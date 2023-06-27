Medical Professionals: Roanoke Partners in Health

A special advertising section

Marie Malinchak M.D, Nina Sweeney M.D, Kara Matala D.O. & Lori Foster N.P.

Roanoke Partners In Health is proud to have served the Roanoke Valley for over 13 years. We see patients from ages 0-99+,offering preventative and coordinated complex medical care as well as acute sick visits. We work with our patients to achieve both physical and emotional well-being.

We are proud to announce the addition of Lori Foster, N.P. to our group as of Fall 2022. Lori has been a nurse practitioner in Family Medicine for over 20 years. She has a special

interest in endocrine disorders especially diabetes and insulin pump management. In addition to being a wonderful healthcare provider, she is an amazing parent to four children with her husband Ted, a local veterinarian.

3239 Electric Rd. Roanoke, VA 24018

540-904-7912

www.roanokePIH.com