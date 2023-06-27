Medical Professionals: Roanoke Partners in Health

A special advertising section
2023 Medical Professional Profiles: Roanoke Partners in Health
Courtesy of Roanoke Partners in Health
Marie Malinchak M.D, Nina Sweeney M.D, Kara Matala D.O. & Lori Foster N.P.
Roanoke Partners in Health
Roanoke Partners In Health is proud to have served the Roanoke Valley for over 13 years. We see patients from ages 0-99+,offering preventative and coordinated complex medical care as well as acute sick visits. We work with our patients to achieve both physical and emotional well-being.
Stella Nova Photography
Lori Foster, N.P., Roanoke Partners in Health
We are proud to announce the addition of Lori Foster, N.P. to our group as of Fall 2022. Lori has been a nurse practitioner in Family Medicine for over 20 years. She has a special
interest in endocrine disorders especially diabetes and insulin pump management. In addition to being a wonderful healthcare provider, she is an amazing parent to four children with her husband Ted, a local veterinarian.
Roanoke Partners In Health
3239 Electric Rd. Roanoke, VA 24018
540-904-7912