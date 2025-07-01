2025 Vinton Dining Directory

All addresses are listed in Vinton, VA, 24179. Phone numbers have a 540 area code unless otherwise noted.

These welcoming, locally owned eateries are serving up everything from hearty plates to quick bites — something for everyone, right in the middle of it all. There’s no tastier way to explore Vinton than by eating local!

Absolutely Delicious

303 S Pollard St

566-3747

Azteca de Oro

217 S Pollard St

343-9677

aztecamex.com

Big Belly Pizza & Subs

105 W Lee Ave

904-6666

bigbellypizzamenu.com

Bob’s Restaurant

1004 Walnut Ave

982-0773

Chef Claytor’s Dream on a Plate

400 East Washington Ave

795-9165

chefclaytorscatering.square.site

Colonial Downs at Rosie’s Gaming Emporium

1135 Vinyard Rd

(804) 557-5480

rosiesgaming.com

Dogwood Restaurant

106 E Lee Ave

343-6549

facebook.com/DogwoodRestaruant

Down Home Creamery

116 S Poplar St

566-0669

venture4mgmt.wixsite.com/downhome

Famous Anthony’s

323 E Virginia Ave

343-0200

famousanthonys.com/vinton

Frank’s Pizza & Subs

1219 E. Washington Ave

345-6162

franksvinton.com/menu

Get Glazed Star City Mobile Events

525-4013

facebook.com/p/Get-Glazed-61554649075976

Hangrcy

Check schedule for varying locations

505-948-3008

hangrcy.godaddysites.com

HCK Hot Chicken

2499 E Washington Ave

566-4859

eathck.com/location/vinton-va

La Casa Del Burrito & Taco

515 2nd St

206-3683

Lancerlot Snack Bar

1110 Vinyard Rd

981-0205

lancerlotsportscomplex.com

Last Stop Lounge

1919 E Washington Ave

655-9100

facebook.com/LastStopLoungeVinton

Lickity Split

2445 E Washington Ave

595-9670

facebook.com/LickidySplit777

Macado’s

800 E Washington Ave

682-2122

macados.net/locations/vinton

Marco’s Pizza

Lake Drive Plaza

993 Hardy Rd

655-1550

marcos.com

Middle East Feast

118 N Pollard St

524-9446

facebook.com/p/Middle-East-Feast-100090625555036

Nishi’s Krispy Krunchy Chicken

1551 E. Washington Ave

890-4750

facebook.com/NFM08

New York Pizza

708 Hardy Rd

342-2933

newyorkpizzahardyrd.com

Our Daily Bread

126 E Lee Ave

566-3000

odbb.com/vinton

Pancho’s

Located in East Vinton Plaza

1922 E Washington Ave

206-2320

facebook.com/panchoVinton

Panda Boba

112 S Pollard St

595-9274

Pok-E-Joe’s BBQ

105 E Washington Ave

566-4776

pok-e-joes.com

Pollard 107 South

107 S Pollard St

988-5309

pollard107south.com

Renee’s Family Restaurant

1340 E Washington Ave

343-4400

reneesfamilyrestaurant.com

RND Coffee

Located in Vinyard Station

101 E Washington Ave

roanokecoffee.com

Smiley’s Grill & BBQ

Located in Cundiff Drugstore

129 E Cleveland Ave

890-4515

yelp.com/biz/smileys-grill-and-bbq-vinton

Tacos Rojas

525 Hardy Rd

507-2439

tacosrojasva.com

Twin Creeks Brewing Company

111 S Pollard St

400-0882

twincreeksbrewing.com

Vinton Bowling Center

1200 Vinyard Rd

466-1644

vintonbowling.com