledge in orthodontics is so unique. I am the only orthodontist in the Roanoke Valley to have completed The American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine Mastery course and as a Diplomate of the American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine, I have the highest level of training treating patients suffering from obstructive sleep apnea. My team and I treat our patients like family.

Q: how is your practice working to improve the health of your patients?

A: Using state of the art technology, I design sleep apnea devices based on the knowledge that treating obstructive sleep apnea changes the quality of life for my patients. It is so critical to have a healthy sleep at night. A deeper and more restful sleep has a direct relationship with a patient's physical and psychological health.

At Mountain View Dental Sleep Center, our goal is to change the quality of life for our patients and make a positive difference in their well-being and sleep health. We examine and treat sleep concerns with a science-based approach to sleep medicine in a relaxed and happy environment. We work with sleep specialists, primary care physicians and ENT specialists to achieve the highest standard of care.

221 S. Maple St, Vinton VA 24179

540-342-9876

www.orthomv.com