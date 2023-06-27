Medical Professionals: Roanoke Plastic Surgery

A special advertising section

2023 Medical Professional Profiles: Roanoke Plastic Surgery

Barton A. Thomas, M.D., Roanoke Plastic Surgery

Dr. Barton A. Thomas

Roanoke Plastic Surgery

Specialty:

Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

Principles:

As a board certified plastic surgeon, I have provided cosmetic and reconstructive surgery in the Roanoke Valley for 29 years. My staff and I continue to focus on offering the finest quality of care with attention to patient’s safety and their needs. I would like to thank our patients, medical professionals, and readers of The Roanoker magazine for the honor of being a Top Doc since 2003.

For cosmetic surgery, my experience guides me to the most appropriate surgical and non-surgical options for patients to achieve a natural and youthful appearance. The impact of breast cancer or trauma is challenging for patients. Reconstruction allows a patient to restore a level of wholeness and normalcy by bringing closure to a single chapter in their lives. In any situation, patient education is as important as choosing the right surgeon for you.

Services:

Forehead, face, and neck lifts, nasal reshaping, rejuvenation of eyelids, breasts, abdomen, lower body contouring, botox and injectable fillers. Reconstruction for cancers, trauma and burns

Education:

Wake Forest University School of Medicine, Berkshire Medical Center General Surgery, University of Cincinnati Plastic Surgery Fellowship.

Contact information:

Roanoke Plastic Surgery

Barton Thomas MD

1118 First Street SW

Roanoke, VA 24016

540-581-1400

www.roanokeplasticsurgery.com