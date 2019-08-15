EAT in Vinton 2019

× Expand Courtesy of Town of Vinton

Comfort classics like the Dogwood Restaurant and Jerry’s Family Restaurant offer Southern staples, while those craving pizza and authentic Italian can choose from spots like Giardino Pizza and New York Pizza. If you’re in the mood for ethnic options, you’ll be hard-pressed to find better Thai food than at Red Jasmine, Vietnamese at Asia Gourmet and great margaritas at Rancho Viejo. If a craft beer is more your style, Twin Creeks Brewing serves up their award-winning brews, and often hosts food trucks that add to their exciting night scene.

Vinton is also celebrating new restaurants that are thriving in the town, including Macado’s (a family favorite with multiple locations, including their new spot on Washington Avenue), Farmburguesa and La Casa Del Burrito Taco Shop (affectionately known as “The Taco Shop”).

The Taco Shop serves up authentic Mexican dishes, including vegetarian options, and agua fresca that changes daily (flavors include cantaloupe, stawberry and watermelon waters, to name a few). The team at La Casa Del Burrito also supports community causes, such as helping with the Farmburguesa owner’s fundraising efforts for her Susan G. Komen Virginia Blue Ridge breast cancer donations. The Taco Shop’s addition to the multitude of great restaurants means even more options for guests who crave variety, in addition to supporting locally-owned business. Everyone will enjoy eating their favorite dishes – and finding new ones! – in Vinton.

Vinton Restaurants

Asia Gourmet

126 E. Lee Ave.

540-343-2742

Opening in 2017 in downtown Vinton, diners will enjoy authentic Vietnamese fare.

Bob’s Restaurant

1004 Walnut Ave.

982-0773

Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner since 1984, Bob’s is open 7 days a week and offers family favorites like Bob’s Bacon Swiss burger and Shorty’s Mini Corn Dogs.

Chef Claytor’s Dream on a Plate

400 Washington Ave.

795-9165

Guests don’t want to miss out on Southern comforts like fried chicken and meatloaf, in addition to salads, sandwiches and revolving specials. They also have a food truck to cater special events upon request.

China Wall Buffet

989 Hardy Rd.

540-342-0065

Variety and convenience, perfect for a weekday lunch or weekend dinner. The restaurant is open seven days a week and features a buffet with more than 100 items.

Dogwood Restaurant

106 E. Lee St.

343-6549

From Southern-style favorites like country ham and grits to delectable house originals like stuffed French toast with cream cheese and blueberries, there is something for everyone to enjoy at Dogwood.

D.R. Music Center Lunch Counter

101 E. Lee Ave.

540-345-8548

Tucked inside Vinton’s go-to music store, the lunch counter offers a classic lunch menu that includes famous hot dogs.

East County Café

300 S. Pollard St.

540-772-7507

Inside the second level of the Vinton library, their menu includes salads, wraps, pizzas, desserts, smoothies and more.

Famous Anthony’s

323 E. Virginia Ave.

540-343-0200

Serving the Valley since 1986, the family-owned and operated restaurant is famous for its extensive breakfast, lunch and dinner menus.

Farmburguesa

303 S. Pollard St.

540-595-7778

This 13-seat farm-to-table spot offers gourmet burgers with fresh, local ingredients. Don’t forget to try the twice-fried tostones!

Frank’s Pizza & Subs

1225 E. Washington Ave.

540-345-6162

It will be hard to choose from among the pizzas, subs and calzones, not to mention the homemade baked pasta and tempting desserts.

Giardino Pizza

105 West Lee Ave.

904-6666

Located in the heart of downtown Vinton, Giardino’s serves up classic Italian dishes and offers a special weekday lunch buffet from 11:30 to 2 p.m.

Jerry’s Family Restaurant

1340 Washington Ave.

343-4400

Go for the sausage poofs, stay for the extensive breakfast, lunch and dinner menu.

La Casa Del Burrito Taco Shop

515 2nd St.

540-206-3683

Authentic Mexican food at great prices with weekly specials and delicious agua frescas.

Macado’s

800 E. Washington Ave.

540-682-2122

This well-known family restaurant offers something for everyone, including sandwiches, burgers, salads and more.

Master Sergeant BBQ

111 E. Virginia Ave.

218-6714

An Army veteran of 31 years shares his South Carolina style barbeque style with tons of flavor and delicious sides. Their food truck can operate anywhere, while they have outdoor seating at their Vinton location.

New York Pizza

708 Hardy Rd.

342-2933

The original Italian-style restaurant boasts some of the best slices in town, as well as a wide variety of hot subs and calzones.

Nishi Food Mart #8 aka Taco Shell

1551 E. Washington Ave.

890-4750

This country store has its own deli, with daily blue plate specials, and sells Boar’s Head meat and sandwiches.

Pancho Mexican Restaurant

1922 E. Washington Ave.

206-2320

This small family business offers your family’s favorite Mexican dishes from queso and tortilla soup to chimichangas and enchiladas, as well as lunch buffet. Enjoy a margarita or sample tequila from their list.

Rancho Viejo

525 Hardy Rd.

540-342-6436

In the warmer months, enjoy a margarita on the outdoor patio while perusing the menu.

Red Jasmine Thai Cuisine

210 S. Pollard St.

345-1165

A unique dining experience with a full bar, where you can chow down on Pad Thai, Lemon Grass Chicken and other Thai specialties.

Rosie’s Gaming Emporium

1135 Vinyard Rd.

804-966-7223

While you’re having a blast at the with the historical racing games, take a break to eat at their restaurant with full kitchen and bar. Enjoy salads, sandwiches, burgers, flatbread pizzas and even donuts.

Vinton Moose Lodge

2127 E. Washington Ave.

890-1335

Specials include items like baked lasagna and steak night, while live music will have you dancing in your seat during dinner.

More Places to Eat in Vinton

Bojangle’s

900 Hardy Rd.

540-981-1133

Burger King

716 Hardy Rd.

540-345-4051

Domino’s

2445 E. Washington Ave., #101

540-491-9991

Kentucky Fried Chicken

713 Hardy Rd.

540-343-8729

Long John Silver’s

801 Hardy Rd.

540-344-6393

McDonald’s

809 Hardy Rd.

540-345-9291

Pizza Hut

Route 24 and Washington Ave.

540-981-0059