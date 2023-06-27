Medical Professionals: Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine

A special advertising section
2023 Medical Professional Profiles: Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine
Courtesy of Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine
Left to right: Dr. Aubrey Knight, Senior Dean of Student Affairs; Dr. Lee Learman, Dean of Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine; Dr. David Trinkle, Associate Dean of Community Engagement, Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine
On behalf of the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine it is with great pleasure that we extend our warmest congratulations to all the health care professionals who were selected as Top Docs for 2023 in The Roanoker. This accolade is a testament to your unwavering dedication, exceptional medical expertise, and profound impact on the health care landscape of our communities.
It is with great pride that we count more than 60 of the Top Doc honorees among our teaching faculty this year. These individuals’ expertise and experiences are invaluable in shaping the next generation of physician thought leaders who are enrolled in our school. Our students admire your tireless efforts to deliver outstanding patient care and they plan to follow in your admirable path.
We share your commitment to advancing medical education, research, and compassionate patient care. We strive to cultivate a learning environment that fosters collaboration, critical thinking, and a deep understanding of the interconnectedness between scientific discoveries and their real-world applications. Your achievements are a source of inspiration for our students and residents as they embark on their own journeys to becoming impactful physicians.
As Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine continues to grow, we will rely upon the guidance and assistance of those who are passionate about transforming health care for our communities. If you are interested in collaborating with us or supporting our students, please visit www.medicine.vtc.vt.edu.
Once again, congratulations to all the Top Docs on this well-deserved recognition. Your passion for medicine has touched the lives of countless individuals and families, leaving a lasting impact that extends far beyond the boundaries of the Roanoke-Blacksburg region. We are honored to have you as esteemed colleagues, and we look forward to your continued success.
Sincerely,
Lee A. Learman
Dean
Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine
2 Riverside Circle
Roanoke, VA 24016
540-526-2500
Dr. Matthew Joy
Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine Top Docs Faculty:
Top Allergist/Immunologist
Dr. Aneysa Sane
Top Anesthesiologist
Dr. John C. Conrad
Dr. Michael Saccocci
Top Bariatric Surgeon
Dr. Tananchai A. Lucktong
Dr. Arnold Salzberg
Top Cardiovascular/Thoracic Surgeon
Dr. Joseph Baker
Top Cardiologist
Dr. Jason R. Foerst
Dr. John C. Lystash
Top Colon/Rectal Surgeon
Dr. Farrell Adkins
Dr. Terry Nickerson
Top ENT/Otolaryngologist
Dr. Joshua D. Farrar
Top Family Medicine Doctor
Dr. Julia T. Hemphill
Dr. Christian Klaus
Top Gastroenterologist
Dr. Vikas N. Chitnavis
Dr. Vivek Kesar
Top General Surgeon
Dr. John Albert Hagy, Jr.
Top Geriatric Doctor
Dr. Katherine Coffey-Vega
Dr. Aubrey Knight
Dr. David Trinkle
Dr. Brian Unwin
Top Hematologist/Oncologist
Dr. David Buck
Dr. William A. Fintel
Dr. Padmaja Mallidi
Top Infectious Disease Specialist
Dr. Anthony Baffoe-Bonnie
Dr. Shikha Vasudeva
Top Internist
Dr. Mark Schleupner
Top Nephrologist
Dr. Ryan D. Evans
Top Neurologist
Dr. Timothy Hormel
Dr. Della C. Williams
Top Neurosurgeon
Dr. Eric A. Marvin
Dr. Cara Rogers
Top Obstetrician
Dr. Jaclyn Nunziato
Top Ophthalmologist
Dr. John Facciani
Top Ophthalmological Surgeon
Dr. John Facciani
Top Orthopedic Surgeon
Dr. Cesar Bravo
Dr. Jonathan Carmouche
Dr. Benjamin Coobs
Top Pain Management Specialist
Dr. Elizabeth Russo-Stringer
Dr. Chheany Ung
Top Palliative Medicine Specialist
Dr. Christi A. Stewart
Dr. Phyllis Whitehead
Top Plastic Surgeon
Dr. Matthew Joy
Top General Pediatrician
Dr. William H. Craft Jr.
Dr. Dalton Renick
Top Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrician
Dr. Alyson P. Hartkopf
Dr. Michole Pineda
Top Psychiatrist
Dr. Kye Y. Kim
Top Pulmonologist
Dr. Maria del Mar Cirino-Marcano
Dr. Umar F. Sofi
Top Radiologist
Dr. Thomas Bishop
Dr. Christin Martino
Top Reconstructive Surgeon
Dr. Anthony Capito
Dr. Mark Feldmann
Dr. Kurtis Moyer
Top Rehab/Physical/
Sports Medicine Specialist
Dr. Stephen F. Cromer
Top Rheumatologist
Dr. Adegbenga A. Bankole
Dr. Carl Henderson
Dr. Gita Verma
Top Urgent Care Doctor
Dr. Robert Dums
Top Urologist
Dr. David A. Kagey
Top Vascular Surgeon
Dr. James G. Drougas
Top Pediatric Dentist
Dr. Ryan Reopelle
Top Periodontist
Dr. Priya Acharya