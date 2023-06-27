Medical Professionals: Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine

A special advertising section

2023 Medical Professional Profiles: Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine

On behalf of the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine it is with great pleasure that we extend our warmest congratulations to all the health care professionals who were selected as Top Docs for 2023 in The Roanoker. This accolade is a testament to your unwavering dedication, exceptional medical expertise, and profound impact on the health care landscape of our communities.

It is with great pride that we count more than 60 of the Top Doc honorees among our teaching faculty this year. These individuals’ expertise and experiences are invaluable in shaping the next generation of physician thought leaders who are enrolled in our school. Our students admire your tireless efforts to deliver outstanding patient care and they plan to follow in your admirable path.

We share your commitment to advancing medical education, research, and compassionate patient care. We strive to cultivate a learning environment that fosters collaboration, critical thinking, and a deep understanding of the interconnectedness between scientific discoveries and their real-world applications. Your achievements are a source of inspiration for our students and residents as they embark on their own journeys to becoming impactful physicians.

As Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine continues to grow, we will rely upon the guidance and assistance of those who are passionate about transforming health care for our communities. If you are interested in collaborating with us or supporting our students, please visit www.medicine.vtc.vt.edu.

Once again, congratulations to all the Top Docs on this well-deserved recognition. Your passion for medicine has touched the lives of countless individuals and families, leaving a lasting impact that extends far beyond the boundaries of the Roanoke-Blacksburg region. We are honored to have you as esteemed colleagues, and we look forward to your continued success.

Sincerely,

Lee A. Learman

Dean

Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine

2 Riverside Circle

Roanoke, VA 24016

540-526-2500

www.medicine.vtc.vt.edu

Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine Top Docs Faculty:

Top Allergist/Immunologist

Dr. Aneysa Sane

Top Anesthesiologist

Dr. John C. Conrad

Dr. Michael Saccocci

Top Bariatric Surgeon

Dr. Tananchai A. Lucktong

Dr. Arnold Salzberg

Top Cardiovascular/Thoracic Surgeon

Dr. Joseph Baker

Top Cardiologist

Dr. Jason R. Foerst

Dr. John C. Lystash

Top Colon/Rectal Surgeon

Dr. Farrell Adkins

Dr. Terry Nickerson

Top ENT/Otolaryngologist

Dr. Joshua D. Farrar

Top Family Medicine Doctor

Dr. Julia T. Hemphill

Dr. Christian Klaus

Top Gastroenterologist

Dr. Vikas N. Chitnavis

Dr. Vivek Kesar

Top General Surgeon

Dr. John Albert Hagy, Jr.

Top Geriatric Doctor

Dr. Katherine Coffey-Vega

Dr. Aubrey Knight

Dr. David Trinkle

Dr. Brian Unwin

Top Hematologist/Oncologist

Dr. David Buck

Dr. William A. Fintel

Dr. Padmaja Mallidi

Top Infectious Disease Specialist

Dr. Anthony Baffoe-Bonnie

Dr. Shikha Vasudeva

Top Internist

Dr. Mark Schleupner

Top Nephrologist

Dr. Ryan D. Evans

Top Neurologist

Dr. Timothy Hormel

Dr. Della C. Williams

Top Neurosurgeon

Dr. Eric A. Marvin

Dr. Cara Rogers

Top Obstetrician

Dr. Jaclyn Nunziato

Top Ophthalmologist

Dr. John Facciani

Top Ophthalmological Surgeon

Dr. John Facciani

Top Orthopedic Surgeon

Dr. Cesar Bravo

Dr. Jonathan Carmouche

Dr. Benjamin Coobs

Top Pain Management Specialist

Dr. Elizabeth Russo-Stringer

Dr. Chheany Ung

Top Palliative Medicine Specialist

Dr. Christi A. Stewart

Dr. Phyllis Whitehead

Top Plastic Surgeon

Dr. Matthew Joy

Top General Pediatrician

Dr. William H. Craft Jr.

Dr. Dalton Renick

Top Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrician

Dr. Alyson P. Hartkopf

Dr. Michole Pineda

Top Psychiatrist

Dr. Kye Y. Kim

Top Pulmonologist

Dr. Maria del Mar Cirino-Marcano

Dr. Umar F. Sofi

Top Radiologist

Dr. Thomas Bishop

Dr. Christin Martino

Top Reconstructive Surgeon

Dr. Anthony Capito

Dr. Mark Feldmann

Dr. Kurtis Moyer

Top Rehab/Physical/

Sports Medicine Specialist

Dr. Stephen F. Cromer

Top Rheumatologist

Dr. Adegbenga A. Bankole

Dr. Carl Henderson

Dr. Gita Verma

Top Urgent Care Doctor

Dr. Robert Dums

Top Urologist

Dr. David A. Kagey

Top Vascular Surgeon

Dr. James G. Drougas

Top Pediatric Dentist

Dr. Ryan Reopelle

Top Periodontist

Dr. Priya Acharya