Medical Professionals: Roanoke Plastic Surgery

2023 Medical Professional Profiles: Roanoke Plastic Surgery
Barton A. Thomas, M.D., Roanoke Plastic Surgery
Dr. Barton A. Thomas
Roanoke Plastic Surgery
Specialty:
Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
Principles:
As a board certified plastic surgeon, I have provided cosmetic and reconstructive surgery in the Roanoke Valley for 29 years. My staff and I continue to focus on offering the finest quality of care with attention to patient’s safety and their needs. I would like to thank our patients, medical professionals, and readers of The Roanoker magazine for the honor of being a Top Doc since 2003.
For cosmetic surgery, my experience guides me to the most appropriate surgical and non-surgical options for patients to achieve a natural and youthful appearance. The impact of breast cancer or trauma is challenging for patients. Reconstruction allows a patient to restore a level of wholeness and normalcy by bringing closure to a single chapter in their lives. In any situation, patient education is as important as choosing the right surgeon for you.
Services:
Forehead, face, and neck lifts, nasal reshaping, rejuvenation of eyelids, breasts, abdomen, lower body contouring, botox and injectable fillers. Reconstruction for cancers, trauma and burns
Education:
Wake Forest University School of Medicine, Berkshire Medical Center General Surgery, University of Cincinnati Plastic Surgery Fellowship.
Contact information:
Roanoke Plastic Surgery
Barton Thomas MD
1118 First Street SW
Roanoke, VA 24016
540-581-1400