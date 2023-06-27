Medical Professionals: Roanoke Partners in Health

A special advertising section

2023 Medical Professional Profiles: Roanoke Partners in Health

× Expand Courtesy of Roanoke Partners in Health Marie Malinchak M.D, Nina Sweeney M.D, Kara Matala D.O. & Lori Foster N.P.

Roanoke Partners in Health

Roanoke Partners In Health is proud to have served the Roanoke Valley for over 13 years. We see patients from ages 0-99+,offering preventative and coordinated complex medical care as well as acute sick visits. We work with our patients to achieve both physical and emotional well-being.

× Expand Stella Nova Photography Lori Foster, N.P., Roanoke Partners in Health

We are proud to announce the addition of Lori Foster, N.P. to our group as of Fall 2022. Lori has been a nurse practitioner in Family Medicine for over 20 years. She has a special

interest in endocrine disorders especially diabetes and insulin pump management. In addition to being a wonderful healthcare provider, she is an amazing parent to four children with her husband Ted, a local veterinarian.

3239 Electric Rd. Roanoke, VA 24018

540-904-7912

www.roanokePIH.com